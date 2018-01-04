Gap: The Rally Should Continue After A Decent Correction

That combination of fundamentals and technicals leads me to believe that bullish momentum on GAP should continue after a decent pullback.

However, there may be some companies that still offer a decent return over the next twelve months.

GAP (GPS) is up 60% since last summer, yet I still think the momentum will continue. GAP trades at one of the cheapest valuation in the sector, generates a stable free cash flow, offers a healthy 2.7% dividend yield and has a strong balance sheet. Even though it seems like the whole sector is due for a correction, GAP may offer a good entry point at a price of $30 from a technical point of view, which is about 10% lower than its current price.

The sector rally

I was very bullish on Michael Kors (KORS) and Ralph Lauren (RL) last year, when I also had positions in those stocks. It turned out to be a very nice investment, and they delivered strong returns. However, the whole sector has had a perfect rally since last summer. From bottom to peak, GAP is up 67%, Ralph Lauren 60%, Michael Kors 96%, L-Brands (LB) 77%, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) 117% and Guess (GES) 91%. Other companies in the sector followed a similar path.

Source: www.finance.yahoo.com

Probably some of these stocks are due for a wider correction, but I would expect only minor ones for Michael Kors and Gap, as I think both companies offer the highest and safest returns going forward. Generally, most of the companies in the apparel sector have been great at generating excess cash flow even though there are differences among them with respect to dividend safety and free cash flow attributable to future growth.

Free-cash-flow comparisons

Historically, GAP has been very good at generating excess cash flow even after dividend payments. And on top of that, it also trades relatively cheaply, at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 10.7.

Source: Author's Calculation

Also, Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren have been great at generating cash flow and that is why I chose them last year.

Source: Author's Calculation

Source: Author's Calculation

L-Brands does generate free cash flow but I do not like their debt on the balance sheet, which I will touch on later. In addition to their debt, L-Brands spends all free cash flow on dividends. This seems unsustainable.

Source: Author's Calculation

Also, Guess has been spending all free cash flow on dividends and lately it has been burning cash rather than generating.

Source: Author's Calculation

Abercrombie & Fitch followed a similar path, distributing almost its entire free cash flow in the form of dividend payments.

Source: Author's Calculation

As a result, GAP is the safest company in terms of a cash flow generation and dividend payments together with Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors - although Michael Kors does not pay dividends. Yet, Gap trades at the cheapest valuation as far as free cash flow per share goes.

P/E multiple comparisons

In addition to that, GAP is also favorable when looking at the forward-looking P/E ratio, even though Michael Kors does not fall behind.

Source: Author's Calculation Using Data from www.finance.yahoo.com

Both companies seem poised to offer the highest returns going forward based on those metrics, particularly when we consider their strong balance sheet.

Debt to free cash flow comparisons

If we look at debt to free cash flow then we find out that Gap, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors have the strongest balance sheets. Michael Kors reported zero debt in its latest earnings report. However, it is going to incur debt with respect its acquisition of Jimmy Choo, so its debt to free-cash-flow figure will come out similar to those of GAP and Ralph Lauren. L-Brands has an alarmingly high amount of debt compared to free cash flow.

Source: Author's calculation

All in all, I think the bullish momentum may continue on some stocks in the apparel sector despite the rally they have been through. They still trade at relatively low multiples compared to that of the general market, and they are fundamentally sound. The combination of high free cash flow generation, low price multiples, and strong balance sheets favors GAP and Michael Kors. GAP is particularly appealing to me as it pays a healthy 2.7% dividend yield and offers a great technical setup.

Technical indicators

If we look at the chart below we spot that a zone around a price of $30 has been a crucial level of resistance for bulls during the last two years.

Source: Yahoo Finance

It worked perfectly in March 2016 and then again in November 2016. Each time the bulls have pushed the price to that level, it has reversed sharply lower. The price also reversed back from that area during the recent rally but bulls were able to push the price higher, above that critical level. This is an indication that many sell orders appeared around that price during the last two years and if bulls were able to push the price higher then they may have strong conviction in the future prospects of GAP. Hence, at the current price of $33.2, it seems as if the price should follow a technical pattern of break-out, pullback, and a continuation in the direction of the recent bullish momentum. There is also the possibility that the price will decline further, to $26.50 - which also represented resistance and then support numerous times. However, I believe that has a lower probability of occurring. If it does, I will increase my position.

Takeaway

Despite the last year’s rally across the apparel sector, there is a possibility for the bullish momentum to continue. GAP in particular looks very interesting as it has great underlying fundamentals and offers a perfect trade setup from a technical point of view. GAP trades at one of the cheapest valuations in the sector, offers a 2.7% dividend yield, has a strong balance sheet and offers a great technical setup for a long entry at price of $30. In my point of view, the rally will continue but before that, we should see a decent correction.

Summary of my trade setup

After a 60% rally, I am waiting for the share price to reach $30, and then I will enter a long position. If the price turns lower then my other target for entry is at $26.5 for a further increase in my position. My exit target is in an area of $41-$44. I may wait for higher prices from there, but at $41-$44 I would decrease my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RL, KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.