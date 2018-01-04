Rising Rates Driving Higher Earnings In The High-Yield BDC Sector

For subscribers of "Sustainable Dividends", I recently analyzed the impact to earnings for 23 BDCs, mostly focused on the likely scenario of a 100 points (1%) increase in underlying rates.

However, for BDCs with higher risk portfolios, there could be increased defaults from portfolio companies that are not able to support higher debt service payments.

Over the last few quarters, BDC management has discussed meaningful increases in portfolio yields related to increases in the underlying rates on variable-rate investments.

3-month LIBOR is now almost 1.7% compared to 1.3% at the end of Q3 2017 providing upside potential for many BDCs.

Interest Rate Sensitivity

"Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in the level of interest rates. Because we fund a portion of our investments with borrowings, our net investment income is affected by the difference between the rate at which we invest and the rate at which we borrow. As a result, there can be no assurance that a significant change in market interest rates will not have a material adverse effect on our net investment income."

That is how most Business Development Companies ("BDCs") describe the interest rate risk section of the "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" section in the financials that is usually followed with some detail indicating how the company would be impacted by rising interest rates.

For subscribers of "Sustainable Dividends", I recently analyzed the impact to earnings for 23 BDCs, mostly focused on the likely scenario of a 100 points (1%) increase in underlying rates, and then ranked each company by change in annual net investment income ("NII").

As discussed in "Rising Interest Rates And BDCs," the following are the core drivers that impact a BDC's net investment income as interest rates rise:

Amount of variable rate debt investments

Interest rate floors for variable rate investments (most important)

Fixed vs. variable rate borrowings

Income incentive fees

Growth capital (variable rate debt vs. cash/equity/fixed-rate debt)

Over the last few quarters, the management for many BDCs have been discussing meaningful increases in portfolio yields related to increases in the underlying rates on variable-rate investments. As discussed in previous reports and public articles, an increase of interest rates by up to 100 basis points (1%) is not meaningful for most BDCs due to interest rate floors on investments. However, LIBOR continues to rise, and the three-month LIBOR rate is now almost 1.7%, and many BDCs are starting to experience increased income from portfolio investments.

Source: FRED Economic Data

As discussed in my previous "Interest Rate" articles, there are many pros and cons to rising interest rates including changes in values of assets and liabilities, increased borrowing expenses for variable rate borrowings, decreased earnings from structured products including CLOs and joint ventures with off balance sheet leverage and, of course, increased earnings on variable rate investments.

There will likely be three additional rate hikes by the Fed in 2018:

Source: CME Group

Important Note: Increased earnings from portfolio companies could drive higher default rates for companies that are not able to support the increased debt payments. For all previous articles on interest rate impacts, risk rankings, dividend coverage potential, expense ratios, the timing of BDC purchases, please see "Index to Free BDC Research."

Ares Capital (ARCC) discloses a basic amount of information and is a good example of what you will find including the following table provided each quarter:

Source: ARCC SEC Filing

The footnote at the bottom is important and most BDCs do not include the potential incentive fees paid (or reduced) when disclosing impacts to NII. This is because these amounts depend on many other things including hurdles as discussed in other reports. I have included these fees for each BDC when calculating the potential impact to NII.

Structured Products:

Many structured products use off-balance sheet leverage to increase returns, including senior loan programs and CLO investments, which have higher yields and are considered ‘non-qualified’ investments. BDCs are allowed a maximum of 30% of the portfolio in these types of investments due to the level of risk involved. Prospect Capital (PSEC) has been experiencing declining distributable income mostly related to its CLO investments. As LIBOR increases, so do the payments to CLO debt holders resulting in lower income to CLO equity holders, which is the majority of PSEC’s positions.

Source: Image created by BDC Buzz

PSEC does not provide information on how rising interest rates would impact income from its CLO equity investments as shown below.

Source: PSEC SEC Filing

Current Dividend Yields

As predicted in my "dividend articles" on SA, many BDCs have already cut dividends in 2017 including FSIC, PSEC, MCC, TCAP, BKCC, OCSL, KCAP, PNNT, TICC, CPTA, ABDC, CMFN, and OCSI. Hopefully, 2018 will provide higher earnings or at least less yield compression through rising interest rates.

As I will discuss in a following article, BDCs are currently in 'oversold' territory giving them an average dividend yield of 10.2% as shown below. I have included semiannual/supplemental dividends for MAIN, GBDC, CGBD, TSLX, HCAP, and GAIN.

To be a successful BDC investor:

Identify BDCs that fit your risk profile (there are over 50 publicly traded BDCs, please be selective ).

). Diversify your BDC portfolio with at least five companies.

Establish appropriate price targets based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends).

based on relative risk and returns (mostly from dividends). Be ready to make purchases during market volatility and look for opportunistic buying points.

Closely monitor your BDCs, including dividend coverage potential and portfolio credit quality.

The information in this article was previously made available to subscribers of Sustainable Dividends, along with: Target prices and buying points

Real-time changes to my personal BDC positions

Updated rankings and risk profile

Real-time announcement of changes to dividend coverage and worst-case scenarios

Suggested BDC portfolio

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.