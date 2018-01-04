Near-Term Concerns Overshadowing Long-Term Opportunities For Baozun

About Baozun

Many investors are familiar with Shopify (SHOP), and I am guessing you right now reading this article are familiar with Baozun (BZUN), which is often referred to as “the Shopify of China”. Baozun is in the business of connecting retailers with digital solutions ranging from storefronts and marketing to customer service and IT support. All of these features make it an “all-in-one” for retailers such as Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) looking to sell their products in China and has partnerships with JD.com (JD) and Alibaba (BABA) which happens to be one of Baozun’s largest investors.

Baozun’s Bad News

On November 21st of 2017, the company reported its Q3 results which sent some investors heading for the exit with sales slowing to 19%, the slowest since its IPO in 2015. Another item that caused some concern was that cash and equivalents had dropped to only $22 million, versus the $126 million the company ended 2016 with. Investors seeing the slowing growth and increasing expenses decided to jump ship as this could mark a reduction in the company’s earnings going forward and with the company trading at 91 times trailing earnings, it was by no means “cheap”. Source

Baozun’s 2017

While it’s easy to see why some sold the stock I think Baozun is still a buy as the company is setting itself up for a real breakout in 2018. Utilization and growth of sales on the platform are growing rapidly with total number of partners increasing 15%, totaling 146 while the total value of goods sold increased 71% annually. The company has also been focusing on a new model of “non-distribution” where it does not physically handle the merchandise – a real cost savings – and this segment rose to $540 million which equates to 93%! This increase more than offsets the 2% dip of $83 million in its traditional distribution model. Source

The company’s non-GAAP operating margin widened to 4.6% and GAAP operating margin rose to 3.1%, this with a 19% increase in annual operating expenses largely due to its expansion of Shopdog, providing the service with new analytics and services. The ability to grow margins in the face of increased expenses does show the growth now and more coming as it continues to reinvest into scaling up its business and investing in cloud services. Source

Baozun’s Breakout in 2018 and Beyond

With the company heavily investing in cloud technologies while growing margins has marked a successful 2017, it’s 2018 and beyond that should excite investors as the runway for growth is substantial. China Brand E-commerce had a CAGR of 43% from 2015-2017 and with much more growth waiting for the company in the coming years. Meanwhile China’s e-commerce market is amongst the largest in the world, outsizing both Europe and the United States. Goldman Sachs (GS) expects e-commerce in China to grow to $1.7 trillion by 2020, doubling from 2016’s estimated $750 billion.

Key Stakeholders

As mentioned earlier, Alibaba is a major investor in Baozun holding about 17% of the company, while another large investor is Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBY), which holds 13%. In addition to these two large corporate shareholders, the CEO and the board of directors as a whole own approximately 50% of the outstanding shares. Between the deep pockets of Alibaba and Softbank and the personal motivation of the insiders owning the stock there is a shared interest and a large desire for this company to succeed.

Conclusion

While some investors may have bailed after the most recent earnings call, those who started a position, added to their current one, or simply just held on are poised to ride share prices higher in 2018 as Baozun continues to position itself to be a leader in one of the largest and fastest growing e-commerce markets in the world. In conjunction with heavy insider ownership and large corporate backers there are not only deep pockets, but deep desires to see this company succeed.

