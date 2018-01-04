Altria: A 2018 Winner

When looking for this year's potential winners, one of the most important items to consider is the recently passed tax reform bill in the United States. Domestic companies with high tax rates are likely to see strong improvement to their bottom lines, which will certainly benefit shareholders. Cigarette giant Altria (MO) is one major example of a company that is likely to benefit, and because of that the name remains one of my top long term picks.

When the company reported Q3 results a few months ago, it detailed that its effective tax rate on operations for 2017 was likely to be 35.5%. A rate that high will take a toll on any company's bottom line, and Altria is no exception. If we take a look at the 10-Q filing after the Q3 report, we see the company had an income tax provision of $2.386 billion on $7.645 billion of pre-tax income, a rate of more than 31.2% in the first nine months of the year. That number was actually down more than 420 basis points as compared to the first nine months of 2016.

The final version of the US tax bill cut the statutory corporate rate from 35% to 21%. For now, let's assume that Altria only gets its tax rate moving forward down by about 500 basis points. On roughly $10 billion of pre-tax annual income figure, that means another $500 million that goes straight to the bottom line. On about 1.9 billion shares outstanding, that's another 26 cents of earnings per share, almost 10% of the company's current amount. Imagine how much better the number will look if the effective tax rate comes down even more.

Tax reform was a main reason one analyst upgraded the stock in December to a Buy and put an $84 price target on the name, implying about 20% upside from current levels. However, it is not the only reason I'm here today to discuss the stock. Take a look at the chart below, showing the company's current outstanding debt issues.

(Source: Altria fixed income page)

You'll notice that more than $860 million of high rate debt comes due in about ten months. Given the current interest rate scenario, the company should be able to refinance and cut that rate in half, which would save at least $20 million a year in interest, even after considering the lower tax savings of debt. Should Altria get a lower rate or even wipe that debt off completely, tax savings could be double that amount or more annually. Another $1.14 billion plus of high rate debt rolls off in summer 2019, which could improve the situation even further.

Altria is likely to be one of the big winners from the US tax reform bill, as the lower corporate tax rate should really help the company's bottom line. Additionally, two major high rate debt maturities over the next 19 months will likely reduce interest expenses as well. With a 3.75% annual dividend yield highlighting an impressive capital return plan, strong earnings growth moving forward makes Altria a worthwhile name for any portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.