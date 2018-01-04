Lex: '2018 Is When Tesla's Wheels Should Come Off'

A Tesla Model S Losing A Wheel (Image via Hybrid Cars)

Tesla: The Hits Keep Coming

Wednesday's news that Tesla's (TSLA) Q4 Model 3 deliveries fell short of estimates called to mind Saturday's Financial Times Lex column on the company (paywalled here). In that column, Lex started with an ominous prediction tied to problems with Model 3 deliveries, before adding some equivocation. We'll recap that below, and then show a couple of ways Tesla shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

2018: The Year The Wheels Come Off?

That was the image offered by the ominous opening to Saturday's Lex column:

We think 2018 is when Tesla's wheels should come off. With the make-or-break Model 3 missing milestones, investors will tire of providing cash for dubious debt and equity. Even if deliveries of the delayed car step up, it is too late: Rival carmakers are about to clog the roads with new electric cars.

So far, so bad, but after noting that competitors hadn't managed to produce a better car than Tesla yet, Lex closed on a bullish note, predicting positive free cash flow for the company this year:

(Tesla) has received about 500,000 pre-orders of the Model 3, each of which required a $1,000 deposit. An average selling price may well be more than $50,000. Even if two-fifths of the waiting list demand their deposit back, that still equals $15 billion, or double last year's total revenues. Finally Tesla should reach a smooth patch of road: strong working capital and positive free cash flow. The doubters, like this column, can eat their words.

That last paragraph sounds encouraging for Tesla longs, except for the part about an average selling price of more than $50,000 for a Model 3 - wasn't this supposed to be a mass market car? Maybe my memory is hazy here, but I recall a similar pattern with the Model S: originally promised to be more affordable than it ended up being. In the end, though, you're left with the sort of equivocation that's common in financial punditry: First the wheels are likely to come off in 2018, and then a "smooth patch of road?" Let's look at a couple of ways to limit your risk if the first scenario happens, while staying in a position to benefit if Tesla hits that smooth patch of road this year.

Crash Protection For Tesla

Let's assume, for the sake of these examples, that you have 500 shares of Tesla and can tolerate a decline of as much as 20%, but no more than that. Here are two ways of limiting your risk consistent with that.

Higher Cost, Uncapped Upside

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of Tesla against a >20% decline by mid June (images below via Portfolio Armor's iOS app).

As you can see at the bottom of the screen capture above, the cost of this protection was $7,175, or 4.52% of position value. A couple of things to note about this cost:

It was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts. In practice, you can often buy options at some price between the bid and ask. The 20% decline threshold includes the 4.52% cost. Not counting the hedging cost, a Tesla position hedged this way would be down 15.48% in a worst case scenario.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 20% between now and mid-June, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of Tesla against a >20% decline by then:

After an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, where the cost was $5,325, or 3.26% of position value (calculated conservatively, as before, using the ask price of the puts). But the income generated from selling the call leg below was $5,350, or 3.37% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected $25 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Another Approach To Consider

If you're wedded to Tesla, either of the two hedges above will limit your downside risk while enabling you to capture some upside over the next several months, if it happens. If you're open to considering a different approach with some of your money, you may want to consider the one I detailed in this article geared toward advisors. As that article shows, my approach can generate competitive returns with significantly less risk than the market, or the two Tesla examples shown above.