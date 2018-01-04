Swedish Krona - Nearing The Rubicon

If this decline continues into January 2018, this will mean no restart of the rising housing market in Sweden, and hence much higher EUR/SEK.

The Swedish economy is performing rather well. Its single biggest near-term threat is a housing market’s fragility. All other issues are muted and running in the background as of now.

Background

If you look at the current broad macroeconomic picture of the Sweden economy, you might be surprised, because amid an overall robust growth and positive economic sentiment the Swedish Krona has virtually nosedived since September 2017, reaching a crisis-indicative level of 10 kr per one euro.

Such abnormal behavior suggests some potentially dangerous processes, running in the background of official macroeconomic statistics. The only viral topic that caught the minds of traders recently is the Swedish housing fragility. I would say that exactly the fear of an uncontrolled Swedish housing market slowdown has overshadowed the positive growth momentum.

Why is it so important?

The main index that tracks the performance of housing market in Sweden is the Valueguard HOX house price index. The latest three readings, showing a deeper-than-usual correction of property prices in Sweden, made traders doubt the future prospects of the whole Sweden economy, and I would say, for good reason.

The manufacturing industry was the main engine of the economic growth in Sweden since 1990s, but recently this role was taken up by residential investments, fueled by the rising housing prices in Sweden, which increased in 2.3 times in 2005-2016:

Right now residential investment is the only factor explaining growth above trend. -- What if Swedish Housing Prices Drop 15-20%? Danske Bank, 22 November 2017, p.3.

The same report claims a strong correlation between residential investments and housing prices in Sweden:

Historically, the price elasticity of residential investment appears to be on average 3-4. This means a 10% change in prices leads to a 30-40% change in residential investment. -- What if Swedish Housing Prices Drop 15-20%? Danske Bank, 22 November 2017, p.11.

So, if the housing market in Sweden really reached its peak, further decline in housing prices will cause a 3-4 times greater decline in residential investments, which, in its turn, will hurt GDP growth outlook. Lower GDP growth rate automatically means lower inflation outlook and, therefore, a much longer period of negative interest rate (NIR) policy. Right now the market expects Riksbank, the Sweden's central bank, to start tightening monetary policy already in mid-2018, but taking into account the recent housing market fragility, it may be forced to keep its NIR policy unchanged well beyond this date. With all these combined, the whole Sweden economy may soon feel the chilling effect from lower housing prices, which may trigger a domino effect.

In a nutshell, this impact may be represented in the form of an inverted pyramid, with housing prices laying at the bottom. Even a modest recession in the housing market will cause much deeper implications for the national economy of Sweden.

Housing prices in Sweden

I have calculated some basic statistical parameters of the HOX past values, and made rather interesting conclusions. If we transform monthly HOXSWE data into its quarterly performance, we will see clear seasonal growth patterns (see this spreadsheet).

Judging from this table, we see that Q4 is traditionally the weakest time for the HOX. An average Q4 performance in 2005-2016 amounted to -2.07%. Vice versa, Q1 is traditionally the strongest time for the HOX. An average Q1 performance in 2005-2016 amounted to +6.21%. That is, the HOX in Q1 rises about four times larger, as it tends to decline in Q4. The average Q2 and Q3 values are also overall positive, but significantly softer than Q1 readings (+0.84% and +2.01% in Q2 and Q3, respectively). The greater share of Q1 growth happens usually in January, with HOX gaining on average 3.62% m/m in this month. The 2017's HOX quarter values were significantly below their average readings in 2005-2016, with Q1 figure in 1.2 times lower than the average Q1 value, Q2 - in 28 times lower, and Q3 - in 3.9 times lower.

Indeed, even if we suggest the Q2 2017 readings being simply an abnormal deviation, as they were in 2016 and 2012, for example, the Q3 2017 figures should demonstrate a solid rebound, similar to that, which the HOX showed in 2016 and 2012. But in reality it continued to underperform, that is why, I would say, the problems in the Swedish housing market started to unveil already since April 2017, and when the Q3 soft values confirmed a slowdown, a lackluster yearly HOX outlook in 2017 was almost predefined, taking into account the traditionally weak Q4 readings. So, when the September 2017's HOX values were ultimately released on October 13, 2017, they simply confirmed the fact that the Swedish housing market is indeed experiencing much tougher problems that it did earlier, and accelerated a massive selloff of the Swedish Krona.

In the previous years similar negative readings were completely overshadowed by the robust positive growth in other quarters (see a "Simulation" tab in the attached Excel spreadsheet). In 2017 the situation is different, that is why the recent EUR/SEK's remarkable strength was not an ordinary knee-jerk reaction to the deeper-than-usual negative HOX readings. There is a much stronger rationale behind the depreciation of the Swedish Krona, and it's definitely not about just three negative figures that caused a panic among traders amid a thin year-end liquidity, as someone may think.

I believe that the negative outlook on November-December HOX figures, which will be published on December 14, 2017 and on January 15, 2018 respectively, has been already largely priced in by traders, considering a traditional HOX's Q4 weakness. That is why I expect a true milestone in EUR/SEK occurring only after the release of the HOX's January 2018 figures on February 14, 2018. Remember that in all previous years, starting from 2006, the HOX's values in January were extremely positive and very solid, with an average gain around +3.62% m/m. If the HOX continues to show zero to negative growth in January 2018, this will mean no restart of the rising house prices in Sweden, and will mark a clear top in the Swedish housing boom. In such case, EUR/SEK will experience a strong move higher.

EUR/SEK Q1 2018 scenarios

Right now, I would prefer to stay away from entering EUR/SEK. The true fundamental drivers will come into force only on the eve of the mid-February's HOX release in 2018, reporting on the Swedish house price performance in the previous month.

If the HOX demonstrates its usual January robustness, this will make me doubt the validity of claims regarding the fragility of the Swedish housing market. Certainly, when within just 5 years from 2012 to 2016 the HOX moved 1.6 times higher, we indeed can expect a some sort of deeper-than-usual correction, and if this is the case, the SEK will receive a strong support. I agree with those experts, who believe that the only viral theme, explaining to a greater extent such deep SEK depreciation versus the common European currency in the recent months, is the mounting concerns regarding a slowdown in the Swedish housing market, which may cause negative and potentially profound implications for the whole Sweden economy, as outlined above. But in case of a "false alarm", the SEK will experience significant and quick return to its fundamentally justified levels, meaning much lower EUR/SEK exchange rate already in February 2018.

So, in general, we have three main scenarios following the release of Jan HOX values on February 14, 2018.

Negative scenario. If the Jan HOX readings are below 1.66% (historical min Jan HOX value), this will automatically cancel all hopes for a restart of rising housing prices in Sweden in 2018, meaning an onset of a bear market. In such case, I expect EUR/SEK moving up to 10.20 by the end of March 2018; Positive scenario. If the Jan HOX readings are above 3.62% (historical average Jan HOX value), this will mean a "false alarm" effect, causing a strong rebound of EUR/SEK to a more fundamentally justified level around 9.60. In such case, I expect much stronger volatility over a three-month horizon - in general in 2 times higher as compared to the negative scenario - because, as I have already said, the Sweden economy is performing rather well at the moment, and the single reason, which caused a sharp EUR/SEK appreciation in Q4 2018, is its housing market fragility and the fears over a "domino effect", which may be triggered by lower housing prices; Neutral scenario. If the Jan HOX readings fall within 1.66%-3.62%, this will mean virtually a status quo, with EUR/SEK, largely unchanged and moving sideways afterwards. We will need to wait for the further HOX releases, which may confirm either bias toward a restart of rising prices or an onset of a bear market.

Playing the Jan HOX card

As you may see, in 2017 EUR/SEK started its remarkable appreciation already since September, meaning a some sort of an advanced reaction prior to the official HOX releases by Valueguard Index Sweden AB. That is why we should consider other sources of information on potential housing prices performance in January 2018, e.g., Danske Bank research papers or Svensk Mäklarstatistik housing price data.

The bottom line: waiting for any hints on the January 2018's HOX performance from other indicators and research, building only a small position in case of growing evidence of either deeply negative or solidly robust housing market performance at the beginning of new year, and adding more immediately after an official release of the HOX's January figures, if they meet either scenario #1 or scenario #2 requirements.

Infographics:

