How Is The Market Valuing Frontier Communications' Common Shares?

Foreword

I have received a substantial number of comments on my two most-recent articles on Frontier Communications (FTR). While I would prefer to respond to each comment individually, the number of comments on the two articles together now approaches 500, making individual responses a bit impractical.

Most of the commentary is very thoughtfully and purposefully put forward by very sincere, knowledgeable contributors, deserving a comparably throughtful response. Therefore, in order to provide the appropriate response to that commentary, I plan to write a series of articles to reply to those comments en masse. I will attempt to provide an answer that is appropriate to the thought put into the original comment, even if it is not individually tailored to each commentator. I hope that those commentators to whom the reply is intended will understand the need for this approach.

This is the first of a few articles, some of which will be atypical for this author. This article will focus on valuation approach, with other articles focusing on maintenance capital and other similar issues.

How is the Market Valuing Frontier Communications?

There are a number of comments that question my approach to valuation (if not my sanity):

"I assume you have experience in buying distressed investments and you know the common stock is mostly noise."

"Although I agree on some of your points, truth is that your previous analysis have proven lethal to you, who has suffered the blunt of that 80% price decline, as well as those who have followed your advice of shorts (pun intended) and bought even at near the lowest levels. So there's a very strong credibility issue here."

"That being said, FTRPR is now trading at the price of a long term OTM call option. The potential upside to downside is starting to get interesting."

"That is the piling on of the market, and the shear smothering weight it has forced onto Frontier. I see efforts at resisting this kind of market force in much the same way as an individual attempting to take on a government. The individual could be just as right as the government is wrong, but rarely is right, wrong, or even fair that becomes a driving consideration in the ultimate outcome. In other words, the old adage; “don’t fight the tape” comes to mind."

One commentator asked me if I really thought that Frontier could ever recover to valuations that I believe are more appropriate, to which we will specifically return below.

Yet another commentator had suggested to me that I continue to view FTR/FTRPR from the other side, seeking the potential failure mode in my analysis (which was very good advice).

I view these comments, along with many others too numerous to be included, to be thoughtful observations made by commentators knowledgeable about Frontier, even if the tone of the comments range from skeptical to critical of my position in Frontier/FTRPR. I was particularly struck by the second comment, as my immediate reaction was "my (cash-flow based) valuation really hasn't changed since my first article as the view on cash flow prognosis has not really changed since my first article".

Of course, clearly the market valuation has changed being down by 80-ish%, so the fact that my view hasn't changed doesn't affect the market price by one whit. "If cash flow hasn't changed, how could valuation?" is my question, but others may well answer with "...and yet FTR has dropped like a stone." On the one hand, the cash flow prognosis has remained constant in the modeling work to suggest stable, higher valuations than current market valuation; on the other hand, Frontier has continued its merry way downward in market pricing by 80+%, so cash flow valuations do not seem to matter.

Key questions include why and what will be the price at resolution (which I do not believe we have reached).

So, the extreme divergence of the market sentiment, represented by the comments, from my view of the value of FTR prompted me to seek a rational justification for the current market valuation of Frontier, attempting a reconciliation between the views of the majority of market participants and myself.

What are potential explanations for that divergence?

One option is that I could be simply wrong. That is one obvious possibility and, if you read the commentary to my articles, is viewed broadly as a strong probability.

Secondly, it could be that the premises used to create the models are wrong (which would make me wrong as well). One potential candidate is a return to historical revenue declines of 1% quarter over quarter, down from the 2-2.5% declines created due to operational turmoil caused by the recent acquisition, but I am not sure that even that difference can fully explain the difference in market price expectation for 2017.

But, is there a third, alternative explanation for the market is valuing Frontier?

I believe that there is. Frontier represents one specific, extreme case of what I describe below, which is a framework that I have come to use with Frontier and other deep value or distressed investments in which I focus. While this framework will be used to describe the Frontier situation, I believe that it also can be employed to describe how the market had valued other distressed situations, including Chemours (CC) also be discussed below, to create a more general framework as to how to view distressed investment valuations.

Is the Distribution of Potential Future Outcomes for Frontier Described by a Normal Distribution?

One model representing the potential future outcomes would be a typical normal or Gaussian distribution, which should look familiar to the reader and looks like this:

More specifically, this distribution might well fit a typical or mainstream investment, offering the expected distribution of potential future outcomes. The Black-Scholes equation explicitly uses a normal distribution (reference) and market pricing within Efficient Market Hypothesis (reference) and Modern Portfolio Theory (reference) suggest a convergence on a normal distribution will describe probable future outcomes.

So, in the case of Frontier, it would look like this (pardon my art work), other than the peak of the distribution would have moved downward since I originally began this work:

Such a distribution of possible future outcomes would represent a reasonable valuation of a typical, mainstream investment, with a bearish "A" view representing the lower side of the distribution while a bullish "B" view would occupy the higher side of the distribution. In this case, differences of opinion may well be relatively incremental and not extremely different: as such, bulls and bears are arguing about whether the value is incrementally more or less than the average rather that substantial differences. Arguments over the valuation of, say Emerson Electric, might well be best described by such a model. The distribution might widen with greater disparity of opinion (greater volatility) but the differences remain more incremental than the current case and largely described by such a normal distribution.

I believe that most critics of this approach have made a tacit assumption that the valuation of the bulls, bears and of the market can be found within this distribution, understandable as it would be consistent with EMH. A second premise is that market prices will move more slowly as they will move within this envelope of potential future outcomes, so market price will not be that far off. But will a normal distribution best reflect the distribution of potential future outcomes for distressed investments?

In 1987, after the market crash, options traders began to notice a structural deviation from normally distributed results, with valuations at the edges of the distribution higher than what would be expected from Black-Scholes behavior, referred to as the "volatility smile" or the "option smile" (volatility smile reference). These have been ascribed to "fat tails" with low probability events (such as a crash as occurred in 1987) being expected to occur more frequently than would be expected from a normally distributed set of outcomes (fat tails reference). Were these really reflecting "fat tails" on a normal distribution or should we look at different descriptions of potential future outcomes?

Is There an Alternative to a Normal Distribution of Possible Future Outcomes?

Now consider a distressed investment. If you are struggling with identifying the right one to use as a model, let's consider Frontier Communications common equity, the subject of the current article, as a specific case to provide a clear-cut description.

Factor in considerable differences in opinions about the value of Frontier Communications common shares. I do not believe that such differences can be reasonably described with the model shown above. Those negative on the name (again, the "A" view) don't just think that FTR is worth simply less than the average; indeed, they believe, even insist, that the appropriate valuation for Frontier Communications equity is zero, absolute zero. That is, not just a bit lower, but zero, nada, nichts.

On the other hand, those constructive on the name (like myself, full disclosure) don't simply believe that the stock is just a bit undervalued; indeed, given the cash flow that we see underlying the value of the equity, we would view it as being appropriately factors higher than the current market valuation. This valuation would be based upon future, continued operation at levels modeled using existing, most probable premises as we can identify them. This value would be well above the zero level premised by bears and factors higher than the existing market price.

As such, a normal distribution of potential future outcomes is completely inappropriate to use as a model for the "market view" of potential future outcomes where the opinions are so divergent; rather, I believe that the market is viewing the valuation in bimodal fashion, as illustrated here, with the market price representing the "option pricing" reconciliation between the two different, incompatible views (A representing the negative view of $0 valuation and a constructive view B at much higher valuations):

(Graphic created by the author)

For the sake of argument, let's value Frontier at $33/share if you knew for certain that bankruptcy was not going to happen, to have a representative value. That value is close to book value as well as an admittedly over-simplistic valuation of the $2.4/share dividend at a 7.5% target yield to create a $32-34/share value. The key for this argument is NOT a exact valuation of $33, but rather that the valuation of Frontier based upon cash flow, if you knew for absolute certain that there would be no bankruptcy, would be significantly higher than current market price.

The model illustrated above shows market participants in roughly equal numbers having a view of zero and a view of a distribution of future outcomes centered around $33/share. From the near-record short interest, the number of comments negative on Frontier and the number of articles claiming that Frontier "ain't" gonna make it as it will inevitably go into liquidation or restructuring, wiping out the equity to zero, I believe that there are many more market participants believing zero as the appropriate valuation (the A case) as there are constructive participants (embracing the B view).

This would not be the first mention of a bimodal distribution of potential future outcomes for securities or options. Professor Jayanth Varma (Reference) has discussed it with symmetrical nodes along with a number of other mathematically-oriented references that extend well beyond the scope of this article, including these references (1, 2, and 3).

So let's now consider a case where the majority of market participants are investing in a thesis of a market value for FTR of zero. Again, market power would be determined by the sums of the product of the number of market participants multiplied by the amount of dollars each is putting into FTR, investing in its bright future or its demise. Given the record-high short interest, percentage of bearish coverage and extremely low market price, I don't think that it is a stretch to say that the current situation is highly asymmetrical, with a large preponderance of funds invested with a thesis of zero as the value for FTR. In such a case, this will perturb the situation and the market price in such a way illustrated here:

(Graphic created by the author)

with higher short interest and fewer constructive buyers remaining, resulting in market prices declining (pushing the equilibrium point leftward towards zero) towards the zero target, but not reaching it. This creates a situation where the market price remains well above the A view or well below the B view with no market participant satisfied.

Even as market prices have been pressed down to very low levels, if one has a market target price of zero, one can buy at any price and make 100% on the investment (get back some money and need to repay nothing, excluding carry and dividend coverage). From the point of view of those believing that zero is an appropriate valuation, this makes perfect sense. So it matters little to the incremental short seller coming in now at $6-8 rather than $15 or $25 or $50/share earlier in 2017 as all shares will go to zero. While not wanting to put words into Mr. Resnick's mouth, I believe that this was the point that he was driving at the Sohn conference; that is, my basis is much higher, but I stay (and perhaps add) to my short position as, from any basis, this baby is going to zero.

I believe that a bimodal distribution of expected market outcomes is more applicable than a normal distribution of expected outcomes for a distressed investment, in general, and for Frontier specifically. I believe that there is a large contingent of market participants who believe that the equity value is zero, a smaller group of those constructive on the name who believe that the value is $30+/share and another contingent of passive owners (ETF holders, income and sector fund holders) who are (or where the fund manager is) driving the price to a greater or lesser degree through fund sales or purchases, but which have less impact upon pricing movement overall.

A skeptic could challenge this view that there is actually a bimodal distribution of outcome expectations in play and ask if there is an tangible evidence, other than the author's belief, to suggest that this framework is actually driving the valuation of FTR?

Actually, I believe there is. Those same market participants about whom I write are providing it in the options market.

What Objective Evidence Exists to Suggest that the Market is Valuing Frontier in a Bimodal Fashion?

According to the Black-Scholes model, if options pricing is reflecting a normal distribution, implied volatility should be flat across the strike prices (reference). However, as discussed above, at least since the 1987 crash, options have been observed to diverge from this expected conformance to normal distribution with the so-called "options smile". According to quantitative finance professionals, this reflects higher than expected probability at the extremes of the distribution or "fat tails" on the probability distribution (see Varma reference above).

If the distributions deviate from the normal distribution to create very high probabilities at the tail and lower probabilities at the average or median, then a distinctive "smile" should be very pronounced and should be readily seen by plotting implied volatility versus strike price. A bimodal distribution should be the extreme in "fat tails" generating the "fattest of tails" with diminished probability at the average, "at the money" or "near market price" level.

Therefore, the options market should be reflecting the bimodal distribution if such a distribution is actually determining market pricing for FTR and a significant "options smile" should be evident. Parenthetically, in the case of Frontier Communications having declined about 80+% in 2017, one should refer to this phenomenon as a grimace rather than a smile, but let's not debate that now.

So, what does the options market reflect in terms of implied volatility across the strike prices? Data for call options and for put options (from Yahoo Finance as of December 15th, 2017) are provided here for Jan-18, Feb-18 and July-18 expiration dates to get an overall view of the more active option activity, with the strike prices on the x-axis and implied volatility (as calculated by Yahoo Finance) for each of the strikes reflected on the y-axis. First, call options (with spotty data having no quotes found for that strike being excluded from the plot):

(Graph created by author in Excel using Call Option Implied Volatility data obtained from Yahoo Finance after market close on December 15th, 2017)

and put option data for comparable expiration dates:

(Graph created by author in Excel using Put Option Implied Volatility data obtained from Yahoo Finance after market close on December 15th, 2017)

So, one sees the extreme deviations from Black-Scholes expected behavior (e.g., implied volatility at very high call strike prices 500% higher than "at-the-money" calls and implied volatility at very low strike put contracts at 1000% of the "at-the-money" puts) that one would expect for a bimodal distribution. Specifically, while options adhering to Black-Scholes behavior should expect to show volatility/implied volatility similar across all strikes, one can clearly see extreme deviations (i.e., significantly higher implied volatility at the edges of the distribution relative to the center of the distribution close to the "at the money" or market price) from this consistent implied volatility expectation for both calls and puts. Particularly important are the extreme deviations for calls at very high strikes relative to current market pricing as well as at very low strikes for puts.

In both cases, this suggests expectations of market participants of BOTH much higher AND much lower valuations relative to existing prices. This is very consistent with a thesis that there are two groups of investors, one valuing the equity at zero and another valuing it at prices above those call levels where significant open interest exists and having been bought at prices factors higher than what would have been expected by Black-Scholes behavior, both simultaneously owned.

Perhaps one could brush off these observations as speculators simply taking flyers with small amounts of money. However, there are two arguments against disregarding the data:

If these were small money bets at extreme strike prices hoping for a "Hail Mary", this does not explain why the implied volatility has been driven up very strongly versus the "at the money" options; specifically, it is not clear why someone buying a few high strike calls or low strike puts would push implied volatility much above expected Black-Scholes behavior; and

Open interest for these calls would be expected to be minor if these are simply retail speculative purchases hoping for a "Hail Mary" in one way or the other; in contrast, large open interest on options far from existing market pricing on the day this option data was collected (Dec 15th: FTR - $8.08/share closing price & Option Data Taken after the close) shows large open interest at selected calls at high strikes and puts with low strikes. Sizeable open interest exists for call options at $20 or $22/share, indicating large positions expecting significant movements higher than those strikes while other sizable open interest exists for puts at $2 and $3 strikes, expecting 75% and 66% declines prior to expiration (Jan 2018 for both the calls and the puts). This represents a very short runway to realize substantial price movements and support a thesis that some are essentially expecting substantial gains, 250-275% gains or 66-75% losses within a month of Dec 15th, with the data provided here for call options:

(Graph created by author in Excel using Call Option Open Interest data obtained from Yahoo Finance after market close on December 15th, 2017)

and here for put options:

(Graph created by author in Excel using Put Option Open Interest data obtained from Yahoo Finance after market close on December 15th, 2017)

Substantial open interest exists for calls across the strike price spectrum as well as for puts "out of the money" at much lower prices (premising zero or near zero pricing for FTR when considering both the strike price and the premium required to secure that put). In both cases, there is quantitative evidence to support a claim of high conviction for both the call buyers at very high strikes and put buyers at very low/near zero prices, even if these positions are mutually exclusive and completely divergent from each other.

Before we continue, it is worth noting that a corollary to the argument in the last section is that options pricing will not be following the Black-Scholes equation so options pricing will be "out of whack" relative to expectations, offering those using options both exceptional opportunities and risks as they navigate this market. With extreme volatility smiles, extreme "out of the money" options are much more expensive than one might expect relative to Black-Scholes behavior, so buying call or put spreads (buying "at the money" and selling farther "out of the money" options) may be more attractive than normal as one can get back more premium from the options further out of the money, reducing the cost of the position. As options are probably prudent risk-management tools to use when dealing in distressed securities, this provides additional opportunities for those who can navigate these markets without the need for mechanical approaches to option valuation.

The "Efficient Bimodal Outcome Hypothesis"

The Efficient Market Hypothesis states that asset prices fully reflect all available information, leading to random reactions by investors and normally distributed outcomes. The Black-Scholes explicitly uses the standard normal cumulative distribution function (i.e., the normal distribution). All of this suggests a key premise, that possession of "all" market information will result in reasonably similar assessment of "market value, resulting in outcomes described by a normal distribution". In general, these approaches have worked reasonably well for mainstream, typical investments and I certainly have no argument with these approaches applied to typical mainstream investment situations. However, for value/deep value/distressed investments, academic literature has noted deviations from expected statistical behavior that one would expect if one uses the frameworks described above (reference).

From this analysis, it appears that one potential explanation is that the key premise of "same information will create similar assessments" may well be very flawed for distressed investments while being very appropriate for mainstream investments.

Stephen Covey was famous for his line, along with other insights, that "every breakthrough is preceded by a break-with". For distressed investments, I believe that the "break-with" is the abandonment of the premise that availability of common market information by market participants will result in a similar view of market valuation. I believe that this does not apply to specific distressed investments; rather, a more appropriate model should be used in these cases to explain market behavior, a bimodal model with two distinct views of $0 and a much higher valuation (based upon true valuation excluding the possibility of a liquidation or restructuring taking equity to zero).

Frontier may offer one example of this and recent Chemours valuations since their IPO may well represent another, as we will discuss below. Perhaps these cases are more accurately described as an "Efficiently Bipolar Market Hypothesis", where the same, identical information is assessed to come to two entirely different, divergent conclusions.

Therefore, for distressed investments, the distribution of potential future outcomes IS NOT described by a normal distribution:

(Source)

Rather, if the market participants have the same information but have apparently come to two entirely different conclusions, the assessment of potential future outcomes is best described by a bimodal distribution. In turn, what you get is a "market valuation" that is an unstable, highly volatile equilibirum price reflecting these highly divergent convictions, factoring in number of market participants holding those respective convictions as well as degree of dollars committed by each to express those two views, as illustrated here:

(Graphic created by the author)

While the negative or bearish case is identified as the "zero case", the bullish or more positive case is still described as a distribution of potentially positive outcomes well above current market price. A useful simplifying assumption may be to collapse the distribution of potential positive outcomes into a single result, illustrated by this graph:

(Graphic created by the author)

While there may be some variation in expectation for the constructive, non-zero case, the distribution of positive outcomes all fall well above the market price and any of them create significant gains if the constructive premise turns out to be the correct one. Reducing that complexity to a single point enables a simple mental model to be used as to how the pricing of the two divergent views and creating a blended "market price".

So, as there are more participants or more dollars from existing participants or fewer dollars from negative participants, market price increases (impact of solid line moves); on the other hand, if positive participants are discouraged and drop out or more investment committed to the negative view (i.e., more short interest), then the market price declines (impact of dotted line moves). This behavior will not surprise any readers of this article as they would expect more buyers will buoy prices and more short sales to depress prices.

However, what is perhaps less clear is that this situation is creating a market value that satisfies neither bears nor bulls, leaving both feeling unsatisfied; in turn, this creates a situation that remains annoyingly unresolved and results in continued high activity for that security. Those with a bearish bent continue to act upon that belief that the equity is overvalued, irrespective of the price, since that doesn't matter if the price is headed to zero. On the other hand, those with a constructive bent continue to argue for and invest to add to positions, motivated by their perception of an extreme discount, factors below their estimated "actual value" of the security. Therefore, situations like Frontier continues to suck in participants with both divergent market views, leaving all unsatisfied and keeping activity in the name high, which we have observed for Frontier common shares.

Of course, only one of them being ultimately correct and we do not yet know which view that will be.

A third group of investors are passive investors and those shares included in passive investments are moving with the market. These passive investments would represent shares that are not participating in the "tug of war" between the bulls and the bears. These passive investments (through investor decisions to move in or out of the sector in which the subject equity is included may pressure the stock up or down) may pressure the equities somewhat, either positively or negatively, as decisions are made about those ETFs, income funds and mutual funds, but that would appear to be less of a force on market pricing than the featured "tug of war". Telecom is down in general by 15% or so and may have contributed to the Frontier price downdraft, but that won't explain the entire 80+% decline in Frontier or anything even close. There must be additional issues related to Frontier to justify that massive decline, surprising few viewers.

Passive investments reduces the number of shares involved in the "tug of war" so the existence of passive investment vehicles may be focusing this "tug of war" on fewer shares, thereby increasing the impact of smaller players and increasing the volatility. With a significant smaller number of shares actually impacting the market pricing at any given time, given the ballast of passively held shares, this increases the volatility further as buying or selling of more modest numbers of shares will move the market price beyond what would have otherwise occurred, with the passive shares "going along for the ride".

Applying this model now to the specific case of Frontier Communications: Most market participants not not believe that the actual value of FTR is $6.76/share or anywhere close and are not acting as if $6.76/share is the true value. Rather, the model would suggest that most market participants believe that the actual value of FTR is either $0 or a much higher number (let's call it $33/share for the reasons cited), depending upon whether one believes that it will, or will not, require a bankruptcy or liquidation.

Therefore, resolution of this equilibrium will either take Frontier to zero or to much higher valuations, factors above the current meta-stable market price and may do so very quickly upon resolution in either direction. I would not call this a "short squeeze" as I believe that term is overused in situations where it does not apply; rather, there could be a rapid reassessment of the bearish thesis reasonably synchronously that results in those bearish in the name simultaneously move to liquidate their positions (or a synchronous panic by those long the name going the other way). Those who believe that the Frontier valuation has been resolved are very premature in their conclusion. Both bulls and bears on this name should consider this issue as they decide to "hold 'em or fold 'em".

Does This Approach Describe Other Deep-Value or Distressed Situations?

This view has developed over a number of years as I have worked with a number of distressed investments. The market tends to knock the valuation of distressed investments down more quickly than the movements for mainstream investments, and the "fear of zero" is certainly a reasonable explanation for that.

Let's consider another previously distressed investment where the case has been resolved (at least in my opinion). That is the case of Chemours which was spun out of DuPont in summer 2015. This case has issues in play similar to those for Frontier although every distressed case is unique (and a resolution in one does not demonstrate that the second will resolve in the same way).

While Chemours generates very strong cash flow, the entity spun out carried a significant amount of debt as part of their capital structure and was spun out with potentially significant liabilities related to one of their businesses hanging over the valuation like a "sword of Damocles". As you can see from the chart below, covering the market prices for the first six months of their existence, the market price went from the upper left to the lower right (i.e., down), declining by about 85% in that short, six-month period of time:

(Graph created by author in Excel using historical closing prices obtained from Yahoo Finance)

Using the framework proposed, it appears that those whose view that the stock were heading to zero drove the stock down significantly while those with a constructive view were giving up on it (since owners prior to summer '15 owned these assets within a larger company and may not wanted to have owned this specific part of the company). The market price reached a nadir of $3.07 on Jan 27th, 2016, a bit more than six months after the IPO on July 1st, 2015 at an IPO price near $20/share.

Within the next six months, however, the stock moved to $10.16/share on May 6th, 2016, recovering by 300% in that short period of time, as seen by the orange line reflecting the period of recovery:

(Graph created by author in Excel using historical closing prices obtained from Yahoo Finance)

Declining by 85%, then increasing by 300%, all within a year, does not represent normal, incremental market price movement.

The market price remained in a trading range, reflecting a new market valuation of the stock. Using the bimodal model, however, this would reflect a meta-stable equilibrium price of $8-10/share, again positioned between those who view the value as zero and those who view the value as much higher (premising no restructuring as well as valuing appropriately the strong cash flow). With an announcement on Feb 15th, 2017 that the pending liabilities had been resolved with the so-called "Chemours" settlement, the market price reflected this quickly, doubling in value in the four month period following the settlement. While the company was born having the twin motive forces of a potentially "infinite" legal liability and heavy debt burden driving down the market value of the stock by 85% in six months., the realization that the company would manage the debt (given their strong cash position) enabled the stabilization of the market price. With the sudden lifting of the legal liability, this eliminated the remaining doubts and the stock price doubled, reaching a current point of 250% of the IPO pricing in 2 1/2 years, even after declining 85% at an intervening point.

(Graph created by author in Excel using historical closing prices obtained from Yahoo Finance)

The last graph is not the behavior of a market that has incremental disagreements about the valuation of Chemours, using normally distributed future outcomes as a model. Rather, this market behavior is one where there are two divergent points of view of appropriate market valuation, zero and $50/share, with market participants expressing greater or lesser confidence in the result over time as information comes in (available to all, consistent with the Efficient Market Hypothesis). I argue that a bimodal model much better explains the market price movement of Chemours during this period than other explanations, especially the rapidly of massive relative price movements within a very compressed period of time (down by 85%, then up by 1200% from the lows within two years).

Parenthetically, it would be very interesting to have the history of the evolution of short interest along with the history of implied volatility and open interest for options on this name throughout this process.

Even as I believe that Frontier will ultimately recover, my point is NOT that I believe that Frontier will experience the same recovery because Chemours experienced a recovery. I do NOT argue that a Chemours analogy means that Frontier will be experience an analogous, successful result. I do not argue analogies as analogies represent neither proof of future failure or success for any other case. Every distressed investment is different and will be resolved by the merits of each specific case.

Rather, the use of the Chemours example (not analogy) is to highlight what I believe are the forces applied on the market pricing of distressed investments, not that the resolution will be positive (or negative) at the end. I do believe that those same forces are driving Frontier valuation, thus resulting in substantial price volatility (no surprise to SA readers) and will result a very strong move either to zero (expected by most SA readers) or to valuations factors higher than current market price upon a recovery (which I do think would surprise most SA readers, both in direction and the extent of the move).

In the Chemours case, the market price, throughout the period from the IPO through the first two years, did not represent a real market valuation of the assets of Chemours; rather, it represented a meta-stable equilibrium price created by two opposite forces driven by highly divergent opinions upon the ultimate outcome (i.e., market price at resolution). In turn, this made trying to guess which way Chemours pricing would go through this period a fool's errand, only being able to reconcile market pricing with underlying valuation once the divergent opinions had been reconciled. I believe this to be true in the existing Frontier case.

So What?

In this article, I have offered a different model to describe the forces driving the pricing of Frontier Communications common equity. The market does not view potential future outcomes as normally distributed, having incrementally higher or lower expectations for Frontier as one might for a mainstream investment; rather, there are two potential future outcomes embraced by two distinctive groups of market participants having highly divergent views of the probable end-point for FTR pricing, zero and much higher. The resultant market pricing that results from those forces becomes meta-stable, with a potential to swing between those two very different targets both rapidly and to a greater extent than might be expected. This makes predicting the direction or the degree of price movement very difficult and fraught with potential for significant error, a fool's errand. The stability of pricing may well be reduced additionally by the degree to which passive investing has reduced the number of shares being actively managed by either bulls or bears participating in the "tug of war", resulting in smaller numbers of shares having a greater impact.

So what? There are consequences if this model reasonably reflects reality. Most notably, the "tug of war" current going on will not end with a market price of Frontier ending up close to where it is at this point. Instead, we will end up at the resolution of this process with the common equity valued at zero or at market prices being factors higher than they are at this point. In between, I expect substantial,unpredictable price movements in both directions until we reach a point of resolution, where the majority of market participants finally agree about whether the future brings zero or much higher pricing.

This view is supported by data from the options market and also appears to explain the significant movement of prices in an earlier example, Chemours.

Given a highly divergent pair of opinions, participants on either side are either going to strike out or hit a home run with no middle ground. Players in Frontier are going to either be right or wrong.

Indeed, someone is going to be really wrong and we will find out who that is at the resolution, whenever that comes.

