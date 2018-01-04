GNC: Analyzing The Potential For Bankruptcy

As such, I believe that either GNC will significantly dilute current shareholders (by 80%) or that debt holders will walk away with the entire company.

Thesis

There is significant downside to GNC’s (GNC) equity either through a pre-packaged bankruptcy or a secondary offering. I believe it is unlikely that GNC is able to access additional debt funds as a previous endeavor, lasting nine months, yielded no result. Without any additional debt, GNC must fund the upcoming $1.1 billion payment with equity; I don’t believe that the debt holders will waive default as they are not incentivized to do so. Instead, I believe they will simply elect to walk away with the entire company.

Introduction

GNC’s decline has been well documented here on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere so I won’t rehash all of the reasons for the current predicament the company finds itself in. What is most puzzling to me is that very little of the discussion focusses on GNC’s biggest problem: the $1.1 billion Term Loan Facility that matures in March 2019. Many have written this off by stating GNC has 15 months to fix this problem. Instead, the focus has been on explaining why GNC is such a good and undervalued business – completely missing the point that it is the debt holders that are likely to benefit from the good business and undervaluation.

GNC’s EBITDA has halved from $530m in 2013 to an estimated $260m in 2017, increasing its debt/EBITDAR from 4.0x to 7.0x in that same period. More importantly, the company’s $300 million revolver matures in September 2018 while its $1.1 billion term loan is due in March 2019. The company has $54 million of outstanding borrowings under the revolving credit facility which it expects to pay off in full in 4Q17:

“In the third quarter, we paid down $83 million of the revolver and remained committed to paying down the remainder in the fourth quarter."

The biggest overhang on the stock is thus the $1.1 billion that is due in March 2019. A look at the balance sheet and cash flow statements quite clearly illuminate why the company is struggling. The company had $2 billion assets of which $821 million were related to intangibles. Meanwhile, the company’s total liabilities sit at $2 billion while FCF for 2017 is expected to come in at $200 million (the midpoint of guidance). In other words, absent any funding to pay off the $1.1 billion loan, either GNC will default or debt holders will amend the terms and waive default. For reasons I explain later in the article, I do not believe that debt holders are likely to waive default as it is not in their benefit. If that is the case, the debt holders will now decide the future of this supposed good and undervalued business.

Unable to acquire debt funding and the severity of the issue

The company recently announced that it failed to refinance its term loan facility by issuing senior secured notes due in 2022. The primary reason being “that the terms offered to GNC under the potential refinancing were not in the Company's best interests at this time".

Most investors think that GNC “still has 15 months left to refinance”, implying that this is plenty of time. For perspective, Tricia K. Tolivar, CFO, first mentioned talks of refinancing as early as 1Q17:

“But we certainly are monitoring the market and we intend to approach the market with something in the near-term to address our upcoming maturities.”

Later in 2Q17:

“We're certainly exploring a number of options, but don't want to get into all the details at this time, but could be a number alternatives through term loan B or other high-yield funds, but we're evaluating what would be the best approach for the company as we move forward.”

Put differently, after nine months of talks, the company has come up empty-handed. Investors shouldn’t fool themselves into thinking that 15 months is plenty of time. In fact, investors can be sure that GNC knocked on anyone’s door that even appeared slightly interested. Things are getting tight and, judging by the share price, most of the market seems to understand this.

Selling the business is unlikely

As a consequence of this failure, the company hired Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) to evaluate strategic alternatives to help optimize the company’s capital structures. “Strategic alternatives” is corporate speak for selling the business.

I’m quite skeptical of the possibility of a buyout. Any acquirer would, in essence, pay $1-$1.25 billion dollars or so to equity holders for the headache of refinancing a $1.1 billion maturity. Never mind that the business is currently in turnaround mode and has yet to emerge successfully. As such, I won’t be spending any more time on this possibility beyond stating that, to me, this scenario appears unlikely.

Further dilution

The inability to refinance the facility while actively marketing new loans is quite onerous. The “optimizing the capital structure” language that was used in the press release, is likely corporate speak for a dilution and/or debt restructuring. Indeed, later that month GNC announced the exchange of $98.9 in senior notes for 14.6m in shares, effectively diluting the equity by 21%.

The convertible debt remains a big problem for the company for a couple of reasons:

1) After March 2018, the $1.1 billion in debt would need to be classified under current debt. This creates a very real likelihood of a “going concern” status as a $200M annual FCF is inadequate to address a $1.1 billion debt load. This might cause vendors/suppliers to tighten payment requests.

2) Even though the convertible notes are junior, eliminating would simplify bankruptcy negotiations.

With the company showing no signs of being able to raise debt, these convertibles will likely further dilute existing shareholders.

The most important consideration

After 4Q17, the term loan holders will be the only first lien debt holders which means that they will effectively fully control the company. Shareholders shouldn’t count on management or the board to come to their rescue. Management teams are easily massaged in the right direction with the promise of keeping their jobs and/or higher pay. Even if the current management tried to actively fight back, their efforts would yield nothing in a situation of default.

If the term loan holders are effectively in control, investors should ask what course of action benefits these term loan holders the most. Absent any additional third-party financing, term loan holders are likely to be presented an opportunity to fully control the company by exchanging their debt for equity while at the same time cleaning up the balance sheet. To be sure, this swap is almost certain to dilute current equity holders to (close to) 0%. This creates a company with $200 million FCF generation and 0 debt and is, in my opinion, easily worth $1.1 billion, especially if management does indeed manage to stop the declining comps. For perspective, Fitch’s going concern value for GNC is $1.25 billion.

Of course, it may be possible for the company to acquire last-minute debt funding but this will come at significantly higher rates than the current 3.3%, which is costing the company $36m per year. Again, given that it has proven so difficult to acquire debt funding, I am skeptical of any sort of deal.

A word on the business

Some might have noticed that I haven’t spent much time on discussing the company’s revenue or business prospects. In the case of debt restructuring, the most relevant considerations are debt hierarchy, capital structure, FCF and the balance sheet. Whether or not something is a good business matters little when the interests of equity and debt holders are directly opposed. For the record, I do believe GNC to be a “decent business with a bad balance sheet”.

Conclusion

I believe that GNC’s equity will likely be further diluted in order to remove the overhang from the convertible notes. Even if this is not the case, the fact that GNC has not been able to raise any debt after nine months of talks is the biggest red flag. Without any additional debt, the company will quite clearly be unable to meet the $1.1 billion payment. Unless, of course, a substantial amount of equity is raised. Assuming another $200 million FCF in 2018, the company would need to raise some $900 million while the equity currently trades at roughly $250 million. Raising this amount of equity in current circumstances would leave current equity holders with only 20% of the company (shares issued at $3 which seems quite optimistic). A bit better than a wipeout but by no means a reason to hold the shares.

Put differently, I think it’s likely that the current equity holders get diluted by either an equity raise or debt for equity swap in a pre-packaged bankruptcy. As a result, I consider the downside to be 80% - 100%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.