Stanley Black & Decker: Great Company But Too Expensive At The Moment

The last time I reviewed Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) was over 2 year ago, in June of 2015. At the time, shares in the company were trading near their 52-week high at a price of $106.63. I decided not to buy at that point. I waited for a pullback, which never came. Today, SWK is trading at $169.69, less than 1% below its 52-week high of $170.90.

SWK's increase in share price has brought the dividend yield down to 1.43% for investors getting in at current prices. This is the lowest dividend yield the company has had in over two decades. SWK has been paying a dividend for 141 years and has increased it annually in each of the past 50 years, so it's certainly reliable. However, historically dividend increases have always been in the mid-single digit range, with a 3 and 5-year dividend growth rate of 4.5% and 6.6% respectively.

Looking at the insider trading information we can see insiders have sold 339,232 shares in the past twelve months while buying only 156,286 for a net change of -182,946 shares. Most of the net change occurred in the past 3 months, as can be seen from the table above. Insiders selling their shares may indicate overvaluation since they tend to have more information available to them then regular investors.

At 29.6%, the trailing twelve-month payout ratio is quite low, so there's some room for growth there. Still, getting in at a price this high means it will take years to get to a decent return from dividends alone. Assuming SWK continues to increase its dividend at a pace of 4.5% to 6.6%, it will take between 5 and 8 years to get to a yield on cost of 2%, and between 12 and 17 years to get to a YoC of 3%. If you're in need of dividend income now or in the near future, it might be a good idea to look elsewhere.

SWK's revenue growth has been slow but steady in recent years, with a 5-year revenue growth rate of 4.0%. In Q3 of 2017, revenue was up by a very impressive 14% compared to the same quarter a year earlier, primarily due to acquisitions which led to a revenue increase of 9%. Furthermore, the profit margin has been steadily climbing in recent years, as can be seen in the graph above.

While an increasing profit margin might justify a higher price to sales ratio, at 2.1, the ratio is now higher than it has been at any point in the past decade. The 5-year average stands at just 1.5, which means the company is currently trading at a premium of 40% to its average P/S ratio. The price to book ratio has grown at an even higher pace and is now at 3.6, 44% above its 5-year average of 2.5.

Looking at the price to earnings ratio we can see it is currently standing at 21.5, which is the same as the 5-year average P/E. A reliable, stable company like SWK is rarely very cheap, but a PE ratio of 21.5 seems a bit high and I just don't see enough growth to justify a buy.

Looking at the balance sheet we can see SWK is a very stable company. Long-term debt fluctuates, but it has been relatively stable in recent years. Cash and equivalents totaled $483 million in the most recent fiscal quarter, which helps to keep the current ratio at a respectable 1.26.

The quick ratio is quite a bit lower, at only 0.62. This is due to the fact SWK has inventories worth $2.25 billion, or 18% of trailing twelve month revenues. Neither of these two ratios is any cause for concern at this point. Inventory has been growing at a high pace in recent years. However, I don't see this as a reason to be worried, as revenues have also grown quite a bit in the same timeframe.

Not buying SWK at $106.90 in 2015 was one of the worst decisions I've made. I had a chance to get a very decent dividend yield and I missed it, waiting for a pullback that never came. However, this doesn't change the fact SWK is now trading at a higher price than ever before, with several valuation metrics at multi-year highs and a dividend yield that's lower than it's been at any point this century. Stanley Black & Decker is a great, reliable company and I would love to be a shareholder. I'll be staying on the sideline for now, but I will certainly be keeping an eye out for any drops in share price.

