Buying Dividend Achievers Without Looking Beats The Market In 2017

I have stuck by these Achievers with a buy and hold and add strategy, even though 2 of the holdings were removed from the underlying index.

Those 15 Achievers have mostly tracked the underlying index but did deliver superior performance in 2017 as a few of the under performers began to recover.

In early 2015 I skimmed 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers. I bought 'em without looking or further evaluation beyond index inclusion.

2017 was a great year for large cap and large cap dividend growth investors. While there is a sizeable focus on the FAANG stocks such as Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that continue to propel the S&P 500 (IVV) to new heights, simple dividend indices also did well in 2017.

Here are the Dividend Achievers (VIG) and the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) vs the S&P 500 for 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Of course past performance does not guarantee future returns. Porfolio 1 is the Dividend Achievers. Portfolio 2 is the Dividend Aristocrats.

As you may know the Dividend Achievers index insists on at least 10 years of annual dividend growth. The Aristocrats insists on at least 25 years of annual dividend growth. The Achievers Index will include many Aristocrats. My Dividend Achievers Portfolio of 15 includes 9 Aristocrats. The Achievers index includes proprietary dividend health screens.

We can see the returns are all quite similar with the Achievers Index delivering a slight outperformance for the year. That may be surprising as the Dividend indices are toothless, there's no FAANG.

Here's the FAANG Portfolio vs the S&P 500 for 2017. Portfolio 1 is the FAANG stocks. The Portfolio is equal weighted.

Here are the current top holdings of the Dividend Achievers index. Can the Johnson & Johnsons (JNJ), Pepsicos (PEP) and 3Ms (MMM) really keep pace with high flying techies?

Here are the annual returns of the 15 Achievers that I hold.

And here are the returns of the larger Achievers that I do not hold -

The Next 8 Portfolio.

We can see that the "Next" Achievers that I do not hold have better returns as a basket, compared to my 15. For the record, those 8 Next Achievers would have beaten my basket of 15 by 3% in 2017.

The growth of the Achievers in 2017 comes by way of more consistent market beaters, and lesser failures. The Achievers techies of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) delivered a wonderful 1-2 punch. Then the market beats are found by way of a nice mix of retailers, healthcare, industrials and other consumer related companies. The failure rate (companies with negative returns) for S&P 500 companies for 2017 was 23.8%. Source: Dale - article to follow. The failure rate for the above combined Achievers lists is 2 companies of a total of 23 companies for a 'failure' rate of 8.6%. The Dividend Achievers is cap weighted meaning those largest companies will have the greatest impact on portfolio performance and risks.

Many will invest in companies with a meaningful dividend growth history due to that dividend divining rod being able to potentially find more financial stability to go along with that inherent profitability. When everything comes together, it can all lead to generous returns with lesser volatility. As always past performance does not guarantee future returns.

And speaking of returns, here's the performance of The Dividend Achievers 15 as Portfolio 1, The Next 8 Achievers as Portfolio 2 for the calendar year of 2017. The portfolios are equal weighted.

There is that expression that "Defense wins championships". That may hold true when it comes to investing as well. Warren Buffett's number 1 rule is "Never Lose Money". His number 2 rule is "Never forget rule number 1". That said, we can see that the Achievers also put up some very good offense as well. There are many growth oriented companies within that index.

Investing success is about matching investment portfolios to investment goals and objectives and investor risk tolerance levels. I personally hold Achievers for their potential performance in stock market corrections - from modest corrections to those major corrections that are known to wipe out investors dreams and portfolios. I am glad to see some generous returns for my Dividend Achievers. But again, I did not buy them for a market beat in a raging bull market, I hold them for the potential to step up, or hold up in a major correction. Who knows when we will see that next market correction? Well, I'll answer that for you: no one knows.

I will be back with a future article on how I managed the Achievers 15 with respect to portfolio reinvestment. The above demonstration has the dividends dripped back into each individual stock. I am performing a method of rebalancing on the fly, moving portfolio income to the lesser performers.

Dale

