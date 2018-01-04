Floor & Decor - Pay Up For Growth

Floor & Décor (NYSE: FND) is a relatively recent (Late April 2017) IPO that is engaged primarily in the highly fragmented hard surface flooring industry. I’ve spent a bit of time digging through their SEC filings and their recent conference calls. I’m going to jump right in and make the case that although an expensive stock, it’s still worth a buy.

When it comes to retailers, I’ve always enjoyed these high growth, regional to national stories. The purpose of the capital markets should not be a cash out. They should be used to raise capital to expand a proven concept. Floor and Décor fits this model.

From their corporate info page, Floor & Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market, offering the broadest in-stock selection of tile, wood, stone, related tools and flooring accessories - at everyday low prices. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta.

Fair enough, but the market sure seems to love this stock.

I’ve outlined some selected financial data.

Share Price 48.68 (Dec 31,2017) Market Cap 4.62B EPS .75 PE Ratio 64.99 Total Assets (09/2017) 1.00 B Total Liabilities (09/2017) 612.76M Total Equity 388.17M Equity per share $4.08 Shares outstanding 95.08M 2016 Revenue 1.05B Rev through 3rd Qtr 2017 995.27M 2017 Est Revenue 1.365B Year over Year % Sales 29.9% Comp sales 15% EBITDA increase 2017 42.7% Gross Margin (3rd Qtr 2017) 41.4%

For the revenue estimates and EBITDA increase I took these numbers directly from the CFO during the November Conference call. These are not street estimates.

“Wow look at that High PE!”, you might say. “Look at that price-to-equity per share”, you might add. All true, it sure looks expensive. If you compared this to Wal-Mart you would see a PE of 26.44 and a price-to-equity ratio of something more like 3.78 (WMT equity per share is $25.50 per share). On that basis, Floor and Décor clearly seems overvalued. But here is why it isn’t.

Growth

You just can’t take a simple snapshot in time of young growing companies and compare them to large, slow growth behemoths. If you do that, you’ll never buy into a large growth story. This isn’t value investing. We are not looking for, as Warren Buffett so eloquently put it , “One more puff off the cigar”. We are not looking for some value play based off a discounted cash flow or book value metric. We want growth – unmitigated, nearly obscene growth. The question is, do they have the secret sauce to grow this company into a large, slow growth behemoth (someday)?

I think they do and here is why.

Large White Space for New Stores

At the end of the 3rd quarter, Floor and Décor had 80 warehouse format stores which average 73,000 square feet. As per the company’s conference call, they feel they have a market potential of 400 stores. They opened 7 stores in just the 3rd quarter alone. Plenty of room for growth.

Emphasis on “Pro” Customers

These are the contractors and flooring installers. FND has recently targeted this market with new advertising and are seeing good results. There is a 70% conversion rate if they can get a potential “Pro” customer in the store. That’s strong. They have introduced several technology tools online and in-store to facilitate this. Tom Taylor, the CEO, mentioned these strategies in the recent conference call. He mentioned “New CRM tools to help us understand and market better to our customers, and new Pro tools and solutions that will help our customers be more efficient in running their business.”

Secular Shift in Customer Buying Habits

The laminate and decorative seems to be performing well above stone flooring comps. This is important as laminates are higher margin. Their product and category diversity allow them to capitalize on these shifts as they can effectively flex offerings in response to customer preferences.

Comp Sales

When it comes to retailers, I’m a big comp fan. For the uninitiated, comps are simply increase in sales for a given store that has been open for at least 1 year. Simple enough – but such a powerful metric. When I look at comps, I look at the viability of the given concept. Is it a fad or does is have staying power? The best retailers concentrate on this metric and then expand. If you just expand to increase sales with declining comps… that’s a recipe for disaster.

So how about Floor & Décor’s comps? For the 3rd quarter they were 13.5%. Even more impressive was that the comps would have been tracking at 16% if not for the hurricane related shutdowns. They experienced 150 closed or partially closed store days in the 3rd quarter. For a young growing retailer, these are very strong comparable store numbers.

Management

When picking fastest horses, it is very important to examine the jockey.

CEO - Thomas V. Taylor, Jr. has served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors since December 2012. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Taylor began his career at age 16 in 1983 at a Miami Home Depot store. He worked his way up through various manager, district manager, vice president, president, and senior vice president roles to eventually serve as the Executive Vice President of Operations with responsibility for all 2,200 Home Depot stores and then the Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing, again for all stores. After leaving Home Depot (NYSE: HD) in 2006, for the next six years, Mr. Taylor was a Managing Director at Sun Capital Partners. During his tenure, he was a board member for over twenty portfolio companies in the United States and Europe.

Mr. Taylor has great experience at one of the premier retailers in the industry. I certainly think he gives Floor & Decor significant leadership and industry insight.

Their executive team is well rounded with CFO Trevor Lang, CMO Lisa Laube, Brain Robbins EVP Supply Chain, and David Christophersen General Counsel. As a team they have a wide range of experience spanning across many diverse companies such as Cerberus Capital Management, Bed bath & Beyond, Linen's and Things, Macy's, GE, and even Dupont. Brian Robbins is another long term Home Depot executive and served as Home Depot's Merchandise Vice President.

Catalysts for Stock Appreciation

Currently, as I check Seeking Alpha, there are 1,475 followers of the stock. Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has 102,374, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has 601, 804, and Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has 172,309. Point is, not many people track this stock.

In their 3rd quarter call, they mentioned their expectations for the 4th quarter. There was a very well written PRO article on Floor & Décor by Donovan Royal - Biggest Beneficiary From Harvey And Irma: Floor & Decor

In that article he outlined why FND would be the biggest beneficiary from hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Now I certainly have to say, although our priority is researching stocks for investment and profit, I want to highlight the catastrophic suffering that occurred in Texas and Louisiana. Moreover, no amount of pain and misfortune can ever be compensated by an investment. Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the flooding and the damage wrought by these storms.

Being this is a financial article, on a financial website, we do have to deal with the monetary implications. Again, from the 3rd quarter conference call, Floor and Décor is expecting comps near 19%. As insurance coverage kicks in and the checks are written, new floors will be installed. In Donovan’s fine article he estimated that nearly 10% of FND’s revenues are generated from just the Houston market.

As the 19% comp number came directly from the CFO, I certainly have no reason to doubt him. But in a world of U.P.O.D. (Under Promise, Over Deliver) I think we could be looking at a headline grabbing 20% same store sales comp number. Being that this stock is so uncovered and under the radar, that will generate some buzz.

The 2nd catalyst for the recent share price bump has been the secondary offering. Normally, companies do secondary offerings to raise money. In this case however, FND did a secondary so that current existing shareholders could sell. This has removed a weight of selling shareholders as the expiration lockup expired. Ares management, L.P. Freeman Spogli and certain directors sold 7.45 million shares at $36. Once this selling was out of the way, the stock moved straight higher. It should be noted that the company did not sell any shares in this offering and did not receive any proceeds from the sale by the selling stockholders.

Back to the Future – Let’s Look at that Valuation Again

So, let’s try to look 5 years into the future. What would our same valuation snapshot look like? We can only estimate but let us compare a more mature specialty retailer that used to grow like the younger Floor & Decor.

Let's compare FND to a real world example, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO). Although Tractor Supply has a different customer base, and targets a different specialty retail segment, it is a good comparison company. TSCO has had many years of high growth moving from a regional to national footprint.

Growth retailers like to talk in terms of "Whitespace". This is their total store count and footprint, as they define their market. They look at it as the potential space that they have not yet expanded. Although Tractor Supply has smaller footprint stores, they both make rational cases for their final store counts and footprints.

Square footage comparisons for TSCO versus FND

Metric TSCO FND Average Store Size (Sq Feet) 15500 73000 Store Count 1656 80 Current Retail Square Feet 25,668,000 5,840,000 Company Store Goal Count 2500 400 Whitespace Total Square feet 38,750,000 29,200,00 % of Whitespace remaining 33.76% 80%

Floor & Decor, as a younger company, has more percentage market Whitespace to expand. This will provide years of solid growth potential.

In order to make profitability assumptions on a more mature, future version of Floor & Decor, we can can compare it to the real world financials of Tractor Supply.

Metric TSCO FND Revenue $6.779B (2016) $1.365B (Est 2017) Market Cap $9.39B $4.94B Gross Margin 34.3% 41.4% Comp Sales % goal 2017 1.7-2.2% 15% Operating Margin* 10.24% 11.1% Net Income Margin** 6.4% 6.05% GAP 3rd qtr fully diluted EPS growth % 7.5% 37.5%

*Pretax and excludes interest expense of $5.8M for TSCO and $11.37M FND. Excludes Per opening expenses of $13.8M FND. Percentage for FND is from 39 weeks ended Sep 2017.

** Includes taxes, Interest, Pre Opening expenses – excludes (FND) early retirement debt expense of $5.442M.

It should be noted that Tractor Supply has had some issues in 2017. They had a period of decline in same store sales and there is some concern on their recent expansion into the Pet Store market. Their most recent quarter for comparison store sales was over 6.6% and seems back on track.

For Floor & Decor Let’s make some comparable assumptions.

With 7 new store openings in the 3 rd quarter – let’s assume they open 200 stores over a 5 year span and are approaching 300.

quarter – let’s assume they open 200 stores over a 5 year span and are approaching 300. Let’s take their same store sales growth numbers out of the stratosphere into something more reasonable like 8%. I feel this is a good assumption as Tractor Supply showed similar comp sales through it's high growth periods. For example, in 2011 TSCO had annual comps of 8.2%.

Let’s not worry about share buybacks or dividends for now. Too many unknowns.

Even though Gross margin should improve with scale – let’s assume it does not and remains right where it is at 41.4%. Should be noted this is above TSCO's margin of 34.3%

Let’s give it a more normal “behemoth” style PE of say – 25.

Let's examine their net operating margin. I've decided to go with 11% based off of their strong gross margins (superior to TSCO) and using a similar SG&A profile of TSCO. Simply with more scale, SG&A expenses have less impact on margins. Including the new 21% tax rate, instead of 36%, they should have a much higher overall net profit margin than TSCO's current 6.4%. This may be a bit aggressive on my part, and it is a number we can debate, but I feel it's the most likely outcome. If it is off, I don't feel it is off by much.



Currently, their 80 stores are bringing in revenue of $1.365B. Those same stores would be doing close to $2B annual at an 8% per year gain in comps. With 300 stores they would have revenue of about $7.5B.

Estimated for 2022

Share Price $199 (Estimate 2023) Market Cap $18.9B EPS $7.98 PE Ratio 25 Shares outstanding 95.08M 2022 Est Revenue $7.5B Year over Year % Sales 14.5% Comp sales 8% Net Operating Margin 11% Gross Margin 41.4%

Not included in the above is what they do with their free cash flow. Maybe they have a dividend, maybe some buybacks. Probably they do a combination of both. I’m not that concerned as most of their cash will be used for store growth, which is what we like to see. Management seems completely capable to accomplish this. Also, not included, they estimated 400 stores. I only counted on 300. There would still be growth prospects in front of them even at my 5 year target price.

In the words of Chevy Chase – “It was my understanding there would be no math". Indeed, a lot of these assumptions are unknowable. I’ve taken a rather cautious view on overall profitability and scalability. Their online sales were up 50% and now comprise 6% of overall sales. They seem to fit into the retail 3.0 model where store traffic is promoted on-line and people come to the store to touch and feel the products. It’s hard to commit to a floor color if you haven’t seen the item. Their brick & mortar stores have value.

The fact that your flooring is an important and personal aspect of home remodeling, Floor & Decor's physical retail presence gives it an advantage over a pure online competitor.

Risks

There are plenty of risks when trying to extrapolate data out five years. When paying up for growth, a miscalculation in growth rates can be an expensive mistake. It is a difficult exercise. For example - How could you know that a book seller, selling on a new platform, could become one of the premier worldwide retailers? Looking out into the future takes a bit of faith and a "what could go right?" mentality.

But the downside should be considered.

The company could simply not grow as fast as projected. Home Depot could attack the category more directly in either their own version of the stores or some kind of direct cost competition.

Maybe the company could have problems with a ramp up to scale. Perhaps vendor problems on the supply side could begin to creep in. Customers buying habits and preferences could change. We'll have to rely on the breadth and depth of management to steer the company through these hurdles.

Investing it seems, always carries risk. But in this case, I think this is a risk well worth taking. We'll continue to check the story from quarter to quarter and refine our assumptions and targets as more data points are hit.

For those who think the stock is too expensive, well growth has a price and the best stocks seem to trade a bit high. I certainly can respect your opinion.

I’ll be updating any trades in my blog, so if you click follow, you’ll receive those in real time. Disagree with my analysis? Think I'm spot on? As always, the comment section is right below. Good luck and happy trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FND, HOME, COST, JEC,EWJ,BP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.