A Clouded Bankruptcy

Rise above the storm

Many investors and pundits believe traditional radio is going the way of the dodo. But radio's reach is the third largest in the United States, finishing behind television and email. 271 million Americans listen to the radio each week, and of those, 67.8 million are millennials. That translates to about a $22 billion market, $17.8 billion of which will be generated by advertising revenue alone.

Still, radio stations are struggling to cope with the transformation from traditional airwaves to online digital distribution. Take CBS (CBS), for example, who just sold their entire radio segment to Entercom (ETM), and in turn ETM C-suites added $1.4 billion in debt to the balance sheet, and with a 4.0x net debt/Adjusted EBITDA declared themselves a "well-capitalized company". They may be right, as Sirius XM (SIRI) holds $6.7 billion in debt, and fellow competitor iHeart Media (OTCPK:IHRT) is staring down an eye-popping $20 billion in arrears. Amidst an industry experiencing 1% annual revenue declines, these companies are over-levered, and poised to under-deliver.

That brings us to Cumulus Media, Inc. (CMLS) (OTCPK:CMLSQ), and in no way has it evaded the over-lever under-deliver downturn in radio; the company filed for bankruptcy at the end of November 2017. Even though bankruptcy represents a last ditch effort to survive, and the process will likely favor banks while simultaneously wiping out shareholders, the company has a small hidden gem on the balance sheet: 7.75% Senior Notes due May 2019. By exploring background behind Cumulus and Chapter 11 filings, sifting through the terms of the restructuring, and applying a discounted cash flow analysis to CMLS, we will demonstrate that the Senior Notes, trading at an 84% discount to par, are worth almost 300% more than their current market price.

Background

Cumulus Media owns and operates 446 radio stations broadcasting in 90 U.S. media markets, it has over 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliated with its Westwood One subsidiary, and the company has strategic partnerships with the NFL, NCAA, the Masters, the Olympics, the GRAMMYs, the Academy of Country Music, the AMA, Billboard, & Westwood One News. It also owns the NASH brand, a popular country music network streaming across the country.

When President Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act of 1996 into law, He effectively reduced restrictions around radio ownership. The Act eliminated the cap on how many radio stations one business could own. In an effort to capitalize on the change, Cumulus's strategy involved acquiring groups of radio stations across the United States. The consolidation of a fragmented industry was a sweet boost to the balance sheet, but likely soured with the advent of digital streaming and technological disruptors like Pandora (P). In 2012, Cumulus' content costs were 24.3% of revenues, while their SG&A expenses were 37.8%. By 2016, the content costs rose to 37.4% and SG&A sucked up over 41% of the sales. Coupled with a 2% revenue CAGR over the five years, you can begin to see how the costs clouded the company's future. Over 2015-2016, management wrote down $1.17 billion in goodwill impairments (personally, I've never been a fan of ghastly goodwill accounts) and initiated a "Turnaround Launch", but to no avail.

(Source: Cleansing Materials Slide 5)

Management continues to focus on four "foundational initiatives" set forth in the turnaround: (1) Operational Blocking and Tackling, which involves making employees and content providers more accountable for their efforts and due compensation, (2) attract more listeners as a prerequisite for increasing revenue, (3) improve the culture and working atmosphere to get employees invested in Cumulus' future, and (4) execute better on the sales front with customer relations management and more promising ad sales.

While the turnaround initiatives sound great, they are necessary but not sufficient conditions to reverse the downfall. They are admirable goals, but carry no tangible outcomes. That said, eventually the company filed for bankruptcy protection, and released Cleansing Materials (of which the above slide is sourced from) and a Restructuring Support Agreement. These documents outline the restructuring process for Cumulus' $1.7 billion term loan (JP Morgan is the primary holder) and the $610m outstanding Senior Notes; the documents will serve as the primary driving force behind the opportunity.

Why does the opportunity exist?

In their book Distress Investing, authors Martin Whitman and Fernando Diz give a concrete definition of how and why companies end up going bankrupt:

Companies become financially distressed when their ability to meet either their current or their future financial obligations […] becomes or is expected to become materially impaired. An issuer's actual, expected, or perceived inability to meet its financial obligations can be viewed as due to credit markets freezing up, a material deterioration in the value of a company's assets, a sudden ballooning of current or expected liabilities, or all of these causes.

In the case of Cumulus, the huge write-downs in Goodwill, the $1.7 billion term loan due 2020, and the $610 million notes due 2019 are the chickens that have come home to roost. So why hunt for opportunity in a bankrupt company? If a company is broken, then it is up to value investors to find favorable circumstances. Take it from Mr. J. Ezra Merkin, who wrote the following as an introduction (aptly titled "Blood and Judgment") to Part III of Benjamin Graham and David Dodd's timeless work, Security Analysis:

If the names of Graham and Dodd are a talisman for value investors, they are practically a sacrament for those who focus on bankrupt companies. After all, bankruptcy, or distressed, investing is perhaps the purest form of value investing, the natural home for those who take Graham and Dodd seriously.

A sobering quote from a pensive man professing profound ideas. So far, we've got a bankrupt radio company with shares trading near zero, wrapped up in asset impairments, and uncovered liabilities coming due. The situation is dire and fits the bill for distressed value analysis.

There is also opportunity for four reasons: market participants, external forces, time, and complexity. First, there are relatively few market participants, due to JP Morgan's ownership of the term loan, and the $610m senior notes are small-time and inconsequential to most institutional investors - this is like trading in a small-to-micro cap security. Second, external forces are acting on the CMLS notes, because of the regulatory framework around Chapter 11. The case has been assigned to Judge Shelley Chapman in the Southern District of New York, and to date, there have been 51 claims (worth over $500,000) and 171 dockets filed. The proceedings also speak to the third reason - complexity. Most if not all people view Chapter 11 filings negatively and believe the involved company to be worthless. This will undoubtedly be true when it comes to the outstanding shares, but perhaps not for the senior notes post-restructuring. Fourth, time is an uncertainty. According to the Restructuring Agreement, the "Effective Date" of the Chapter 11 plan should occur within 180 days from the "Petition Date" (November 30th, 2017), assuming all judgments and approvals are met without delay. However, according to Whitman and Diz, restructurings can take anywhere from 18 months to three years. Bankruptcy is inherently a lengthy process that favors management, banks, and lawyers who bill by the hour. Yet if the valuation warrants an opportunity, then an investor will be rewarded for patience.

Valuation

The RSA term sheet details specific outcomes for both the $1.7 billion term loan and the $610m senior notes. First is the term loan. Each holder will be entitled to a pro rata share in $1.3 billion "New First Lien Debt" plus 83.5% of the equity of "Reorganized Cumulus", subject to dilution from the "Post-Emergence Equity Incentive Program" (to be discussed shortly). Next come the Senior Note claims - our little hidden gem in this drawn out skullduggery:

Unless a holder of an allowed Senior Notes Claim […] agrees to a lesser treatment, on or as soon as reasonably practicable following the Effective Date, each holder of an allowed Senior Notes Claim will receive […] its pro rata share and interest […] in 16.5% of the Reorganized Common Equity, subject to dilution on account of the Post-Emergence Equity Incentive Program (pg. 4)

It turns out that the Equity Incentive Program is 10% of the reorganized equity, so after the heavy math lifting, we'll need to skim 10% off the top. Although a discounted cash flow analysis can be extraordinarily fickle when it comes to inputs, luckily management has provided us with most of the workload. Below is slide 13 of the Cleansing Materials, which outlines financial projections out to the year 2020. For our purposes, it includes Total Revenue and Pre-Tax Unlevered Free Cash Flow:

(Source: Cleansing Materials Slide 13. Note: slide author annotated)

Notice that while the company does not forecast either taxes or interest expenses (from the pending $1.3b term loan), management does tell us that this year the taxes will be virtually covered by NOLs, and then some. From this slide, we can obtain several inputs: (1) Revenues, (2) Projected Cash Flow ("Pre-tax Unlevered Cash Flow"), (3) the Operating Margin, calculated using Projected CF to Revenues, and (4) the Annual Growth Rate in revenues for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020. Let us also assume a 2% long-term growth rate, given that CMLS has increased revenues at a 2% CAGR since 2012. We now need (5) the Tax Rate, and (6) the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (or "WACC").

For the tax, we can use a 21% corporate rate thanks to the newly passed reform bill (note that I will not include any taxes for 2017, due to the NOLs mentioned above). Last but not least is the WACC. Back to the RSA we go, which states that the $1.3b term loan will have an interest rate equal to "LIBOR plus 4.5% per annum, subject to a LIBOR floor of 1%" (see Annex B). The current 12 month LIBOR rate is 2.11%, which means the term loan will carry ~6.61% interest. For our purposes, let's assume a 7% rate, given the rising interest rate environment and anticipating a few rate hikes in the coming years.

We know there will be $1.3b in debt at a 7% annual rate, but the total value of equity is a bit harder to predict, given that we need to amalgamate the rest of the term loan with the senior notes. The current shares will be wiped out, which leaves precisely $429m left on the term loan ($1,729m minus $1,300m), plus $97.6m in current value for the senior notes ($16 to par on $610m in notes) - a total of $526.6m in equity. I will use 7% for the return on debt, and assume a 10% return on equity. All told, we have a WACC of:

Here our inputs:

Let the Terminal Value be given by

The terminal value and all projected Free Cash Flows are then discounted to present value to obtain Enterprise Value. Finally, we subtract net debt of $1,230m ($1,300m minus $69.4 in cash, as of the most recent balance sheet). Here is the model:

(Source: Author Calculations)

Recall that the Senior Note holders are entitled to 16.5% of the reorganized equity, after 10% is taken off the top for the Equity Incentive Program. Therefore, we obtain the value of $386.5m for the Senior Notes by subtracting 10% off the Fair Value, and then multiplying the result by 0.165. Considering that the CMLS Notes currently trade at $16 to par, or $97.6 million, there is upside estimated at 296%. Put another way, the Notes trade for $16. They are worth about $47.

Probably the two most pressing concerns for Cumulus going forward are revenues and operating margin - exactly what got us into this bankruptcy storm in the first place. Management knows this, evidenced by the forecasted 1% decline in total radio industry revenue shown in the Cleansing Materials and anticipated margin increase. Therefore, let's take one final look at the model, but this time predicting -1%, 0%, 1%, and 2% revenue growth rates versus 15%, 18%, and 20% operating margins (note that the prices are presented as cost to par value):

(Source: Author Calculations)

Risks and Conclusion

Based on the Cleansing Documents, management is forecasting revenue growth despite declining radio market revenues. They are also expecting to gain market share against competitors for both the radio group and Westwood One, while at the same time reducing expenses (through programming contract renegotiations and so-called "blocking & tackling" reductions). Basically, in order to achieve their set goals, Cumulus executives must get their employees to work harder, more efficiently, and for less money - not exactly the easiest combination of pills to swallow. Although the primary model assumes management outcomes are achieved, there's no guarantee that happens.

If we choose to have a skeptical approach to Cumulus' future, then even with zero revenue gains and a mediocre operating margin around 18%, CMLS senior notes are still worth 70% more than their current price. Similarly, one could arrive at the same conclusion if the company does achieve revenue gains, yet only operates at a 15% margin. Either way, there is reason to believe the Senior Notes are worth far more than their market price.

However, we must keep in mind the additional risk to consider - the bankruptcy proceedings. Chapter 11 restructurings always favor the professionals: management, bankers, and lawyers. Management has virtual control over the company with no say from debt holders, bankers dictate the terms of the restructuring, and lawyers drag out the monotony while charging by the hour. That said, the total cost of the restructuring could hamper the opportunity and lengthen the time required to realize returns. Indeed, there could be a cloudy future for Cumulus, but one that has more upside than downside, and only a small amount of risk is required to achieve 100% plus returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long P.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CMLS 7.75% Senior Notes. Nothing contained in this message is an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security/investment, and is for informational purposes only.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.