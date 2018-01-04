What Is A Bitcoin Worth?

This possibility gives a rationale for investment, though there are short-term threats to Bitcoin that could offer future entry at lower prices, and long-term threats to the overall investment thesis.

Bitcoin has many similar properties to gold, and a few significant advantages. This implies a possibility for the cryptocurrency to carve out a future role as a "store of value" asset.

Any sound investment should be made on the basis of an appraisal and comparison of an asset's price relative to the prospects for its future value.

Introduction

Bitcoin has lit the financial world on fire. The cryptocurrency's seemingly exponential price has reached dizzying highs, rising more than 1,400% since the start of 2017. After more than quadrupling in October-November, Bitcoin has been trading in the range of US$13,000-20,000, showcasing its immense volatility:

Source: blockchain.info/charts/market-price

Naturally, gains such as these have generated a whirlwind of attention in both markets and mainstream media. It would seem that no one really knows quite what to make of it. The digital asset has drawn the ire of critics, who have derided it for everything from its supposed "worthlessness", to its bubble-esque price action.

These criticisms are unfounded, showing a certain amount of prejudice and confusion about Bitcoin. It is a non-sequitur to assume an asset is worthless simply because it is digitized and arcane. And similarly, an exponential price chart doesn't preordain an imminent and catastrophic collapse.

Perhaps the primary reason for the derision of Bitcoin by critics is on account of the nature of the asset. Unlike many other investments, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are devoid of cash flows: thus, any investment in Bitcoin is an implicit bet on future price appreciation. Inevitably, this form of asset attracts significant speculation, and furthermore, makes an assessment of value exceptionally difficult.

In order to approach estimating the future value of an asset without cash flows, one must consider its relative supply and demand fundamentals. Conveniently, Bitcoin's supply is finite, thus making future demand the main concern for an analysis of value. A theoretical evaluation of the Bitcoin market's current and future demand prospects result in the distillation of three crucial value drivers:

Bitcoin's blockchain infrastructure as the future of the financial world Bitcoin as a future global currency Bitcoin as a gold-comparable, "store of value" asset

These drivers can also be considered as investment theses; propositions that, if true, serve to justify an investment in Bitcoin. While these drivers are not an exhaustive list of all reasons to invest, they are probable to encompass much of what has ignited current demand, and what will sustain future demand. Thus, in order to discern the value of a Bitcoin, it is necessary to deconstruct each one of the theses. The following analysis will do as such.

1. Blockchain Technology: The Future of Finance

While Bitcoin has a variety of revolutionary characteristics, perhaps the most exciting of the lot is its "blockchain" technology. The blockchain is a distributed ledger system that records transactions across a decentralized peer-to-peer network. The peer-to-peer nature provides greatly enhanced security and verifiability of data stored in blockchain ledgers, as well as eliminates the potential of a central point of failure in the system. These features will serve to massively reduce various risks in traditional transaction systems, such as third-party, counterparty, or fraud.

The implications that blockchain technology will have on the global financial system are difficult to fathom. Industries across all markets will be revolutionized, disrupted, or even extinguished in some cases. Banking, accounting (the potential elimination of audit functions entirely), currencies, derivative markets, insurance, consumer-credit, healthcare, supply chains - the scope of its influence will be boundless. It will fundamentally change the way the world conducts its business. It is in this way that Bitcoin enthusiasts who draw comparisons to the internet in the late 90's aren't far off the mark. Bitcoin's blockchain technology is the harbinger of a new age in the financial world, and from an investment perspective, it would seem as though this fact alone would justify the current price.

There remains one critical flaw in this line of reasoning, however: the blockchain is not a feature that is unique to Bitcoin. It is merely a concept, and can thus be applied by other entities, and even other cryptocurrencies that directly compete with Bitcoin (termed "altcoins"). Despite its infancy, Bitcoin's blockchain already looks relatively dated in many ways. Its transaction speed and ledger flexibility for innovative technologies like smart contracts are pitiful compared to altcoin competitors like Ripple and Ethereum. Indeed, it would appear that current Bitcoin investors are paying an enormous premium for market cap, choosing to ignore its relative technological deficiencies.

And finally, of even greater concern to the investment thesis is the fact that blockchain technology can be applied by existing private and public entities in a way that circumvents Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies entirely. Take IBM's (NYSE:IBM) blockchain development for example. It has the potential to offer users all the advantages of blockchain technology, without the involvement of a currency unit that is unambiguously politically loaded. Extending this logic further, it is doubtless that central banks will soon look to apply blockchain to improve their fiat currencies. One doesn't have to squint too hard to see the writing on the wall. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already begun testing their own cryptocurrencies, while players like the U.K. and China have acknowledged the potential of crypto. And most crucially, one can even find rumblings of government cryptocurrency development out of the United States, where President William Dudley of the Federal Reserve of New York hinted at the future possibility:

I think at this point it’s really very premature to be talking about the Federal Reserve offering digital currencies, but it is something we are starting to think about.

All of this boils down to a rising level of competitive intensity in the blockchain space, further damaging the investment thesis.

In conclusion, while Bitcoin's blockchain technology will be revolutionary to the existing financial system, it is not a feature that is unique nor relatively superior. Competing cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Ripple hold vast technical blockchain advantages over Bitcoin, while private and public entities will increasingly implement their own blockchain functionality to circumvent cryptocurrencies and reinforce existing financial structures. Thus, any investment in Bitcoin should not be made on the merits of the blockchain alone.

2. Bitcoin: Future Global Currency?

Cryptocurrencies will be the money of the future. Their advantages over fiat and non-fiat counterparts are numerous, and include: perfect fungibility and divisibility, ease of transfer, high potential transaction speed, security against fraud through the blockchain, and the possibility for implementation of advanced technologies like smart contracts, among others. These advantages shall only be improved upon as technologies develop and the crypto markets continue to grow.

Relative to fiat currencies, Bitcoin has a unique advantage through its finiteness. Total Bitcoin supply is limited to 21 million coins, and with nearly 80% of supply mined to date, the asset will eventually have a fixed supply. This is contrary to currently adopted global fiat currencies, which, while not necessarily inflationary by nature, have been so historically. This inflationary record has been to the detriment of savers in fiat economies, who have experienced a reduction in purchasing power, ceteris paribus. Bitcoin by its very design cannot be inflationary, in the sense that the purchasing power of its holders cannot fall by increasing supply. Thus, it has the innate ability to store value in a way that is superior to fiat currencies, ignoring other factors.

Given the eventual non-inflationary supply, as well as the blockchain's relative technical superiority, Bitcoin seems primed to overtake fiat and become the currency of the future. And if this were to happen, the price today would be a mere fraction of the future. Back of the napkin calculations across various Bitcoin forums see price rising to upwards of $250,000 per coin given it achieves 10% of the global M2 money supply.

Speculative valuations based on Bitcoin becoming a widely used global currency are sure to make any investor salivate, and certainly have played a role in the recent mania. Unfortunately, they are devoid of any sound analysis. The likelihood of this occurring in a reasonable investment timeframe (say, the next 100 years) is so exceptionally low that the probability, and thus expected value, is essentially nil.

There are a plethora of reasons that this probability is likely to be nil. The predominant issue is that Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies represent a categorical, existential threat to central banks and their governments, and for this reason, will be rejected as globally accepted currencies. Cryptocurrency adoption would remove control over the money supply from the sphere government power. This control is an essential characteristic of modern governments. It offers a number of advantages, including: the maintenance of a generally stable and rising price level, the manipulation of interest rates and use of quantitative easing to aid the economy in periods of distress, and the ability to monetize debt. One can debate the merits of these purposes, but that debate is irrelevant to the facts. Adoption of Bitcoin as a sovereign currency handcuffs a government in a way that is far more restrictive than a gold standard ever was. And if history from Bretton-Woods onwards is any indication of the future, governments will be moving towards further liberalization of monetary policy, not the opposite.

Ultimately, the choice of sovereign currency is not made by consumers, but by governments, a fact that isn't going to change anytime soon. A belief in Bitcoin as an adopted global currency in the future is a belief that governments are going to cede a substantial amount of their economic power, and willingly put an end to central banking. A belief such as this is the rejection of rational choice theory, and an utter ignorance of history.

It is also of importance to note that cryptocurrency legitimacy is vulnerable to attacks from governments that seek to undermine the threat. Given its use in illegal transactions and money laundering on dark webs, as well as its extreme degree of market volatility and speculation, it wouldn't be surprising to see an excruciating amount of regulation come to the crypto markets in the near future. This would hurt mainstream adoption, not to mention price, even further. Examples of attacks such as these include significant markets like China, Israel, and most recently South Korea, who announced they may shut down all local exchanges, among other regulations.

Beyond this primary issue for the future currency thesis lay others. Bitcoin's architecture has an inherent "scalability problem", which essentially means that its maximum theoretical transaction speed is severely limited. This is not solely a problem of the future. The recent surge has led to a dramatic rise in transaction fees, which currently sit above US$20. There are a few proposed long-term solutions to the scalability problem, the most promising being the lightning network, but these have yet to be implemented. Bitcoin has a very long way to go before it can handle the transaction volume demanded from a global currency, if it can ever actually get there.

And finally, as previously mentioned, Bitcoin will face a horde of competitors that it must contend with if it is to become a global currency. Current fiat, altcoins, and blockchain-implemented gold and future fiat all represent challengers in the future currency space, further lowering the probability of global adoption.

In summation, both Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies broadly face a number of seemingly insurmountable obstacles to their adoption as global currencies in the future. These obstacles include government rejection of cryptocurrencies as money due to the restrictions it places on central banking, the scalability problem, and heightened currency competition in the future.

3. Good as Gold?: Bitcoin as a "Store of Value" Asset

Thus far, an analysis of Bitcoin's investment fundamentals paints a rather bearish picture for value. Some of the cryptocurrency's most heralded features cannot be counted on to return value: its blockchain is not a distinguishable advantage over competitors, and its probability for adoption as money is exceptionally slim at best. Despite this, Bitcoin has yet another basis for investment that demands evaluation: its potential as a gold-comparable, "store of value" asset. This is the investment thesis that is held quite openly by a number of high profile Bitcoin investors, such as the Winklevoss twins and Steve Wozniak. They believe Bitcoin and gold will be competing in the same "store of value" asset investment space.

Certainly, this is an idea bound to make no one happy. Goldbugs will scoff at the idea of a digitized asset with no direct use being a store of value; Bitcoin buffs will think that cannibalization of the gold market is just the tip of the crypto-iceberg. But upon further inspection, the comparison between the two assets on a store of value basis is justified, and a legitimate reason for investment.

At the most basic level, Bitcoin/gold comparisons arise from the similar nature of the assets, which are devoid of cash flows and represent a store of value. But a further comparison between the properties of gold and Bitcoin find a number of definitive similarities. The chart below provides an approximate summary and subjective grading of these similarities.

Property Bitcoin Gold Durability A+ A+ Scarcity A+ A+ Fungibility A+ A Divisibility A+ A Portability A+ C Ease of Use A D Security A- B Current and Historical Legitimacy B- A Anonymity B- C Non-Financial Use F A+

Source: Author

A few conclusions can be derived from this chart. It is apparent that in terms of the "qualities of money" (divisibility, scarcity, fungibility, durability, ease of use), Bitcoin and gold excel in a similar manner. And objectively speaking, Bitcoin is superior in many respects. It is slightly more fungible, easier to divide, and far simpler to transport and use.

Beyond strictly monetary properties, the Bitcoin/gold comparison starts to diverge. In regards to properties that are important for an asset as a store of value (security, anonymity, portability, legitimacy, non-financial use), the two assets have distinct advantages and disadvantages relative to one another. This distinction implicates a number of trade-offs to investment value that needs to be elaborated upon.

Security

Bitcoin's digitality and gold's physical nature create stark differences in the security and anonymity of each respective asset. Gold's security disadvantages (confiscation, theft, fraud) are well known, and represent serious issues for the asset as a store of value. Being digital, Bitcoin has far less of these traditional obstacles to asset security. The blockchain makes theft and fraud very difficult, while the pseudo-anonymous nature acts as a hedge against confiscation risk. That being said, security problems still exist. Crypto wallets held on exchanges have a hacking risk, as shown by the Mt. Gox and DAO hacks. This risk can be eliminated by holding cryptocurrencies offline, but this presents further physical storage risks in hard drive confiscation and theft.

It is difficult to determine if Bitcoin's security risks will improve, or get worse. As Bitcoin's value rises, so will the intensity and scope of hacking attempts. But improving infrastructure in the crypto markets should reduce some of the risks. Thus, investors should give Bitcoin a slight edge over gold for its ability to resolve its security risks in the future; but ultimately, a trade-off must be made between physical and digital risks.

Anonymity

Anonymity is a desirable quality in a store of value asset. Historical confiscations of various types of assets should be enough reason to justify that claim. Unfortunately, neither gold nor Bitcoin is anonymous. Outside of private transactions made in cash, which are essentially impossible for the lay-investor to make, gold purchases are well documented. Despite its reputation, Bitcoin has similar documentation problems. While identities behind wallets on exchanges are anonymous to the blockchain, they are not so to the exchange. Any reputable Bitcoin exchange demands information that links a wallet to an identity, creating a centralized source of anonymity risk. A recent example of this risk is Coinbase, the most popular exchange, which has been ordered to release the information of its private users by the IRS.

Overall, neither gold nor Bitcoin can offer much anonymity. Bitcoin has a slight relative advantage over gold; but those who place a significant value on true anonymity are better off looking at other cryptocurrencies, like Monero for example.

Current and Historical Legitimacy, Non-Financial Uses

These are categories in which gold has a vast advantage over Bitcoin. Gold has a record of global usage throughout the course of human history, cultural significance in many cultures (including Chinese and Indian), and a global perception as a store of value by central banks and consumers alike. It has a vast array of industrial applications, as well as a stable source of jewellery demand. The same cannot be said about Bitcoin. It is highly volatile, used in illegal transactions, not accepted globally, owned by less than a fraction of a percent of the world, and has no direct use value or historical precedence. Some of these flaws may improve with time, particularly from a legitimacy perspective - but for now, there is no comparison between the two.

On an investment basis, this provides gold a major advantage. It is more likely to get demand from consumers, traditional investors, and central banks on a global basis than Bitcoin. Again, this may change as time passes. Demographics are shifting, and a younger generation is likely to be much more accepting of a digitized, historically unprecedented store of value. That being said, it is also possible Bitcoin's perception could change for the worse in the face of government backlash, a significant price crash, or some other kind of black swan event.

Portability

This is the aspect in which Bitcoin is utterly dominant over gold as a store of value asset. Currently, Bitcoin can be transferred to anyone with a wallet, anywhere in the world, across the internet, over the course of a few hours. It has the possibility of approaching infinite portability as technologies improve. Gold, on the other hand, is extraordinarily difficult and costly to both move and store. The divide between the two is vast in this regard.

Portability to this extreme is a remarkably powerful attribute for a store of value asset. It significantly reduces Bitcoin's security risks as previously mentioned, and also provides users the ability to access their asset directly through the internet whenever they please, serving to reduce the risks tied to asset centralization which plague gold. Warehouses or banks holding gold for investors are vulnerable to security risks, and high portability costs imply that investors aren't able to quickly and cost-effectively transfer their assets in the event of, say, a heightened confiscation risk. Bitcoin simply doesn't have these problems if held outside of exchanges.

The applications of this degree of portability are exceptionally robust. One powerful example would be of citizens of a country at war, or under the rule of an oppressive government regime, who will be able to securely upload their assets to the internet through Bitcoin for protection or transport to another country. This example is indicative of the effectiveness of Bitcoin's portability to its function as a store of value.

And herein lies what makes this investment thesis so compelling: gold can never conceivably reach the same magnitude of portability. It will always have an inherent physical security risk associated with it. Thus, there is a definitive reason one might choose Bitcoin over gold as a store of value sometime in the future. That fact alone is justification for an investment in Bitcoin.

The sole issue with this portability advantage is that it isn't unique to Bitcoin. Altcoins are all highly portable, and others more than Bitcoin. This represents a threat to the "store of value" thesis, but given that Bitcoin has the highest market cap and arguably best security of all cryptocurrencies, it is still the front-runner to become the premier crypto gold-comparable.

Summary

Bitcoin and gold share a number of similar attributes due to being assets devoid of cash flows that represent a store of value. Each asset has a select few distinctive qualities that present tradeoffs to investors. Gold has a long history of being valued by people and cultures that lends to its legitimacy, as well as a wide variety of direct uses to sustain demand, but significantly lacks portability and anonymity. Bitcoin's portability and blockchain protect it from security risks like confiscation, theft, and fraud in ways that gold will never be able to, but has security flaws of its own, and no historical precedence or direct use value.

Should Bitcoin fulfill its potential as a gold-comparable asset, it will cannibalize a certain percentage of the nearly $100 trillion gold market. If that number reaches even 1%, a single Bitcoin out of the 21 million coin supply would be worth roughly $50,000.

Conclusion

So what does this all mean for Bitcoin investment? What we can say on the basis of the analysis above is the following:

While Bitcoin's blockchain technology is revolutionary, it isn't proprietary. This implies Bitcoin will face intense competition from other blockchain-using entities/currencies/assets. Seeing as Bitcoin's blockchain is at least already outdated relative to other cryptocurrencies, it doesn't solely provide an adequate premise for investment. Bitcoin's potential to become a globally accepted currency has been vastly overstated. Its nature as an existential threat to government-controlled fiat currencies and central banking generally will ensure this does not happen over a reasonable investment timeline. It also has scalability problems and an extensive list of competitors bidding for the same status. All these factors indicate that investment in Bitcoin on the basis of being the "currency of the future" is unsound. Bitcoin has the potential to be an effective "store of value" asset in the future. This is due to its shared characteristics with gold, as well as a few superior properties, one being extreme portability. While it also has a few significant disadvantages relative to gold, investment in Bitcoin on this basis is justified. If this thesis is realized, Bitcoin could cannibalize some percent of the $100 trillion gold industry, though competition from other cryptocurrencies remains a threat.

Thus, an investment in Bitcoin ought to be conducted on the basis that cryptocurrencies have the tools to compete with gold as a "store of value" asset in the future.

It is also prudent to note that most Bitcoin investors likely are not investing in Bitcoin as a gold-comparable asset, but rather on account of its blockchain, or potential as a future currency. Knowing this, it would be logical to believe Bitcoin to be overvalued at current prices. This isn't necessarily the case, but perhaps it is likely. An actionable investment plan for non-holders might be to wait until further regulations and crypto-crackdowns occur, and then invest on the dip; though market timing is, in principle, never a wise idea.

So what happens if there is no dip, and one last buying chance is missed before Bitcoin goes to the moon? Or what if the whole thing is nothing more than fools gold, a bubble about to pop? Really, what is a Bitcoin worth?

In truth, these questions are far too complex to provide objective answers. But therein lies the thrill of investing: taking calculated risks on conclusions deduced from logical analysis. Hopefully, this article will be of help to those looking to take those risks.

