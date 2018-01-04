The Osborne Effect Bites Down Hard On Tesla

Why? The Osborne Effect is here. Demand for Tesla’s luxury cars is plunging as buyers await the low margin Model 3.

Even more ominous is that Q4 Model S and X sales are as good as it gets. Margins are sure to suffer.

Tesla just pushed back the Model 3 production schedule. But that’s not the most ominous news in the delivery announcement.

Indeed, Tesla beat CoverDrive’s forecast, so he has updated his Q4 loss estimate. We’ll review the new numbers.

And now our winter reverie is interrupted by Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) announcement of its Q4 delivery numbers.

CoverDrive Revises His Forecast

Tesla delivered 2,000 more cars than CoverDrive anticipated. If you’re long Tesla, that’s good news and bad news.

The good news is, Q4 revenues will be higher than anticipated.

The bad news is, Q4 losses will be higher, too.

Remember, Tesla recognizes a profit or loss only when it removes a car from “inventory” on its balance sheet and converts it to cash. Tesla did a lot of inventory removal in Q4, and it accomplished that removal with lots of price slashing.

CoverDrive’s earlier estimate for Q4 earnings (or, more accurately, losses) was a GAAP loss of $638 million. Based on the delivery numbers, he has revised his forecast. Here’s his message to me:

My original delivery estimate was 2,000 units light. I didn’t anticipate the large reduction in the delivery pipeline, which had been running at about an 18-day supply for the last two years.

CoverDrive was referring, of course, to the sharp drop-off in cars-in-transit. As Bill Maurer pointed out in an excellent piece yesterday, Tesla had 4,820 of its top-end vehicles in transit at the end of Q3, but only 2,520 at the end of Q4. As CoverDrive noted, the drop-off is spectacular in comparison with each of the past eight quarters.

The revised forecast retains all CoverDrive's original assumptions (including ZEV credit revenues of $50 million) except two. He explains:

Lower Average Sales Price (ASP) – Originally, I thought the ASP would be down 3%. Because of the increased volume, I now expect it will be closer to 4%. Lower Gross Margin – Because of the lower ASP, I’m thinking this will be reduced another percent. Probably close to 15%.

Here is the revised summary:

Total Automotive Revenue: $2.65 billion (a new record)

Total Tesla Revenue: $3.28 billion (a new record)

Total Automotive COGS: $2.2 billion (a new record)

Total Tesla COGS: $2.81 billion (a new record)

Gross Profit: $466 million (old record $668M)

Operating Expenses: $0.99 billion (a new record)

Operating Loss: $529 million (same as last quarter’s record)

GAAP Net Loss: $680 million (a new record)

Adjusted Net Loss: $648 million (a new record)

GAAP EPS: $-3.83 (a new record)

If CoverDrive is correct (he might not be - there’s a first for everything), then Tesla will report a 2017 GAAP loss of about $1.97 billion. In other words, just about three times the $675 million GAAP loss in 2016.

The Norwegian Miracle

As solucky and InvestBoulder noted in comments yesterday, the slightly higher delivery number for Q4 is thanks to a Norwegian subsidy repeal scare, which Tesla capitalized on with some aggressive pricing.

It was a lovely rabbit to pull from the hat. But in doing so, Tesla pulled Norwegian sales forward, and it will now experience a massive drop in Norwegian deliveries during 2018.

Sure, Norway is just one country, but next to California, it's Tesla's most important market. (Why Norway and California? That's easy. It's because in those jurisdictions, EV subsidies are most generous and the governments are most hostile to ICEVs.)

Solucky also noticed that a dozen high-mileage Model S cars just hit the used car market in The Netherlands, and speculates the taxi fleet there may have replaced its cars.

(If so, anyone contemplating buying those cars should pay close attention the recent and hugely informative posts of Acculader, who explains why the danger of battery failure on those cars is high. Acculader's findings about Tesla's battery performance deserve an article unto themselves. Maybe soon.)

My guess is that Q4 2017 will be the high water mark for deliveries of the Models S and X. With sales of those high-margin cars dropping off, gross margin, even using Tesla’s highly inflated and misleading metric, likely will not crack 20% during any quarter in 2018.

Osborne Bites Tesla

In the comment board at the Seeking Alpha article announcing the Q4 delivery numbers, one poster wrote:

Nice numbers for S and X and total. The growth will crush the naysayers in the upcoming months.

This prompted a response from notasmidgeon about the Q4 numbers:

28,320 S and X delivered 22,140 S and X produced Can you spell Osborne? (If S and X demand were there, no competent management would divert high gross margin production labor resources to a new model; management would instead hire additional workers.)

Notasmidgeon is referring to the famous “Osborne Effect” in which a company announces a new product, but fails to deliver it on time, resulting in depressed sales of the existing product without anything to fill the gap.

Tesla production of the Model S and Model X has dropped dramatically (from 25,076 in Q3 to 22,140 in Q4). But the reduced production is not because Tesla needed to "reallocate workforce" to its Model 3 line.

That explanation never made one bit of sense. The Model 3 is produced on an entirely separate line from the Models S and X, and Tesla has hired two shifts to handle Model 3 production. Many of those Model 3 workers are hugely underemployed right now. Even Tesla is not so inept that it would sacrifice 2,936 extra high margin cars to produce an additional 2,165 low margin (or no margin) cars.

Put the data point about dropping S and X production together with the sharp plunge in S and X vehicles in transit, and it's obvious Tesla sees a rapidly shrinking demand for its luxury cars, despite its continued efforts to juice sales with price reductions.

Consequently, Q1 2018 will feature a significant reduction in the delivery number for both the Model S and the Model X relative to the past several quarters. In other words, the number of high margin cars is shrinking in both absolute and relative terms. CoverDrive may have to revisit not only his Q4 gross margin assumption, but his 2018 gross margin assumptions as well.

Let's remember back to Tesla's Q3 Quarterly Update:

During Q3, we received record net orders for Model S and Model X, setting the stage for what should be an all-time record for deliveries of these vehicles in Q4.

Regardless of exactly what "record net orders" means, it's striking how quickly Tesla has gone for indicating record demand for its high-margin luxury models to discounting their prices and slashing their production. Everything, and I mean everything, that Tesla says must be received with a skeptical attitude.

I’ve heard rumors of a Model S refresh coming in the spring of 2018. That may help prop up the sagging sales a bit, but it will also increase Tesla’s liability on its residual value guarantees. All those two-year leases Tesla made in 2016 to help achieve a “pie in the face” quarter will come back to bite, and bite hard, in 2018.

The Valley of Death

Tesla begins its descent into the Valley of Death once it hits 200,000 U.S. deliveries. That's when the federal income tax credit goes into its phase-down mode. As Donn Bailey has written, Tesla will time delivery number 200,000 to fall very early in a calendar quarter so it can take advantage of two full quarters of the full $7,500 tax credit.

Up until now, most observers have seen Tesla aiming to achieve that number on April 1, 2018, thereby having all of Q2 and Q3 to enjoy the full benefit of the tax credit.

Based on the Model 3 production problems and the dramatic decline in production of the Models S and X, I believe Tesla may now be targeting July 1, 2018, and aiming to deliver in the U.S. as many cars as possible in Q3 and Q4. Per the formidable Andreas Hopf, total U.S. deliveries in light of the Q4 numbers total about 157,000. It's highly doubtful Tesla can deliver 43,000 cars this quarter.

Seeking Alpha member Bonaire, who like Hopf is a careful watcher of Tesla data, believes Tesla will divert cars to Norway and China in Q2 in order to avoid hitting the 200,000 number. Pushing out the date on which 200,000 U.S. deliveries are achieved will enable Tesla to ramp up production to a higher level, and thereby deliver more cars in the phase-down window. However, it also means extra time for competitors (who will also enjoy the credit) to arrive with their offerings.

Is an SEC Investigation Disabling Tesla from Raising More Capital?

I was surprised Tesla did not tap the equity markets for more capital when, in September, its share price reached an all-time high of almost $390.

Why not? Did Tesla really believe it didn’t need the capital? Were the underwriters doubtful the capital markets would be receptive unless Tesla showed significant Model 3 progress? Or was it something more ominous?

A number of knowledgeable commenters here have speculated that an ongoing SEC investigation has disabled Tesla from going to market with a capital raise. A recent Probes Reporter summary revealed that the SEC, on December 7, 2017, declined to respond to a FOIA request based on law enforcement grounds.

There are other curious revelations and portents in the Q3 quarterly report and in the Offering Circular for Tesla's 5.3% eight-year notes.

I have in the past doubted that any SEC investigation is impeding a Tesla capital raise, and I continue to doubt it. However, I'm now paying closer attention to the possibility than I did before.

Which is not to say that Tesla does not continue to walk a tightrope when it comes to meeting accounting standards and SEC requirements. No one has done better reporting on these issues than Seeking Alpha’s InvestorGator, most recently in articles here and here.

If you’re interested in Tesla developments, but not already following InvestorGator, then I encourage you to do so.

Reminder: Tesla Is Structurally Bankrupt

Yes, CoverDrive and I are convinced Tesla is structurally bankrupt. Even with fully-ramped Model 3 production, the firm will experience massive losses.

The Valley of Death will exacerbate the losses, but the losses would be large and persistent even if, miraculously, the U.S. federal tax credits were to be extended.

The coming onslaught of competition also will exacerbate the losses. Even if every one of the coming luxury EVs models - from Jaguar (NYSE:TTM), Audi (OTCPK:OTCPK:VLKAY), Mercedes (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF), Porsche, Infiniti (OTCPK:OTCPK:NSANY), Volvo (OTCPK:OTCPK:VOLVY) - were delayed, it would not save Tesla. The same is true of the less expensive EV models on tap from Kia (OTCPK:OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:OTCPK:HYMLF), GM (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Volkswagen, and the like.

The ineptitude in ramping up production of the Model 3 has given every one of those competing models a better chance of eventually eroding demand for Tesla cars.

In the meantime, there remain the very real dangers of staking the company's survival on a car for which Tesla chose to abbreviate, or skip altogether, the production parts approval process, production line validation, and rigorous beta testing.

Can more new stories keep the dream alive? Never say never, but at some point, the Musk who cried wolf (or, rather, cried profitable Model X, and Battery Swapping, and multi-billion dollar Tesla Energy, and Full Self-Driving, and SolarCity synergies, and Model 3, and Solar Roofs, and Tesla semis, and Model Y, and Tesla Pickup Trucks) will no longer be believed.

The capital markets will have had enough. The institutional investors will head for the exits (as some already have). Even Ron Baron will become reluctant to appear before the CNBC cameras to pump the stock with his patented fatuous CNBC commentary.

The hard part is knowing when. Will it happen in 2018? It might. TBD. Be careful out there.

