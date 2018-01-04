Ascena Q1 Update: Still Bullish Despite Volatility

With no significant debt due until after 2022, the company has time to let management's strategies play out and see if they improve financial performance.

However, improving macro trends for retail indicate significant upside potential if Ascena can improve their individual performance and converge with the rest of the sector.

Ascena (ASNA) shares have continued to tread a volatile path over the past few months. Shares rallied from $1.75 to $2.61 prior to the company's Q1 earnings report, then tumbled to $1.96 after the news of a disappointing quarter, and finally rallied again to close out calendar 2017. As evidenced by the statistics below, Ascena is not a stock for investors that cannot handle short-term fluctuations:

ASNA S&P 500 Mean Daily Return 0.20% 0.09% Standard Deviation 4.75% 0.40% Max Daily Return 20.88% 1.07% Min Daily Return -19.54% -1.56%

Despite volatility, Ascena has returned a healthy 21% since I recommended it at $1.88 in my original article published May 18, 2017. However, this number is somewhat disappointing considering superior returns enjoyed by other retailers:

The retail sector has been rallying thanks to the strongest holiday retail sales growth since 2011 (4.9% growth as reported by MasterCard (NYSE:MA)) and strong consumer sentiment (which surged to a 13-year high in October 2017). Given a strong sector rally, one would expect Ascena, a smaller and more leveraged player, to have seen an outsize return reflecting the higher risk. From my analytical perspective, there are two reasons why that did not happen: the disappointing Q1 report and continued fears over Ascena's debt levels.

Q1 Report

Looking at key financials from Q1 2018, there wasn't anything too out of the ordinary for Ascena. -5.2% sales growth is not bad compared to what the company has been doing, and there was little change to the balance sheet situation. Operating cash flow decreased primarily because there was less of a draw to working capital in Q1 2018 compared to Q1 2017, and management continued its strategy of cutting capex:

(numbers in millions) Q1 2018 Q1 2017 % change Sales $1,590 $1,678 -5.2% Operating Cash Flow $14 $56 -75.0% Capital Expenditures $51 $107 -52.3% Interest Expense $27 $25 8.0% Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Cash $303 $326 -7.1% Inventory* $744 $639 16.4% Long-term Debt $1,525 $1,601 -4.7%

* Inventory was up quarter over quarter reflecting seasonality; it decreased 8% yoy.

The disappointing portion of the quarter was more evident when looking at segmented data:

(numbers in millions) Net sales: Premium Fashion $555.1 $579.2 -4.2% Value Fashion $471.3 $504.1 -6.5% Plus Fashion $304.2 $317.7 -4.2% Kids Fashion $259.1 $277.4 -6.6% Operating income: Premium Fashion $38.5 $43.6 -11.7% Value Fashion $10.9 $12.1 -9.9% Plus Fashion ($0.9) $6.2 -114.5% Kids Fashion $15.7 $13.2 18.9%

The most concerning area is premium fashion: according to President of Ascena Brands Gary Muto, the premium segment was "very disappointing for the company and for me personally". Ann Taylor and Loft, which Ascena paid $2.16 billion to acquire in 2015, are the most profitable businesses for the company and are a key area of value. However, management cited "fashion missteps" as the reason the company failed to capitalize on improving macro trends. The number reason Ascena stock fell 20% the day of this earnings report is the fear that the company has taken a successful business in Ann Taylor and damaged it through fashion mismanagement. This would indicate that Ascena's managers do not add value and are likely to further damage their other brands.

Dressbarn was another very poor spot, as comp sales dropped a whopping 10% and management called their performance in it "unacceptable". However, the news was not all bad as kids fashion had its third consecutive quarter of store traffic growth and operating income up 19% yoy. Management is increasing investment in the Justice brand for the first time in two years in hopes of a return to growth.

I would hesitate to judge Ascena's fashion management based on this quarter alone. Gary Moto has only been on staff since August and there have been a lot of other organizational changes, so it is my position that Moto and the rest of the staff should be given a reasonable period of time to put their strategies in place. Many investors seem to have forgotten already that Q4 2017 was a really strong quarter for Ascena and particularly their premium segment.

Investors were also disappointed by Q2 guidance, which included another ~5% drop in comp sales.

Source: 2018 Q1 Earnings Slides

Debt

Ascena's debt is rated Ba3 at Moody's, which is three levels below investment grade. However, there are still no substantial payments due until after 2022. Therefore, Ascena has significant time to turn around their business and use excess cash to deleverage.

Source: Q1 2018 10-Q

Another thing to keep in mind is that as of October 28, 2017, the fair value of Ascena's term loan was only $1.377 billion, meaning that the company may be able to repurchase their debt for less than face value. In 2016, the company repurchased $72 million of the outstanding balance of the term loan for an aggregate cost of $68.4 million in open-market transactions.

Overall, the biggest risk regarding Ascena's debt is a change in overall financial markets. In the current environment of low interest rates and easy credit, I am not worried about investing in a company with a fair amount of leverage. I would be less excited about holding Ascena if the credit market were to worsen and there were more viable refinancing concerns. It would be much more dangerous if Ascena had short-term debt-- nothing major due until 2022 provides a lot more flexibility.

Conclusion

My valuation model has not changed much since the last article I wrote, so please reference that report if you are interested in it. I still am targeting north of $6/share for Ascena and believe that shares are an attractive investment.

Further regarding management, I believe that the current team is pursuing a solid financial strategy. Cost cuts continue to come through up to management's expectations, with $541 million in cumulative savings from Ann Synergies and Change for Growth cuts. Capital expenditures have been cut and Ascena continues to pare down its collection of stores:

Source: Q1 2018 Earnings Slides

The fashion missteps are disappointing, but I believe there is a realistic path where management's plan to optimize store locations, tighten operational costs, and improve fashion offerings can work. Guidance and analysis on calls from management has been honest to this point, giving them some level of credibility. With an improving macro environment for retail, the returns could be really exciting for Ascena if the stock [A] converges with the recent relative performance of the sector and [B] lowers their perceived bankruptcy risk. If the company is able to turn a couple profitable quarters and pay down some more of their term loan, the stock could really take off.

However, if 2-3 more quarters pass without some promising signs of financial improvement, investors may lose their patience. With Ascena down ~90% over the past five years, CEO David Jaffe and his team may be running out of time. More ugly performance would obviously be unfavorable for investors, but a new management team could provide a second chance. This potential opportunity is made possible by the amount of time Ascena has to repay their debt; a new team could viably have several years before 2022 to institute their own turnaround policies.

Another hedge investors have against the threat of the debt load is asset sales. Ascena could plausibly raise $200-300 million through the sale of one of their brands and immediately use the cash to pay down their term loan-- this would make the balance look a lot less troubling to creditors.

Overall, the best scenario for investors is for the current team to succeed in their mission to improve performance. I will continue to watch for signs of this in coming quarters, with particular interest in the important premium segment.

