Pure Storage - Respect From Customers Is Not Reflected In The Share Price

The company's product initiatves, both in terms of its use of NVMe componentry and its disruption of the file and object storage market with FlashBlade should enable the company to continue to gain market share for the foreseeable future.

Pure - What kind of quarter will be necessary to get the shares moving?

2017 is now in the books and it was a heck of a party for most investors in technology names. It is a new year and with it brings new challenges. Although the IGV is only trading down marginally from its all-time record set in late November, many smaller, hyper-growth names have experienced a significant valuation contraction. That contraction is a function of both an absolute decline in share prices coupled with a broad improvement in the outlook for the enterprise IT sector.

One such name is Pure Software (PSTG). Pure reported another very strong quarter in late November. And from the perspective of this writer, its success with Krispy Kreme is a major milestone-how bad could things really be at Pure if my favorite junk food purveyor is now a customer. That said, the shares have contracted by about 13% since the high they made in the wake of the company’s earnings release on 11/28/17.

Revenues rose by 41% last quarter, with a non-GAAP EPS loss of $.01. Both of those results beat previously published First Call expectations, revenues by 2.5% and EPS by $.02/share. Further, the company issued a forecast that surpassed prior expectations, both for revenue and also EPS. At this point, more than a month after the company reported and provided guidance, First Call consensus estimates have been adjusted to match company guidance.

Expectations from analysts for periods after company guidance represent a significant compression in terms of the forecasted percentage growth, based mainly on the company’s most recent investor presentation. That presentation looks at a scenario in which Pure’s revenues are forecast to double in 3 years. I don’t think it was intended to be a specific forecast for likely revenue growth in fiscal 2019. There is certainly no evidence of revenue growth slowing in the short-term, as the forecast top-line growth for Q4 is 45%, and it seems likely that the combination of market share gains and a strong storage market will drive percentage growth above the levels implied in the particular presentation

Pure Storage as a company, seems to enjoy plenty of respect from market research analysts and its customers. It shares, however, seem to reflect a different perspective. Indeed, Thompson-Reuters reports that at this time, 10 of 22 analysts who publish their ratings, have rated the shares as a hold. Many investors are concerned about potentials for commoditization in the storage space. They are also concerned about alternative storage solutions delivered through the cloud and about future demand growth for flash storage once the wave of replacement of spinning disc is completed. While there are, to be sure, elements of validity in these concerns, for the most part they are overblown and are based on historical experience that is no longer as relevant as in the past. Pure shares currently trade at about 2.5X forward 12-month revenues, with growth projected to be 40% this year, i.w. fiscal 2018.

The company has started to generate significant levels of cash flow from operations (CFFO), based on a combination of positive trends in GAAP operating losses, coupled with a strong increase in deferred revenues. The balance of this article will explore the issues that plague the shares and handicap the future for investors.

Pure’s fiscal Q3-a strong quarter greeted by investor distrust

By most objective measure, the results posted by Pure in the quarter that was announced on 11/28 would have to be considered a success. Most all of the metrics that investors look at exceeded expectations, particularly those regarding profitability and cash generation. Part of that has been the result of a relatively benign pricing environment in the storage market. Selling storage has been and remains a very competitive activity characterized by price competition; users understand how to optimize their procurement leverage, but there doesn’t appear to be any threat to the attainment of Pure’s non-GAAP gross margin target range in the mid to high 60% area. To a certain extent, the expected decline in SSD costs in 2018 are likely to produce a tailwind in terms of gross margins, both for Pure and for all other flash storage market participants, although during Pure's conference call the CFO suggested that part of that tailwind might be used to fund market share gains.

Overall, GAAP operating expense, my preferred metric for cost analysis, was up by 27% year on year while revenues increased by 41%, which had the effect of driving GAAP operating losses down to 15% of revenues, compared to 24% of revenues in the prior year. (I have excluded a $30 million legal settlement recognized in the prior year’s period for the sake of comparability.) In particular, GAAP research and development expense fell from 31% of revenue to 25% of revenue although the CFO said, that the latter figure is likely somewhat of an anomaly-indeed research and development expense dropped sequentially despite the company continuing to hire developers.

I am not going to enter into the debate as to whether Pure can achieve profitability in its fiscal Q1, a subject seemingly of significant concern to many participants on Pure’s last conference call. The current First Call consensus calls for a loss of $.14, based on revenue growth of 35%. I think current trends suggest that there is a likely upside to both numbers, and particularly if revenue growth remains as strong as management seems to believe might be the case, then there is the opportunity for significant EPS leverage.

Pure continues to use a significant level of stock based comp and I doubt that this will change anytime in the foreseeable future. Last quarter, atock based comp was 13.6% of revenues last quarter and was 136% of CFFO. Those metrics compare to 14.2% of revenues in the prior year with no meaningful figure for cash flow, as it was a negative in the prior year period.

The company’s increase in deferred revenue accelerated sharply this quarter, reversing trends seen earlier this year. Overall, deferred revenue growth reached more than 50% last quarter, primarily as a function of the Pure’s increase in its installed base coupled with its sales to more enterprise customers who tend to pay maintenance a year in advance. On the balance sheet, DSO and inventory both declined, metrics that suggest that this past quarter was front-end loaded and perhaps capacity constrained. The CFO declined to comment on that proposition, further enhancing my own belief that it happened that way.

About the only negative I can see in the quarter that was reported this past November is that there were no negatives-the beer isn’t likely to be get much colder-although from my perspective, the opportunities that Pure has with both component costs and because of a rising demand tide are probably underestimated.

Investor Concerns-Some home truths of note.

About 5 years ago, the cloud emerged as a major demand phenomenon. Over the course of time, it has upended many age-old demand patterns in the enterprise IT space, and in particular, the storage market. Competitors such as NTAP (NTAP) confronted near-death experiences (although that had more to do with NTAP’s management at the time being flash-deniers as much as anything else). It isn’t so much that demand growth for storage per se was waning during that time, but that a significant amount of demand was being filled by workloads moving to the cloud.

Because the advent of the cloud as a major factor in the storage market, coincided with the advent of all-flash arrays as the dominant technology in the space, it is difficult to say just how much demand growth was actually taken by the cloud. Further, during this period, the largest vendor in this space, EMC agreed to a merger with Dell that has been very disruptive to the new company’s competitive positioning, and by all reports continues to be so. Therefore, lots of market share and market growth data has been garbled for at least the last couple of years, and perhaps longer.

But one of the more interesting statistics discussed during this conference call had to do with the relationship between cloud storage and the entire available market. This quote comes from Dave Hatfield, Pure’s President Mr. Hatfield suggested that the forecasts that he looks at "indicate that the demand for storage capacity is supposed to reach 40-50 zettabytes in the next few years and that Internet storage capacity will be in the range of 2.5 zettabytes to 3 zettabytes." Now I have a confession to make-I have no real concept of how much storage a zettabyte might be-other than it is 1 billion terabytes. There are some numbers like that which simply dwarf my comprehension beyond knowing they exist.

And when I read that there is to be a demand for 40-50 zettabytes, it is hard to relate to anything really comprehensible. The IDC study linked here says that last year, the market size was 16 ZB and that the market will actually reach 163 ZB by 2025. It might be interesting for those interested in understanding demand for storage to take a look at this white paper. While I will return to demand drivers shortly, what is worth noting at this point, is simply that the concept that the internet will capture all of the growth in demand for storage seems very far-fetched. Just how much demand will be captured by companies selling storage to enterprises might be hard to calculate. But the speculation that Pure’s overall market opportunity will diminish greatly when the wave of replacement of spinning disc comes to an end is not really born out by the data from market research analysts.

A second issue plaguing Pure’s valuation is the perception that its products are not really differentiated. After all, storage is storage is storage, isn’t it? While it is true that there are really no competitive moats in storage as many people use that term, and that is not likely to change, there is differentiation. For a look at the latest Garner study which evaluates vendors and does so based on differentiation, please see the link here. For example, EMC does not yet offer deduplication, even as a feature, in its all flash array offering. For many users, that omission is pretty much a show-stopper since they will not want to go and buy a separate box to perform what today is a basic function. (For readers unfamiliar with dedupe, it is a technology that eliminates the need to store duplicate record in multiple files and therefore reduces the amount of storage required. The reduction in storage requirements is obviously very dependent on specific workloads but the technology is pervasive, these days. I assume the reason it is not offered as a standard component of the EMC flash offering is that EMC own a company called Data Domain which makes its own dedupe solutions. I assume EMC is reluctant to kill its own child, especially given how much it paid to buy that child).

There are many other factors that are important to users in evaluating different storage alternatives. Amongst these are compression technologies, upgrade pricing models, and the advent of NVMe. Pure has been the first storage vendor to offer NVMe in its product family, and presumably this has and will continue to help the company gain share.

Pure offers a product called FlashBlade which has, at least according to Gartner, disrupted the market for high-performance computing. According to Gartner, as flash costs continue to lower, “Pure Storage will disrupt the file and object storage market in the same way that the Pure Storage block protocol storage arrays disrupted the traditional hybrid array market…”. FlashBlade, if I may be pardoned for a pun, has been a flashpoint of contention in evaluating Pure’s operational performance. While management suggested that the relative growth of FlashBlade was lower in Q3 than in prior quarters, it is still tracking to the company’s plan. Without trying to evaluate the specifics of the FlashBlade architecture, it has been designed for use with modern workloads, particularly including machine leaning and analytics. I feel very convicted that it continues to be a differentiator and a demand driver for Pure.

I do not expect Pure to be able to offer a software only solution any time in the near future. If differentiation is thought to mean software only, then Pure, while spending most of its development dollars on software, will probably not be able to satisfy a certain cohort of observers. And every differentiator that I mentioned, will, in time, be replicated by competitors if the market for the solution is large enough. Right now, it is likely that differentiators are being created by Pure and partners in optimizing storage that is used for machine learning and artificial intelligence. And, as the data created by IoT deployments starts to become pervasive, it seems likely that Pure will develop specific and differentiated offering that are optimized for those kinds of use cases.

Pure’s growth expectations

During the course of the conference call and prior to that during the company’s investor presentation, Pure has talked about a 30% growth rate plan for the next few years. Obviously, the valuation that ought to be assigned the shares really does rest heavily on top-line growth expectations. As I mentioned earlier, I do not imagine that the forecast is meant to be taken literally as a model for every quarter. And the CFO, while cautioning that the 45% growth guided to for this current quarter would not be an expectation to use in modelling fiscal year ’19, also said that there were circumstances in which growth for the company would exceed 30%.

I have linked here to the latest IDC study on the storage market that covers Q3 of 2017. It has been true at times in the past, that an increase in 40% in shipments of storage in a year has only lead to a 5% increase in storage revenues. But the latest IDC statistics show that because of the sharp increase in storage demand, and the lesser increase in vendor capacity, that relationship is far more supportive of growth than in the recent past. Overall, as this IDC study shows, in Q3-2017, storage revenues-not shipments-rose by 14% overall, far faster than the rate of growth seen earlier in 2017. Shipments were said to have grown by 22% year on year.

Yes, the growth is fastest in that market segment which IDC calls original design manufacturers who sell directly to hyperscale data centers. That market segment actually grew by 54% in Q3, year on year. But where some observers have it wrong is the concept that Pure doesn’t play in that space. About 25% of Pure’s business comes from that segment, and that segment of Pure's revenue has been relatively constant proportion of its business. It would not surprise me, particularly, given just how fast that market segment is growing and is likely to grow, to see more of Pure’s revenues come from that market segment. If that happens, it will, place a headwind on gross margins to be sure, while concomitantly improving sales and marketing expense ratios.

Another point to make in looking at this study is that Pure is still not in the top 5 storage vendors. Is that good or bad. In terms of projecting potential growth, the fact that Pure is still significantly smaller than older storage vendors with competitive issues is a good thing. Pure is doing well, and yet it has by no means done so strictly by gaining market share from its larger rivals.

Another ancillary point is that as Pure has become larger, it has been able to compete more effectively for larger, enterprise procurements. In other words, not only does Pure have high win rates, but it is now entering more competitive engagements with larger enterprises.

I think it is fair to say that IT spending is probably showing greater growth now than it has in the recent past. And I think as well, that the spending on IT is driving demand for storage. All in, the growth cocktail formula for Pure is pretty heady-market share gains, new products, focus on the use cases with the fastest percentage increase in storage requirements and a strong tide in terms of IT expenditures. I think it would be reasonable to believe that Pure can at least maintain 35% growth in its fiscal ’19 year and that in turn will lead to higher profitability than is currently forecast.

Valuation

Hardware companies are worth less than software companies-whether they should be or not, they have been valued at a discount for many years now and certainly my opinions are not going to change that paradigm. Once upon a time, storage vendors got some premium because the space was so hot-now the space is hot and they get a discount. No, I can't link to some graven tablet that says this is a given-it is just the experience of the past several years. I am not really going to change that either. But all that considered, I think Pure’s valuation is excessively constrained based on the company’s progress in terms of market share and its ability to use its products to penetrate new use cases.

The company’s fiscal 2019 will start in about 4 weeks. I think that it is reasonable to expect given the environment that I have described that the company will be able to generate about $1.4 billion of revenues. The company’s current market capitalization, based on its projection of 243 million fully diluted shares at profitability, is about $4 billion. (Other calculations of market capitalization are based on outstanding shares in net loss status and are not appropriate given current projections for positive earnings). The company has a current cash balance of $550 million, leaving an enterprise value of a bit less than $3.5 billion. That yields an EV/S ratio of just 2.5X on a forward basis, clearly reflecting investor concern about Pure's ability to continue to disrupt the storage market that is not related to any currently discernible negative business trends.

The current First Call consensus forecast for EPS is $.07 for fiscal 2019, which would be an improvement of about $63 million from the current consensus for the fiscal year that will be over the end of this month. That is not very likely outcome, given the statements made by the CFO on this latest conference call and any kind of basic trend analysis. The company is likely to at least maintain gross margins next year and there are certainly tail winds that could take gross margins above the consensus, and above the range targeted by Pure. Overall, I think that if revenues increase by $350-$360 million, then on a GAAP basis, the operating loss will probably improve by about $80 million. On a non-GAAP basis, I would expect profits to rise by about $135 million, overall. That would take non-GAAP operating margins to about 7%, still substantially below the company’s longer-term model of non-GAAP margins in the range of 15%-20, but an increase of about 1000 basis points year over year, approximately equivalent to 3rd quarter operating margin improvement. That suggests earnings per share next year could be as much as $.35 non-GAAP depending on tax rate accruals and the trajectory of other income. But even at EPS of $.30, the P/E for fiscal 2019 would be at less than 50X, not a bargain, perhaps, but quite modest as well if the company can sustain growth in the mid 30% range.

Pure doesn’t forecast CFFO or free cash flow, leaving it to analysts and writers to attempt to make a projection. Cash generation was positive last quarter and is now positive for the year to date. A significant part of that improvement came from the relatively strong compression of GAAP losses both last quarter and for the year to date. In addition, the company improved DSO (most likely a function of better intra-quarter linearity) and continued to grow stock based comp. The company’s increase in deferred revenue, as mentioned earlier grew by more than 50%-year on year. My projection, based on the trend of major cash flow items is that CFFO could reach the range of $150million-$160 million next year with free cash flow slightly above $100 million. That is a projected free cash flow yield of 3%. Again, not in bargain territory, but quite reasonable given the company’s prospects for growth and rising profitability.

I do not own Pure shares at the moment-because my portfolio includes other storage names such as Nutanix and NetApp and I do not want more of a concentration than that in the storage area. But I do think that this is a reasonable entry point in Pure and reasonable timing as well.

Current expectations for fiscal 2019, and particularly Q1 2019 are quite modest based on trends in the storage market. While I certainly do not expect that management will give anything more than prudent guidance for 2019, I do think that prudent guidance is for results noticeably above 30% growth with very modest margin improvement. At some point, sustained quarters of beat and raise performance are going to be rewarded. Pure shares are up by 47% over the past year. I am not suggesting that they can reprise that kind of performance, precisely. But I do believe that they will continue to produce positive alpha as investors become comfortable with investing in the storage segment of the IT space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSTG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.