Freeport-McMoRan And Commodities May Be Back

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has quietly been on fire over the last six months, culminating its strong run by soaring over 36 percent in December. Over that time the company has enjoyed a move of approximately 60 percent.

The major catalyst was its second-quarter report where it enjoyed strong revenue in the period and it provided optimistic guidance. The market rewarded it even though it failed to beat on earnings.

During that time the company with its heavy exposure to copper has been on a consistent upward run, coinciding with the copper rebound.

After the hefty performance, the question now is if the company has room for more growth, or it has almost everything priced into it. For the most part, it'll depend upon the price of copper in 2018, and the overall commodity complex, which may be in the early stages of the next cyclical bull market.

Even with the recent climb in prices, the Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, as measured by its ratio against the S&P 500, is at the lowest level since the creation of the Index in 1957. It's also not up much from 2001 when it hit its all-time low. That means commodities are extremely cheap, and are poised for a significant rebound.

And as you can see below, the last five years it's been under pressure. If we're close to a bull commodity move, copper and Freeport-McMoRan will benefit from it.

Source: Thomson/Reuters

Latest earnings

In the third quarter Freeport reported revenue of $4.3 billion, up $220 million, or 10.8 percent, year-over-year. EPS came in at $492 million, $0.34, beating expectations by $0.03.

The company sold 932 million pounds of copper in the quarter, 22 million pounds of molybdenum, and 355,000 ounces of gold.



For the quarter the average price of copper was $2.94, up 34 percent over the same reporting period of 2016. Gold in the quarter averaged $1,290 per ounce, down from the $1,327 per ounce year-over-year.



In the fourth quarter expects to sell 1 billion pounds of copper, 625,000 ounces of gold and 23 million pounds of molybdenum.

Full year volumes should be at about 3.7 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold and 94 million pounds of molybdenum, according to the company on its earnings call.

On the cost side, the company guides for $1.19 per pound for copper, which if it achieves it, will be under the $1.26 per pound in costs from 2016. That should help its margins and earnings for the year, and provide more momentum for the stock if that's how it plays out.

Concerning overall debt, it has dropped to $14.8 billion as of the third quarter, shrinking by 21.7 percent from 2016.

Copper outlook

CEO Richard C. Adkerson gave his take on the outlook for copper supply, demand and prices in the years ahead, which is a bullish one.

He said this:

There's continued absence of major new projects, declining production from existing mines, exchange stocks remain historically low. And as we look forward into the future, there are looming significant deficits that will require significant investments to meet, to fulfill the global demand for copper and the prices required to meet that demand are significantly over $3 a pound.

He also noted that Wood Mackenzie sees the need for another 5 million tons of new copper projects required to meet the growing demand over the next 10 years. At this time the top 10 copper mines in the world produce less than 5 million tons.

A saying many that follow or compete in the commodity markets have said for a long time is the answer to low commodity prices is low commodity prices. In other words, over time demand isn't going to reverse direction, and when it jumps, companies aren't going to continue to sell into losses; they'll raise their prices.

With that in mind, Adkerson said for any new mines, they'll need a lot more than $3 per pound to be profitable. He also noted there are few "world-class opportunities available."

One major exception will be Turqouise Hill and its Oyo Tolgoi mine, which is getting closer to completing the second phase of development. That will bring a significant amount of copper to the market, but there will still need to be new mines to meet growing demand. New mines take from 7 to 10 years to develop, suggesting a lag in supply while demand climbs.

On the demand side, Adkerson sees the growth of the EV market as a positive catalyst for the price of copper. He said the amount of copper needed to build an EV is over three times what is used in autos powered by gasoline.

Even with the disparity in copper usage between vehicles, he sees it more as an incremental growth in demand. That may be because if EVs do start to take share away from traditional vehicles, it means one less vehicle that requires copper on the traditional side.

When I mention the uncertainty of EVs above, I'm not referring to the size of the market increasing, only that the demand for gasoline-powered vehicles will continue to rise as well. For example, in China SUVs are expected to soar in number, reaching about 150 million on the road in China by 2025.

During that time the sales of EVs will climb, but it's not certain it will cut into the market share of the overall auto market. In other words, they'll grow together. Either way, copper demand will grow whatever the percentages of market share end up being in the years ahead for EVs versus traditional vehicles.

One last note of caution for copper is in regard to China. If you follow commodities, you know that many of the supply/demand scenarios analysts and pundits base their conclusions on, in many cases don't pan out.

A reason for that in my opinion is the stockpiling practices of China. It's a known practice of China to buy up huge quantities of commodities when the price falls. No one really knows the exact amount of a particular commodity China has, so it's hard to know if its demand is low or if it's selling some of its stockpiles when the price starts to rise.

This is true of copper, which the Chinese have been buying up in large quantities over the last couple of years.

It's possible this could temper some of the more optimistic outlooks for demand going forward, meaning it could tap into its stockpiles if the price continues to soar, eliminating some of the demand the market has been expecting. That in turn would mean lower copper prices.

China is important because it accounts for close to 40 percent of all copper demand in the world, which should be approximately 23 million tons in 2018.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan is positioned well for a solid 2018 if the price of copper cooperates, as it is likely to. With it cutting costs, even if copper were to remain level, the company would continue to produce modest but positive earnings.

Over the longer term, it does appear demand is going to outpace supply, with the caveat we don't know what China will do with its stockpiles, or in reality how big they really are.

Add to that the strong probability we're at the beginning stages of a bull move in the commodity cycle, Freeport-McMoRan should be a company to consider taking a closer look at.

Even after its strong performance and rumblings of an increase in commodity prices, the market is for the most part, still ignoring it. As they take more notice, there should be more investment capital allocated to the asset class, which should drive up the share price of Freeport-McMoRan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.