BlackBerry Can Make Real Money From Driverless Cars

One of the longtime arguments of BlackBerry (BB) stock bears is the notion that the Canadian upstart will not generate a great deal of revenue from the incorporation of its QNX operating system into tens of millions of self-driving cars.

However, I believe that there are a few ways that BlackBerry can obtain a small percentage of the revenue from self-driving cars. Since autonomous cars will, according to one estimate, generate $7 trillion of revenue by 2050, BlackBerry stock will skyrocket if the company can obtain even a small percentage of the money that will be up for grabs.

Here are a few ways that BlackBerry can get its piece of the pie.

1. BlackBerry can sell data that it obtains from consumers who use its self-driving operating system. One blogger predicted that Google's self-driving operating system, Waymo, will enable the search giant to track "our daily commuting and the places we live," creating an "absolutely incredible targeting option...for marketers."

Indeed, it's easy to imagine restaurant chains and retailers, for example, paying a significant amount of money to find out which consumers spend a great deal of time near their restaurants and stores so they can target those consumers with ads. Assuming BlackBerry is able to accumulate such data using QNX, it should be able to make money by selling the data to marketers.

2. Speaking of ads, it certainly seems possible for BlackBerry to serve up video, audio, and/or location-based ads to drivers of vehicles with QNX operating systems.

3. Although QNX already is quite secure, BlackBerry could offer additional security features in exchange for extra fees from automakers and/or consumers. According to Macquarie analyst Gus Papageorgiou, the Canadian upstart has already worked with "at least" two automakers on a virus scanning product which could also "scan vehicles for viruses."

4. BlackBerry could offer tracking features based on the same technology that powers its Radar system which is used to track trucks and their cargo. As I pointed out in the past, family members could track each other, eliminating "the need to call to find out when your spouse is going to be home for dinner."

Furthermore, what parent wouldn't love to track his/her teenage children, both for peace of mind and to ensure that they aren't going somewhere they are not supposed to? And many employers whose employees travel for their jobs (think traveling salesmen, cable TV installers and pizza deliverers) would like to track their employees to make sure that they are working.

5. As I also pointed out previously, BlackBerry could develop and sell other services, including a personal assistant for self-driving cars and an improved map/traffic reporting system.

Other options include but are not limited to video games, a Netflix-like video entertainment system, a car-based system for accessing the Internet, and some sort of car-based communication system, i.e. a computerized car phone or a car smartphone.

Some may point out that BlackBerry is partnering with other companies on self-driving car systems. Wouldn't those companies, not BlackBerry, be better positioned to offer the services described above, these bears may ask.



I agree that BlackBerry will not offer all of the services I've described above and will have to partner with other companies on some of the services it does offer. But if QNX is the operating system for 20 million autonomous cars at any one time in say, 10 years, and BlackBerry obtains average revenue of $200 per year from each of these vehicles, we're talking about $4 billion of annual revenue for BlackBerry just from autonomous cars. Not too shabby at all for a company whose total market cap is now around $6.5 billion.

Long-term investors should buy BlackBerry stock now because BlackBerry stock will definitely jump over the longer term as the company benefits from the driverless car revolution.