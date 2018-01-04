Noble Corp.: Expectations For 2018

This article continues the discussion started in “Offshore Drilling: 2017 Recap And 2018 Expectations”.

Noble Corp. (NE) shares have had a good run since my article “Noble Is A Buy After This News” was published in late December. Back then, I argued that the prolongation of the credit facility along with a positive technical picture will drive shares higher. I must admit that this was not the main reason for Noble’s stock performance in recent days, although these factors also helped. The main driver behind Noble’s share price upside was the upside in oil, which lifted all major offshore drilling stocks, including Ensco (ESV), Transocean (RIG), Rowan (RDC) and Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO).

That said, Noble Corp. looks very interesting in the rising oil price environment. The company lacked specific upside catalysts for quite some time – it did not make M&A moves like Transocean or Ensco did and it did not have the financial strength of Rowan and Diamond Offshore. However, with rising oil and the prolongation of the credit facility, the company’s shares have chances for further upside as market participants who missed the boat on Rowan and Diamond Offshore (which are currently trading at reasonably high levels) will be looking for catch-up plays in laggards like Noble Corp. and Ensco.

Without further ado, let’s turn to my expectations for 2018:

1. I expect that Noble Corp. will try to find some shorter-term work for drillships Noble Tom Madden and Noble Sam Croft. The company has already committed drillships Noble Don Taylor, Noble Bob Douglas, Noble Globetrotter I, Noble Globetrotter II and Noble Bully II to long-term projects. It does not make sense to push the most modern rigs in the fleet to low dayrates for a long period of time, but at the same time the rigs should be “hot” to actively compete for good projects when rates begin rising. I would like to remind you that we have not seen any dayrate inflation outside of the harsh-environment segment so far, so it’s a bit naïve to expect that Noble Corp.’s drillships will be able to get decent dayrates straight out the gate.

2. We may see some additional fleet rationalization, with semis Noble Amos Runner and Noble Dave Beard being leading scrapping candidates. At the same time, I won’t bet on a massive scrapping exercise as Noble has a modern and reasonably compact fleet. Mostly, this is the outcome of a spin-off of Paragon Offshore, whose shadow continues to haunt Noble Corp.

3. As most readers know well, Paragon Litigation Trust filed claims against Noble Corp. regarding the spin-off and the subsequent bankruptcy of Paragon Offshore. Not surprisingly, Noble Corp. stated that those claims were without merit. In discussions in the comments sections of my Noble Corp.-related articles, some readers argued that Noble Corp. will ultimately settle for an undisclosed sum to get rid of the lawsuit. My expectation is that Noble Corp.’s case is very solid and that the company will defend itself rather than try to pay its way through this challenge. Paragon Offshore was created before the oil price slump and Paragon’s management made an awful move with Prospector purchase, which basically killed the company in a matter of months. Unless Paragon lawyers have some incredible ace up their sleeves of which we know nothing, Noble’s chances to win the case are very solid.

4. I expect that the stock will remain very sensitive to oil price upside/downside. Despite the credit facility prolongation, Noble Corp. is still viewed as the riskiest stock among the “survival candidates” (which also include Transocean, Rowan, Diamond Offshore, Ensco). Therefore, if Brent oil (BNO) goes below $65 and especially below $60 per barrel, Noble Corp. shares will find themselves under significant pressure.

Shorter-term, Noble Corp. shares may stumble at significant resistance at $5 in case oil price upside trend does not continue. If oil starts a significant correction, we can easily see Noble Corp. shares back below $4, where I see big support around $3.70 – 3.80. In case Brent oil manages to stay above $65 and tries to get to $70, a shorter-term target of $6.30 looks appropriate. Longer-term, I see Noble Corp. as a survivor, but those willing to hold multi-year positions should be prepared for huge volatility in the company’s shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NE, ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.