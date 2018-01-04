Wdesk Is Increasing Revenues, But Will XBRL Accuracy Stunt Future Growth?

XBRL accuracy falls below peers, as Workiva is in the bottom 50% of all providers in Charlie Hoffman's accuracy metrics.

Quarterly Results

Similar to Q2, Workiva (WK) saw increased revenue growth as total revenues increased over 16% ($52.1 million in the current year compared to $44.7 in the same quarter last year). Most of this increase was due to subscription and support revenue which grew by 19% compared to the increase from professional services which grew just 4.5% compared to Q3 2016.

Workiva’s revenue retention rate continues to impress, as the subscription support revenue rate (excluding add-ons) was roughly 96% in both September and June 2017. With add-ons the rate was 108% in September 2017 and 106% in June 2017. Increased subscription revenue from non-SEC uses is a significant factor to the add-on revenue retention rate.

Management noted on the earnings call, the increase in revenue was largely supported by new customers. Workiva finished Q3 with 2,991 customers. A net increase of 295 customers from prior year and a net increase of 83 customer from prior quarter. Workiva continues to have the largest number of customers of any XBRL service provider.

Growth Opportunities

In my prior article, Quality Concerns for the XBRL Leader, I touched on two revenue opportunities: the IPO market and IFRS filers. During the Q3 call, management did briefly touch on both these topics. Company management mentioned a few IPOs landed in 2017 and they are hopefully for more opportunities to come in 2018.

Regarding, the IFRS market, management was vague on the number of new IFRS clients acquired as well as their overall strategy regarding this new market. As I mentioned in my previous post, beginning December 15, 2017, foreigner filers must now file XBRL. Management did note the IFRS market is considerable smaller than U.S. filers (roughly 700-800 compared to about 6,000), but failed to mention if they considered this market meaningful to their overall business. Nonetheless, I view the entry into both of these new markets as a positive for the company.

XBRL Accuracy

Previously, I covered what XBRL is and the importance of XBRL accuracy. Charlie Hoffman (a prominent leader in the field of XBRL) posted the results of his quarterly quality measurements for XBRL providers and they are as follows:

The only analysis Hoffman provided is that overall XBRL quality continues to improve and three new providers, Compliance Xpressware, EZ-XBRL and IRIS Carbon have cracked the 90% accuracy barrier. (More information can be found on Hoffman’s blog).

Workiva failed to improve from Q2 to Q3 as their overall accuracy remained consistent at 88%.

However, compared to Q1, the company has improved by 4%. Below is an side by side comparison of the last three quarters:

As Hoffman noted overall quality has improved and Workiva is one of the companies who have improved.

However, despite the improvement Workiva has continued to perform in the bottom 50% of all service providers. In addition, of the five top service providers by filings count (Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), Merrill, Novaworks, Workiva and Thunderdome) only Novaworks have a lower percent without error per filing than Workiva. The other top three service providers, Donnelly, Merrill and Thunderdome all have a rate of 99% and average 0 errors per filing.

Within the XBRL community, there is also a not-for-profit organization, XBRL US, that strives to improve the quality of XBRL. Most XBRL service providers are aware of this organization, follow stated guidance and participate in order to improve the overall accuracy of XBRL. In addition to the quality rules Charlie Hoffman has created (fundamental accounting rules) there is a Data Quality Committee (DQC) that has their own set of XBRL rules (many of which are similar to Hoffman’s rules). Within XBRL US, clients can check their own filings to ensure they follow the rules established by the DQC.

Some of these providers, have gone so far as to become a certificated application . To the DQC that entails the application:

Incorporate the current set of approved XBRL US Data Quality rules Successfully run the rules of XBRL filings to produce expected results.

Of the filers noted above, two of them Merrill Corporation and DataTracks have become certified.

Valuation

My valuation remains nearly the same as Q2, as Workiva’s poor P/E ratio and negative earnings continue and the path to profitability is in the far future, as analysts expect EPS to average -0.47 in 2018. Workiva’s stock is currently up roughly 60% over 52 weeks and the current stock price is near its all-time high of $23.70. I still believe the current price is overvalued and wouldn’t consider buying unless the stock price fails back down into the high to mid-teens.

Conclusion

Workiva is the leading XBRL service provider but they are not the leader when it comes to providing the most accurate XBRL. Wdesk is a great tool, as both management and customers tote the product’s numerous functionalities such as running variance analysis, creating financial presentations, and assisting with SOX and internal controls. The company even noted on the call how the California State Lottery was improving their internal reporting processes by using Wdesk to create their annual financial report.

These functionalities are impressive and are leading to increased revenue growth through these add-on services. However, it seems clear the company isn’t placing as much of as emphasis on XBRL accuracy as Wdesk is not a certificated application of the DQC and the company continues to fall well below Charlie Hoffman’s quality metrics in comparison to top competitors.

I continue to believe the company is overvalued and might face issues due to XBRL accuracy. I have no current position in Workiva but will look to future posts by Charlie Hoffman in regards to XBRL quality and will monitor future calls to see if management mentions XBRL services and overall XBRL quality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.