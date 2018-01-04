Today's American Airlines Is Still Trading Like Yesterday's American Airlines

While practically every stock in every sector has been soaring this past month due to the anticipation of tax reform the airline sector has lagged, leaving many of the stocks in the sector trading around 11 times earnings versus a market trading around twice that. This valuation gap between airlines and the rest of the market should narrow over time as investors accept that the airlines of today are not the money losing airlines of the past 40 years. The longer it takes investors to begin pricing airlines appropriately, the more shares the airlines can repurchase at depressed valuations, only increasing the potential returns going forward. Today I am checking in on American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL).

It's probably appropriate to begin by showing a slide from American Airlines' recent Investor Day conference. This graph brings to life just how radically different today is when compared to the past for American Airlines. For my entire life, airlines have swung from extreme profits to extreme losses. When times were good, they would order billions of dollars of new planes, then they would embark on fare wars, which destroyed the profitability of the entire industry.



Source: American Airlines

Over the 35 cumulative years between 1978 and 2013, American Airlines earned a total pre-tax profit of $1 billion. Note that in 2013, profits were in excess of $1 billion, meaning one could argue that between 1978 and 2012, American Airlines reported a cumulative loss. These type of atrocious financials are the reason Warren Buffett once referred to airlines as "deathtraps". Amazingly, Warren Buffett was the trigger for my interest in airlines, as he is now the owner of tens of millions of shares in airline stocks. After a lot of debating in my mind about whether or not the industry was actually different, I came to the conclusion that, dare I say, this time is different. And the above slide tells it all.

So if American Airlines is truly a different company today than it was for the 35 years prior to 2013, how should it be valued now? There still is obviously a great deal of skepticism about the earnings power of the company or else the stock would be valued more in line with the market. The company has set their target for pre-tax profits at between $3 billion and $7 billion, with an average of $5 billion over time. For the years 2015 and 2016, pre-tax income was $4.6 billion and $4.3 billion respectively. If we were to assume that American Airlines hits the low end of the range, or $3 billion of pre-tax income, and we assume a 21% corporate tax rate, we end up with $2.37 billion of net income. With 478 million shares outstanding, that's about $5.00 per share, giving us a P/E of 10.4 for today's purchase price.

If we were to assume the midpoint of $5 billion of pre-tax income, that number jumps to $8.26 per share. While $5 billion appears a little on the high side, it is exactly the target management must hit in order to receive their full cash bonuses. At $3.5 billion of pre-tax income, cash bonuses decline by half, and below $3.5 billion, there is no cash bonus awarded. This bonus structure sets the company up for results that are, even at the low end, very capable of justifying the current stock price of $52 per share. If $5 billion of pre-tax income can be achieved, this stock is absolutely dirt cheap.

We can use a discounting calculator to see what American Airlines should be valued at. Using this calculator and using earnings estimates of $5.00 per share, the company only would need to grow by 1% annually to justify its current market value. If we were to take the mid-point of management's guidance and use $8.26 per share, the stock would be worth $75 per share even if it never grew its earnings again.

The funny thing about stocks that are priced low and out of favor relative to the market is that because the bar is already set so low, it becomes incredibly easy to jump over it. If the market only values American Airlines at 10 times earnings, then American Airlines can simply use all of its profit to buy back stock, and just like that, generate all the earnings per share growth needed to support a much higher stock price. This is exactly what American Airlines has been doing for years now. They have repurchased 37% of their shares since 2013. This astonishing rate of purchases is obviously not sustainable, but not because the company isn't generating enough cash to continue buying, but rather because there is no way the market is going to allow American Airlines to continue buying at this pace. If something doesn't give, the company will buy all of its outstanding shares in about a decade. Today, by pricing its stock at ten times earnings, the market is essentially saying that it doesn't believe American Airlines is truly a different company today than it was for the 35 years prior to 2013, but it cannot price it like that forever.

American Airlines has a target of $7 billion of liquidity, which includes both cash and undrawn revolving credit lines. At the end of the third quarter, American Airlines had $5.8 billion of cash and $2.5 billion in undrawn revolver capacity. Essentially they have $8.3 billion of liquidity, which means it is highly likely that they will repurchase $1.3 billion of shares in order to deploy this excess cash. That $1.3 billion alone could repurchase 5% of American Airlines shares, and this doesn't even account for shares that will be repurchased out of free cash flow in 2018. In all, it wouldn't surprise me to see American Airlines repurchasing 10% of their shares by the end of 2018.

Going back to the discounting calculator, if we were to assume 10% growth in earnings, or even 5%, we can safely say that this stock needs to rise significantly in order to be fairly valued. The longer that it doesn't rise, the more shares can be repurchased, making the eventual price target for American Airlines stock move higher and higher. This type of cycle can go on for years. With an undervalued stock and a very efficient buyback, earnings per share can soar simply because the stock remains undervalued and the company doesn’t stop buying it.

At some point in the future, be it next year or many years from now, if American Airlines continues to earn between $3 billion and $5 billion of pre-tax annual profit, the market will eventually wake up and price the company with a fair multiple. In the meantime, if the company continues to repurchase extreme amounts of shares, investors who buy the stock today will be rewarded with very nice capital gains. Warren Buffett has changed his stance completely on airlines and I don't think he is delusional. Today's airlines are not the "death traps" they once were. A bad century is out of the way, most airlines have either gone bankrupt or merged with other airlines to create what remains today. It's time the market begins pricing American Airlines, and other airlines, more in line with their new reality. Until then, shareholders can sit back and know that the company will simply buy every share it can until the market figures it out.



