How To Replicate Elliot's Success In Argentina: Buy Assured Guaranty And MBIA As They Battle Puerto Rico

The most cliche quote that value investors love repeating is Warren Buffet’s sage advice:

“Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy and Greedy When Others Are Fearful.”

In this environment, it doesn’t seem like there is much fear - everything keeps going up and for value investors, there seem to be a dearth of good opportunities. If one were to peruse the financial press, there’s an endless cascade of value funds closing shop and those that remain open are struggling with performance. Everything is getting indexed and the tide continues to lift all passive investors so there is no “value” left in the traditional sense of the word. That’s why, when I recently came across the following tweet by someone I randomly follow on Twitter, it got me thinking:



Could Puerto Rico be the next Greece?

Puerto Rico bonds have fallen out of favor after decades of fiscal mismanagement led to a historic bankruptcy. Its fiscal woes have only been exacerbated by hurricanes Irma and Maria which wreaked unprecedented havoc on the island’s infrastructure. Some electric transmission lines remain down over 100 days since disaster struck and thousands of Puerto Rican’s have escaped for life on the mainland. Congress passed new legislation called PROMESA which appointed an oversight board modeled after the municipal bankruptcies of New York and Washington, D.C. in to help Puerto Rico restructure its liabilities and have a viable path going forward. Congress’s intent was to force a cleaning of the house in Puerto Rico which has been plagued with corruption and fiscal indiscipline for decades. By aggressively cutting wasteful spending, Congress wanted to create a mechanism by which Puerto Rico would be able to access capital markets again. Without a backstop (within the 50 states, municipalities can always seek the assistance of the state government), Congress wanted Puerto Rico to be on a solid footing so access to capital markets, not bailouts from the federal government, would become the norm. An integral part of Congress’s intent in PROMESA was to ensure that creditors were treated fairly - that whatever restructuring would take place would respect “original liens” and that the final fiscal plan would allow Puerto Rico to regain access to the capital markets. Violating the priority of debt would not only undermine Puerto Rico’s ability to access capital markets (hence, violating PROMESA) but would also send shockwaves throughout the municipal bond market. The municipal bond markets rely on the fundamental principles of due process and contract law to function. If Puerto Rico can simply erase its debt, it would create a significant moral hazard encouraging thousands of struggling municipalities around the country to follow suit and attempt to walk away from their obligations.



However, the market doesn’t seem to give much credence to these parts of PROMESA which require strict adherence to existing liens. Inflammatory statements by the Puerto Rico Government, including Governor Ricardo Rossello have caused prices of Puerto Rico municipal bonds to plummet. There have been no buyers so prices have continued a free fall to levels which don’t give any credit for any arguments that creditors will ultimately make via the courts. General obligation bonds have fallen from 60c on the dollar before the hurricanes to a mere 24.5c today. These GO bonds have very strong legal language which creditors will undoubtedly assert to recover their investment. The constitutional guarantee on General Obligation bonds in Puerto Rico is quite explicit and very clear that payments on bonds rank very high in terms of repayment above other obligations such as pensions, etc. The fiscal plan that the oversight board is trying to ram through does not respect liens and current bond prices reflect this draconian reduction in debt service. While the Oversight Board may be making a gambit that a favorable judge will certify the plan and cram down bondholders, this aggressive litigation tactic heightens the risk that this issue gets litigated for years, all the way up to the Supreme Court. Assured certainly has the resources to see this fight through, and it will only prolong Puerto Rico's uncertain economic future. A more conciliatory plan will expedite the restructuring and will allow Puerto Rico to focus on growing its economy rather than endlessly litigating against creditors. Argentina's fight with Elliot should inform the Oversight Board of the pitfalls of fighting against someone with a strong legal argument and the wherewithal to follow through.

Here's the exact text of the relevant section of the Puerto Rico constitution (Article VI, Puerto Rico Constitution - Ballotpedia):

Text of Section 8: " When resources available for a fiscal year are insufficient to cover the appropriations made for that year, shall first, to pay interest and amortization of the public debt, and then make other disbursements According to the order of priorities established by law.(source) "

Here's the description from a bond indentures that Puerto Rico used:

"The Bonds are general obligations of the Commonwealth. The good faith, credit and taxing power of the Commonwealth are irrevocably pledged for the prompt payment of the principal of and interest on the Bonds. The Constitution of Puerto Rico provides that public debt of the Commonwealth, which includes the Bonds, constitutes a first claim on available Commonwealth resources. " "Section 8 of Article VI of the Constitution of Puerto Rico provides that public debt of the Commonwealth will constitute a first claim on available Commonwealth resources. Public debt includes general obligation bonds and notes of the Commonwealth and any payments required to be made by the Commonwealth under its guarantees of bonds and notes issued by its public instrumentalities."

An illustrative example of this would be Argentina’s default and subsequent legal battles with Elliot. Elliot asserted their legal rights to repayment and after a series of legal victories over a decade, Elliot successfully forced Argentina’s hand and ended up making a $2bn profit.



"The Argentine government agreed to a settlement that would allow Singer’s fund to walk away with $2.4 billion for bonds that the government had failed to pay on, according to court documents. The bonds had a face value of $617 million, but had been purchased for about $117 million, according to an analysis of court records by Martin Guzman, a postdoctoral research fellow at Columbia University Graduate School of Business. Argentina’s Senate is scheduled to sign off on the deal this week. It would be a handsome, and historic, payoff for one of the most well-known brawlers in the New York” - (source: How one hedge fund made $2 billion from Argentina's economic collapse)

How do you play Puerto Rico with the largest margin of safety and biggest potential for supercharged returns?

If you are a retail investor or an equity investor unwilling to go through a legally complex, litigation heavy restructuring, you may be wondering how you can replicate the success of Elliot Management in battling Argentina. Do you buy individual bonds and try to enforce your rights through the courts? Now that is a losing proposition - litigation is expensive and restructuring requires clout (i.e. seniority, large concentration of ownership to block other creditors, etc.). Investing in municipal bankruptcies is simply not viable for a vast majority of individuals.

That brings me to the most supercharged way to play Puerto Rico with a large margin of safety: Assured Guaranty or MBIA (For details on MBIA, please see: What Does MBIA And Bitcoin Have In Common? A Concentrated List Of Holders). Assured Guaranty has an adjusted book value that’s approaching almost $70/share and has nearly $12 billion of claims paying resources. The $12 billion of assets generates investment income of over $420 million per year (invested very conservatively). That annual investment income alone offsets annual outlays on Puerto Rico exposures for the next decade. Even if Puerto Rico bond prices ultimately recover a fraction of face value, Assured Guaranty would still have over 50% upside. MBIA has a paltry market cap of $700mm. The company has been aggressively buying back stock, repurchasing over 20% of their outstanding shares in the last quarter. That, by itself, would boost the Adjusted Book Value to over $30. With a pending $250mm buyback authorized versus a $700mm market cap, fully executing the buyback would skyrocket the Adjusted Book Value to over $40/share.

Assured Guaranty and MBIA have the wherewithal and litigation experience to fight this battle for a long time. Additionally, they have specific rights as creditors to protect their interests that are not available to other creditors. These companies battled the banks for recoveries on fraudulent RMBS for years and recovered billions of dollars for their shareholders. I expect that Puerto Rico will be no exception - if forced to litigate, the monolines will fight aggressively to mitigate losses. As a retail investor, you get to piggyback on their experience in mitigating losses from a municipal bankruptcy without paying for the litigation. If Puerto Rico GO bonds ultimately recover 75c (vs. 25c today), you can bet your bottom dollar that AGO and MBI will not trade at such an aggressive discount to book value. The best thing about these stocks, especially AGO, is that it has a very significant margin of safety - even if Puerto Rico bonds fail to substantially recover, the company has a large capital cushion to absorb the loss and still produce spectacular returns for shareholders.





Disclosure: I am/we are long AGO, MBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.