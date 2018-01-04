Avoid MJX, For Now

The nascent marijuana industry is booming. California just legalized recreational marijuana, timed well to coincide with the recent release of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJX) on December 26, 2017. This gives American investors an NYSE Arca ETF that provides diversified MJ exposure. The only comparable fund is the TSX listed HMMJ ETF by Horizon. Sales at dispensaries in California were expected to be up 30% overnight after recreational was legalized on Monday, but may be up 50% or more. However, investing isn't about speculating on a short term basis. It is about understand potentially longer term profitability of a business. In the case of the marijuana sector, the profitability of something quite easy to grow. While this legalization helps to crystallize the trend that this drug is not dangerous and should be treated like alcohol, valuations still matter when buying the security. Combine that with the fact that the ETF is trading at a premium to its NAV (net asset value) and you have a recipe for a pullback. The marijuana sector got to a euphoric point similar to last November 2016, when the stocks saw a fall of 50% in less than 1 month. Will history repeat itself? Perhaps not, as clarity is much improved, and the United States is making progress as well. But what goes up quickly, must come down as well which means someone holding the bag for those with gains. Let's look at this ETF and its components and see why I think you should pass on it - for now.

This ETF has a very interesting combination of pharmaceutical companies related to marijuana, tobacco stocks, growing companies and pure play marijuana stocks. As noted on the companies ETF fact sheet, it attempts to duplicate the Prime Alternative Harvest Index. Do note that the fund charges a fee of 0.75% - quite expensive for an ETF - but it has good diversification in such an infantile sector. The biggest issue with the ETF currently is the supply/demand imbalance it has caused within the Canadian marijuana sector. After Constellation Brands (STZ) made a 9.9% investment in Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) the sector took off in Canada. This was only $245 million however, and that included over 18 million warrants for WEED stock. So while this was a disruptive and important purchase for the industry, it has caused valuations to run away from the sector again. For an excellent analysis on Canopy Growth I would suggest you read this article from new contributor Mike Blank.

As noted in the article, Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) all trade north of 50x enterprise value to sales. With the recent movement upwards most are nearing the 100x level, and that cannot be held indefinitely. While the growth in these companies will be significant going forward, the current price does not reflect the risks in the industry. Outside competition from tobacco giants, as well as potential hitches from government regulation could cause significantly different profitability than expected now. Commoditization is a very real threat to the marijuana space, as are small or illegal growers. Those in the black market will continue to operate in many places, especially in the first few years.

Combine that with holding tobacco companies that are struggling with their own issues, such as a strong push away from traditional cigarettes. People are switching more and more to e-cigarettes and vaporizing - especially the younger generations. While these companies are focusing on shifting to these markets, the risk for their businesses has increased. This gives that part of the ETF limited upside and significant potential downside, until they become more involved in the marijuana industry directly.

Horizons Marijuana index, even more of a pure play on Canadian cannabis stocks is up an incredible 69% in the past month. Much of this euphoria began when Constellation took their position, which was at a much lower valuation. I think long term investors who hold positions now in the sector would be prudent to sell half of their holdings. Once volume in the sector normalized the stocks will see a significant drawdown, and short volumes will help to accelerate any fall. When CEOs in the industry are talking about how overpriced the shares of one of the companies are, you should take heed. Fundamentals have flown out the window for much of this ETF, and it should be avoided until it trades at a more fair value for the growth. I would suggest buying when the 3 leaders of the sector, Aurora, Canopy and Aphria are near or just below the 50 day moving average. That would be around the 19.50 area for Canopy, 11.25 for Aphria and 6.15 for Aurora. A pullback near these levels seems extremely likely given the meteoric rise in their share prices over the past several weeks.

WEED data by YCharts

If you are bullish on the space, do also consider the more pure play Horizons ETF (HMMJ.TO) on the TSX for those in Canada. It is a similar ETF that provides a higher weighting to the Canadian stocks, and ignores the safer tobacco stocks. This means more volatility, but also more potential upside if you can stomach the extreme risk profile. The sector has a ton of growth ahead of it, but play with the smart money and avoid buying when nothing appears like it could go wrong. Short interest will continue to increase in the sector and volatility will reign supreme. Just make sure to stick to your investment plan, time horizon and be prudent at rebalancing your portfolio when necessary.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.