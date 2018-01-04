5 Ways To Beat The Market: Update On The Small Cap Tilt In 2017

This article will also discuss relative returns in 2017 as well as long-term perspective as we look to 2018.

The first of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is the "size factor" that has seen small caps outperform large caps over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy-to-implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

Stock ownership by U.S. households is low and falling, even as the barriers to entering the market have been reduced. Improved financial literacy is a motivator for my authorship.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted five buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

Semi-annually, I have been updating readers on my "5 Ways to Beat the Market." These strategies have been shown to generate long-run outperformance versus the S&P 500 (SPY) through factor tilts towards stocks with characteristics that have historically generated market-beating performance. All of these strategies are accessible through low-cost exchange-traded funds, giving long-term focused Seeking Alpha readers a passive way to consistently beat the market over time by capturing structural alpha.

In this update to the series, I will briefly cover the background of each strategy and demonstrate its performance through the course of 2017.

Size

The first factor tilt I will describe - the size factor - has been discussed in academic literature for several decades, with the earliest literature describing the outperformance of small-cap stocks over time periods dating to before the Great Depression. The size factor was memorialized in the Fama-French Three-Factor Model that helped earn Eugene Fama the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2013. The Fama-French Three Factor Model observes that small-cap stocks tend to outperform large-cap stocks, and low market-to-book stocks tend to outperform high market-to-book stocks.

Adding these observations to the Capital Asset Pricing Model better describes stock market performance than beta alone. Beta is a financial measure of risk arising from general market movements. Since we are trying to beat the general market, it makes intuitive sense that alpha would be found in a size factor that was used as a supplement to better describe overall returns.

Our first way to beat the market, as proxied by the S&P 500, is then to simply buy smaller-capitalization stocks. Below I have depicted the average returns of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and shown the returns of this index graphed against the S&P 500. The first graph is for the full dataset available via Bloomberg. This index is replicated through the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) with an expense ratio of 0.07%.

Over the more than 23-year dataset, small-cap stocks have outperformed by 131bp per year, a nearly 40% cumulative outperformance over this time horizon. Note that I also included the more popular small cap index - the Russell 2000 (IWM). That particular index actually lagged the S&P 500 over this time horizon, a weak performance that I have attributed to its rebalancing rules and the Standard & Poor's earnings requirements that lead to an important quality uplift that is especially desirable in small-caps.

While the small-cap index has meaningfully outperformed over this long dataset, this long sample period includes meaningful underperformance in 2017. The graph below shows the daily total return of the S&P 500 and the S&P SmallCap 600 over the past year:

This long-run outperformance includes a -8.53% relative return in 2017 as large-caps dominated their small-cap cousins. Of course, if you were to stretch this time horizon only two more months, back to election day 2016, small caps have still managed relative outperformance. Small-cap stocks, which tend to be more domestic-focused than large-cap multinationals, benefited in late 2016 from a belief in a pivot towards an America First policy. Small-cap returns moderated through the middle part of 2017 as legislative achievements proved elusive, but rallied late in the year on tax legislation.

The above graph shows that choosing calendar years as points of reference can be a bit arbitrary. However, examining the annual returns for the 23 full years in the dataset reveals some interesting points about the relative returns of S&P's small-cap and large-cap indices.

The past year was the worst relative return for small-cap indices since 1998-1999 during the height of the tech bubble. With large-cap tech companies again dominating the index, perhaps this is an interesting precedent. Last year was the best return for small-caps relative to large-caps since 2000-2001 when small-caps produced positive returns as the tech bubble collapsed.

Size typically does well in economic expansions. While this current expansion might be elongated, it does not feel like there is a high probability of an economic recession on the near-term horizon. For readers interested in reading more about the size phenomenon, please check out the following articles. Many feature ways to pair the size factor with other alpha-generating factor tilts to be discussed in future articles.

