Another Year Of Doing Nothing, And Doing Great

The stock gains were very generous on the Canadian, US and International side of the ledger in 2017.

2017 was a complete snooze best. If I can remember correctly, I think 2016 was also a big of a yawner. If I look back at my 2016 year end wrap ups, yes I see this quite boring article, Dale's 2016 Dividend Growth Portfolio Review and Outlook. But 2017 was probably even more of a yawner as 2016 at least provided a low point and end to a Canadian mini bear market. In that event, I simply added to the Canuck holdings as they were down, but not out. 2017 was downright still waters for US markets, setting records for low volatility.

I may not be a classic Coach Potato investor, I might be a closer to a sloth. I don't think too much. I don't act too fast. I simply look for that buy button when there's enough income in a portfolio. I look for the slowest moving stock for the most part, and reward that stock for its sloth like appreciation or for falling behind the pack. It's a form of rebalancing on the fly.

My Canadian Wide Moat 7 had a mostly non eventful year. The standard deviation was a rock-yourself-to-sleep 3.51. As always past performance does not guarantee future returns. The Wide Moat 7 consists of the 3 largest Canadian banks - Scotia (BNS), Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY), two or the bigger Canadian Telcos in Bell (BCE) and Telus (TU) and the two largest utility pipelines in TransCanada (TRP) and Enbridge (ENB). The returns for the year were very solid. Here's the returns for the Wide Moat 7 for Calendar Year 2017, courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com. Past performance does not guarantee future returns. The portfolio delivered 9.2% for the year. The dividends increased by some 13.5%.

For US holdings I skimmed 15 of the largest cap Dividend Achievers (VIG) in early 2015. Again, in 2017 I simply added to the companies that were laggards, without further evaluation. Those 15 holdings are Nike (NYSE:NKE), CVS (NYSE:CVS), Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 3M (NYSE:MMM), Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), Abbott (NYSE:ABT), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW).

In 2017 I started to see some of my laggards come around. Abbott Labs and Qualcomm had received new monies in 2016, and those companies have begun to recover. Wal-Mart languished for quite some time, but that stock has also recovered in 2017. In fact, Wal-Mart and Qualcomm have been kicked out of the Dividend Achievers Index by the dividend health screens. I'm sticking with those companies. I was rewarded for adding to Wal-Mart without any further evaluation. United Technologies also began to recover in 2017.

According to portfoliovisualizer my Dividend Achievers 15 beat the underlying index ETF VIG by some 2.1% in 2017. My 3 US picks (AAPL), (BLK), and (BRK.B) laid a beating on the US market, besting the S&P 500 by some 14.4% in 2017.

CVS and Walgreens are now my only Dividend Achievers that are under water. I will continue to add to those companies. While there's been a lot of noise around the healthcare space and CVS and its potential acquisition of Aetna Inc (AET), I am standing by the company. Buy, Hold, Add. CVS even stated that they will suspend buy backs and dividend increases for a few years as they execute and absorb the acquisition. This is not the first time that a company or CVS has reinvented itself or made acquisitions for growth potential. The company and management has all of the information. Why would I rule against them?

There was a lot to ignore in 2017. Amazon was supposed to eat alive anything that I hold that even sniffs of consumer and retail. Enbridge also did a massive acquisition. That company has treated me very well over the last decade or more. Once again, I'll ignore any evaluation or guess work and trust the management team that has delivered very considerable market beating returns. I believe the market is taking that stock price down, I will likely be getting some extra juicy dividends on the next purchase or two.

There was a lot to ignore on the political and economic front as well. There was the first year of the Trump Presidency, Brexit, North Korean concerns, many federal elections in Europe along with the rise of populism, Italian banks, rising interest rates in Canada and the US, tearing up NAFTA, the rise of Bitcoin, the 'dangerous' proliferation of ETFs. And of course there were endless articles on Seeking Alpha warning of the imminent stock market correction or catastrophe. I read a few for entertainment purposes. I responded with the the article Ignore Everyone and Everything.

Looking forward to 2018 here are some of the leading topics and worries I will ignore. Tax reform, Trump Tweets, Brexit, North Korea, interest rates, Canadian housing market collapse, Bitcoin, NAFTA, The Middle East, oil prices, gold prices, corporate tax cuts, stock valuations, recession fears, yield curve inversion, CAPE ratio, Elliot Wave theory, Black Swans. Please feel free to mention more 'stuff to ignore' in the comment section.

What do those things all have in common? They are events that I cannot control. So I'll focus on what I can control, my asset allocation, my investment risk level, the number of IPAs I have in the cold storage.

So what did my ignore everything and invest 'without looking' get me in 2017? Answer - a nice benchmark beat with the Canadian stock holdings and a very generous market beat with the US stock holdings. I also have a short term corporate bond ladder ETF that like me, doesn't do much. It just kind of sits there. It's waiting for that rising rate environment. Have a nice nap.

Yup, it does not make for interesting articles on Seeking Alpha.

"Index skimmer beats the market by doing next to nothing'. Oh well, many write that investing should be boring to be effective. They have my vote on that concept.

I would imagine that 2018 will be much like 2017. There will be many things that one could worry about and react to, or many things that one could ignore. Investors prepare in advance. We don't know where the next threat lies. We don't know what will happen to any asset class in 2018. But we might be prepared. As my friends at Mawer write, you don't fix a ship in a hurricane.

Heading into 2018 I will continue to buy and hold, and add without looking.

Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know and understand all tax implications and consequences.

Happy New Year. Happy Investing.

Dale

