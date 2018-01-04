2018: The Year The Public Falls In Love With Equities

For a year like equity investors had in 2017, you'd think stocks would be all the rage among financial market participants. You'd be wrong to assume this, however, as equities remain the province of the few while the many have focused their attention on cryptocurrencies like bitcoin. Here I'll discuss the public's long-term reticence toward stocks and why this may be changing. I'll also explain why this could translate into an explosive outperformance for the major benchmarks in 2018.

Before we discuss the market outlook for the year ahead, let's briefly examine why investors still haven't completely embraced the stock market despite a bull market which is almost nine years old. One reason for this continued caution is the fact that the secular bull market which began in March 2009 hasn't been without its setbacks. Painful memories die hard, and many retail investors still have a bitter taste in their mouth from the 2008 crash. The participation rate among middle class investors has been quite low in recent years, as we've discovered in previous articles.

Consider the Dec. 8 CNNMoney article entitled, "Most Americans aren't benefiting from the stock market boom." The article stated that only 18.7% of U.S. taxpayers directly own stocks, according to a Pew analysis of Census Bureau data. It was emphasized that the numbers include only stock portfolios, not the roughly half of Americans who participate in the stock market indirectly via employer-sponsored 401Ks.

Nevertheless, the participation rate has shown signs of increasing in the last two years, albeit slowly. In one sign that retail investors are beginning to warm up to the bull market, a subtle shift in stock market strategy is becoming evident. In the last few years the fashion among those who directly invest in the stock market has been to take a passive approach. Buying and holding an index ETF has been one of the most popular investment ideas during the latest phase of the nine-year-old bull market. Actively managed funds have faced steep competition from ETFs, index funds, and smart beta funds, which utilize computers to make winning stock picks. The Kiplinger Letter noted in October that passively run funds saw inflows of $492 billion in 2016, while active funds saw outflows of $204 billion.

According to a CNBC.com article, however, 2017 was one of the best years for active fund performance since the bull market began. It also beat passive investing more than half the time. Kiplinger also noted that the majority of active fund managers beat their benchmarks last year. Thus the stage could be set for a comeback of active investing in 2018.

In another sign that the most productive phase of the bull market might still be ahead, let's consider the M&A outlook. One of the most conspicuous indicators that the bull market is firing on all cylinders is a lively trend for corporate mergers. Yet according to The Wall Street Journal, in the first five months of 2016 alone, the total value of canceled U.S. mergers and acquisitions reached $378 billion - a record for any year. By contrast, 2017 was a good year for M&A. There was $3.6 trillion worth of mergers announced in 2017, according to Reuters. Experts also forecast that 2018 will witness an even stronger tide of mergers and acquisitions.

By far the most important inducement for the public to rekindle its love affair with equities is the equity market itself. A rising market tide is its own best advertisement and the following graph of the NYSE Composite Index (NYA) is a picture of strength and health. The public has largely been unconvinced of the staying power of the bull market, judging by the lack of direct participation of past years. However, sooner or later the continued strong performance of the stock market will draw the public back in as it always has done historically.

Meanwhile the "tape" for the NYSE broad market continues to reflect powerful upside momentum and a healthy internal condition for stocks. The three most important market indicators - breadth, new highs-lows, and volume - are all confirming that stocks remain in strong hands. The NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is still leading the market higher, as the following graph attests. This is a strong advocacy for remaining bullish on stocks as we head into what should be another productive year for the market.

Advance-decline volume on the NYSE is also on a positive track, as the following graph reveals. When cumulative volume is in a rising trend it signals that the flow of money is to the upside, which when combined with rising stock prices is a powerful argument in favor of the bull market remaining intact.

Last but not least, the incremental demand for equities remains quite strong as the following exhibit testifies. This is a chart of the cumulative NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. The ratio of new highs to new lows has recently averaged around 6:1, which is arguably the best sign of the stock market's internal health. As I've long emphasized, the path of least resistance for stocks remains up as long as the NYSE new 52-week lows remains under 40 on a daily basis and the new highs continue to outpace the new lows by a healthy margin (3:1 or higher). That has certainly been the case in recent months, which bodes well for the near-term outlook.

In light of the weight of technical evidence, investors should maintain a bullish bias toward equities as we head further into what should be a productive first quarter. If the market continues its upward trajectory as I expect, then we should also see the gradual return of the retail investor into the market fold. The return of the small investor to direct participation in the stock market would serve as the catalyst for an even more dynamic phase of the long-term bull market, the likes of which we haven't seen in over 10 years. All in all, 2018 has the potential to be a year of explosive performance for equities and may yet be remembered as the year the public falls in love with stocks again.

