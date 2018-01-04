Safe And Stable 6.5% Dividend Yield From Taubman Centers' Preferred Share

TCO-J and TCO-K are generally better for buy-and-hold investors than they are for traders.

There are some risks I will cover for these preferred shares.

Taubman Centers (TCO) is one of the best mall REITs with the highest average sale per square foot – one metric to roughly evaluate a mall REIT. TCO’s malls are generally dominant assets. I view the two preferred shares from TCO as carrying very little risk:

Risks for TCO preferred shares

TCO-J is the better security and excellent for the buy-and-hold investor. I will cover the risks of these preferred shares first.

TCO-J can be called at any point (on short notice), but I don’t think they are likely to do it:

TCO-K has a little more call protection, going out until 3/15/2018. That’s nice, but I don’t put a high value on the extra call protection. I tend to look at the difference in stripped yield and TCO-J wins by about 26 basis points. Consequently, TCO-J will usually be the winner.

I don’t think a call is likely

Taubman Centers would need to issue at a materially lower rate to make a call worthwhile. If they just had extra cash on hand, I think they would prefer to pay down debts to lower leverage more effectively. Preferred share leverage is more expensive, but it isn’t as scary to investors since it has no contractual maturity. Still, worst-cash-to-call is the major metric here since the risk is set at 1. Currently, I estimate investors could pay up to $25.14 and have a worst-cash-to-call around $.00. Since the call is possible but unlikely, this is a great fit for the buy-and-hold investor who isn’t overly concerned by the idea of needing to reinvest the capital.

The biggest risk with TCO preferred shares, when cheap enough to offset call risk, is interest rate risk with the stripped yields running 6.49% here and 6.22% on TCO-K. I’m not remotely concerned about the credit risk given their excellent portfolio.

Since the coupon rate is lower, if interest rates roared higher, it would have a larger impact on the value of lower-coupon preferred shares. Compared to preferred shares from National Retail Properties (NNN), I see these as having slightly more credit risk. It still isn’t enough for me to be remotely concerned. I’m happy owning the common, so I’m clearly not too concerned with that issue.

Interest rate risk is higher here than on some of the other issues I’m covering (since TCO has a lower coupon rate), but it isn’t too bad. TCO preferred shares still have a pretty solid spread compared to any longer-dated Treasuries.

Finally, beware of liquidity when trying to enter into preferred shares from TCO.

B&H investors vs. traders

TCO-J usually trades relatively close to $25 + dividend accrual:

After the dividend accrual of $0.09, TCO-J would be around $25.03. Counting dividend accrual, both shares have a positive value for worst-cash-to-call despite not having very little or no call protection on the calendar.

For the buy-and-hold investor, TCO-J is at the top of my list. This is primarily for two reasons:

Very little risk Positive worst-cash-to-call

These preferred shares aren’t as good for traders. The reason they are mediocre for trading is the share price rarely moves more than $.10 to $.20 above a “worst-cash-to-call of $.00.” Consequently, capital gains on the play would generally be less than $.20 beyond dividend accrual.

