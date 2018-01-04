How U.S. Debt Growth Could Take Inflation Toward 3% In 2018

The wild card is productivity improving to help tame the inflation from credit growth.

I surmise why such debt growth can lead US inflation toward 3% in 2018.

I take aggregate debt growth as the most prominent factor that contributes to inflation.

Aggregate debt growth is a very prominent factor in the rate of inflation most of the time. The calculation I use to determine credit growth is based on adding two debt component figures that come from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Economic Data center, aka, FRED:

All Sectors, Total Loans + All Sectors, Total Debt Securities

This gives a good proxy of the total debt outstanding in the US, which includes corporate debt, household debt, state and local government debt and federal government debt.

As of Q3 2017, it stands at $67.793 trillion.

To help make sense of this better to explain how this figure relates to inflation, we need to do two things.

First, show the percent change in total debt outstanding from the previous year.

Second, adjust this total growth in debt for population in order to get a figure that shows the change in debt per capita.

This is done in the chart below.

Now let's compare to the CPI.

The red line is the rate of inflation. So with just comparing debt growth to CPI, we can appreciate the relationship. But there is one last critical factor that needs to be addressed.

The last and final factor I use for understanding inflation is the rate of productivity.

Productivity is the ultimate in improving our standards of living and should be the main objective to every businessperson in America. As we improve productivity, we reduce the resources we need to do our work. These resources include time (labor), energy and capital.

What productivity does is reduces the final cost of a good or service with its reduced resource need. The price of the good or service would go down.

*Note that the Federal Reserve likes to pin inflation to 2% per year to help it achieve its duel mandate of stable prices as well as full employment. So if the cost sheet to perform service A were to be reduced by 2% in 1 year, and it cost $100 1 year ago, rather than reducing the price to $98, the service can be kept at $100 (stable price). The worker may have received a 3% raise (In an environment with 2% overall inflation) and can now afford more goods and services than a year before; all else being equal.

What I'll do is add the rate of productivity to the rate of inflation.

There are two periods in this chart that show a large deviation to the rate of credit growth and the rate of inflation + productivity. This was in the 1980's during a period of leverage buyouts and the junk bonds that fueled them. The other period is during the early to mid 2000's during the real estate bubble and the subprime mortgage bonds that fueled that. Both were followed by a banking crisis. If that ever happens again in your lifetime, expect another banking crisis for sure.

There are other factors that affect inflation like the strength of the currency, the importation of cheap foreign made goods replacing American made goods and the quality of the product or service. But the main factor is credit growth per capita relative to productivity.

How We Can Get To 3% Inflation

It looks to me like 2018 is going to be a year of strong growth in credit. I base this on the Trump tax cuts. First and foremost, the federal government is going to running bigger deficits in the coming years, so that's going to be a help in the case of credit growth.

We are at $67.793 trillion in total credit as of the end of Q3 2017. To get to 3% inflation, we need credit growth to shoot for 4% from previous year + the rate of productivity + total population growth. Productivity has been improving of late and was last reported to be running at 1.46% from a year ago as of Q3 2017. I'm estimating a 1.5% gain in productivity for 2018. Total population growth is only running at 0.70% year over year, so a total growth in credit of 5.7% would be needed to get us to 3% inflation.

Credit growth has been running at around 3% - 3.5% per year as per the chart below. If this rate of growth were to accelerate to over 5% per year, I would not be surprised to see CPI at least 2% and as high as 3%.

What will have to drive credit growth is the household and financial sectors borrowing more money. As confidence emerges in the US economy, demand for loans may well follow. Higher take home pay from the tax cuts may well create increased demand for goods and services. That demand may well be met with higher investment spending creating more hours worked and even higher pay checks.

What I'm suggesting as a possibility is that America begins to reflate and take its debt to GDP ratio higher.

What we really want to see is for credit growth to improve and for that credit growth to fund investments that improve productivity. A 5%- 6% growth in credit with a 2% - 3% improvement in productivity, we can have 2%- 3% inflation and a very happy populous.

The two themes I'm focusing on this year are credit growth and productivity and plan to write about these themes throughout the year. I'll be looking at the implications of these themes on debt yields and various investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.