31 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

Introduction
The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).
What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date.
The List
This list highlights the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.
The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.
|Name
|Ticker
|Streak
|Current Yield
|Ex-Div Date
|Increase Percent
|Streak Category
|Roper Technologies, Inc.
|(ROP)
|25
|0.53
|1/8/2018
|17.71%
|Champion
|Mastercard Incorporated
|(MA)
|7
|0.57
|1/8/2018
|13.64%
|Challenger
|Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|(DGX)
|6
|1.81
|1/8/2018
|Challenger
|Banner Corporation
|(BANR)
|5
|1.82
|1/8/2018
|Challenger
|WGL Holdings IncCommon Stock
|(WGL)
|41
|1.76
|1/9/2018
|Champion
|Old Republic International Corporation
|(ORI)
|36
|3.59
|1/9/2018
|****
|Champion
|AT&T Inc.
|(T)
|34
|5.21
|1/9/2018
|2.04%
|Champion
|Brady Corporation
|(BRC)
|32
|2.11
|1/9/2018
|Champion
|General Mills, Inc.
|(GIS)
|14
|3.34
|1/9/2018
|Contender
|Verizon Communications Inc.
|(VZ)
|13
|4.5
|1/9/2018
|Contender
|OGE Energy Corporation
|(OGE)
|11
|4.07
|1/9/2018
|Contender
|Oracle Corporation
|(ORCL)
|9
|1.59
|1/9/2018
|Challenger
|Lincoln National Corporation
|(LNC)
|8
|1.5
|1/9/2018
|13.79%
|Challenger
|Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.
|(ETH)
|7
|2.63
|1/9/2018
|****
|Challenger
|UDR, Inc.
|(UDR)
|7
|3.23
|1/9/2018
|Challenger
|Intuit Inc.
|(INTU)
|7
|0.98
|1/9/2018
|Challenger
|Kadant Inc
|(KAI)
|5
|0.86
|1/10/2018
|Challenger
|Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Class A Common Stock
|(JOUT)
|5
|0.64
|1/10/2018
|Challenger
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|52
|1.89
|1/11/2018
|10.59%
|King
|Norwood Financial Corp.
|(NWFL)
|19
|2.68
|1/11/2018
|Contender
|Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.
|(CBRL)
|15
|2.9
|1/11/2018
|Contender
|Landstar System, Inc.
|(LSTR)
|13
|0.38
|1/11/2018
|****
|Contender
|American Financial Group, Inc.
|(AFG)
|12
|1.31
|1/11/2018
|Contender
|IDEX Corporation
|(IEX)
|8
|1.11
|1/11/2018
|Challenger
|Patterson Companies, Inc.
|(PDCO)
|8
|2.79
|1/11/2018
|Challenger
|Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|(MAA)
|8
|3.5
|1/11/2018
|6.09%
|Challenger
|City Holding Company
|(CHCO)
|7
|2.62
|1/11/2018
|4.55%
|Challenger
|Trinity Industries, Inc.
|(TRN)
|7
|1.38
|1/11/2018
|Challenger
|AbbVie Inc.
|(ABBV)
|6
|2.56
|1/11/2018
|10.94%
|Challenger
|Abbott Laboratories
|(ABT)
|5
|1.8
|1/11/2018
|5.66%
|Challenger
|RGC Resources Inc.
|(RGCO)
|15
|2.24
|1/12/2018
|6.90%
|Contender
Field Definitions
Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.
Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.
Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.
Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.
Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.
- King: 50+ years
- Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years
- Contender: 10-24 years
- Challenger: 5+ years
Notes
The new year has started off with a bang with several large dividend increases already announced!
ORI's $1 dividend is a special dividend, the payment for the past 4 quarters has been $0.19 for reference.
ETH is also paying a $0.50 dividend which includes the regular quarterly $0.19 and the special amount of $0.31.
LSTR is also paying a special dividend in the amount of $1.50. The regular amount has been $0.10.
Additional Metrics
Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.
|Ticker
|Current Price
|52 Week Low
|52 Week High
|PE Ratio
|Percent Off Low
|Percent Off High
|ROP
|262
|184.3
|267.83
|38.03
|41% Off Low
|3% Off High
|MA
|153.82
|104.01
|154.65
|35.76
|46% Off Low
|0% Off High
|DGX
|99.25
|90.1
|112.97
|20.76
|9% Off Low
|12% Off High
|BANR
|54.99
|50.71
|62.75
|18.7
|8% Off Low
|11% Off High
|WGL
|85.99
|73.53
|86.89
|22.99
|16% Off Low
|1% Off High
|ORI
|21.18
|17.92
|21.56
|15.46
|17% Off Low
|1% Off High
|T
|37.65
|32.55
|43
|18.19
|15% Off Low
|10% Off High
|BRC
|39.25
|31.7
|40.5
|20.74
|23% Off Low
|2% Off High
|GIS
|58.73
|49.65
|63.73
|21.51
|18% Off Low
|6% Off High
|VZ
|52.43
|42.8
|54.83
|13.44
|22% Off Low
|3% Off High
|OGE
|32.65
|32.54
|37.41
|17.09
|New Low
|12% Off High
|ORCL
|47.71
|38.38
|53.14
|20.47
|21% Off Low
|10% Off High
|LNC
|77.56
|61.45
|78.74
|12.14
|26% Off Low
|0% Off High
|ETH
|28.9
|26.45
|37.75
|25.13
|8% Off Low
|24% Off High
|UDR
|38.34
|34.41
|40.71
|123.8
|11% Off Low
|5% Off High
|INTU
|159.16
|111.9
|161.44
|42.12
|41% Off Low
|1% Off High
|KAI
|97.93
|56.15
|114
|28.97
|75% Off Low
|12% Off High
|JOUT
|62.7
|31.25
|76.18
|17.68
|96% Off Low
|16% Off High
|HRL
|36
|29.75
|38
|22.78
|20% Off Low
|4% Off High
|NWFL
|32.85
|21.26
|35.72
|19.83
|54% Off Low
|5% Off High
|CBRL
|165.26
|141.75
|170.5
|19.93
|12% Off Low
|5% Off High
|LSTR
|104.3
|80
|107.6
|28.89
|30% Off Low
|2% Off High
|AFG
|107.06
|82.68
|109.43
|13.76
|29% Off Low
|New High
|IEX
|132.84
|88.29
|135.7
|34.06
|48% Off Low
|2% Off High
|PDCO
|37.23
|32.07
|48.3
|22.29
|14% Off Low
|21% Off High
|MAA
|99.48
|92.5
|110.95
|47.05
|8% Off Low
|9% Off High
|CHCO
|67.12
|58.8
|74.9
|17.48
|13% Off Low
|9% Off High
|TRN
|37.58
|25.01
|38.25
|25.05
|49% Off Low
|1% Off High
|ABBV
|99.95
|59.27
|100.09
|24.31
|65% Off Low
|New High
|ABT
|58.92
|38.98
|59.2
|45.97
|50% Off Low
|0% Off High
|RGCO
|25.95
|16.63
|31.99
|30.29
|58% Off Low
|15% Off High
Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)
I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.
|Ticker
|Current Yield
|1 Yr DG
|3 Yr DG
|5 Yr DG
|10 Yr DG
|Chowder Rule
|T
|5.21
|2.1
|2.1
|2.2
|3.3
|7.4
|VZ
|4.5
|2.2
|2.8
|2.9
|3.5
|7.4
|OGE
|4.07
|10
|10.3
|9.6
|6.2
|13.7
|ORI
|3.59
|1.3
|1.4
|1.4
|1.9
|5
|MAA
|3.5
|6.1
|6
|5.7
|3.7
|9.2
|GIS
|3.34
|4.3
|6.4
|8.8
|9.8
|12.1
|UDR
|3.23
|5.4
|6.5
|7
|-0.6
|10.2
|CBRL
|2.9
|4.4
|10.3
|27.4
|22.9
|30.3
|PDCO
|2.79
|8.5
|10.3
|13.6
|16.4
|NWFL
|2.68
|4.8
|2.7
|3.6
|4.5
|6.3
|ETH
|2.63
|0
|17.4
|16.3
|-1.9
|18.9
|CHCO
|2.62
|2.9
|3.9
|4.7
|3.8
|7.3
|ABBV
|2.56
|12.3
|15.5
|RGCO
|2.24
|7.4
|5.5
|4.4
|3.6
|6.6
|BRC
|2.11
|1.2
|1.6
|2
|3.7
|4.1
|HRL
|1.89
|17.2
|19.3
|17.8
|16.3
|19.7
|BANR
|1.82
|18.1
|12.4
|89.6
|2.6
|91.4
|DGX
|1.81
|12.5
|11.7
|21.5
|16.2
|23.3
|ABT
|1.8
|1.9
|6.4
|1.9
|5.7
|3.7
|WGL
|1.76
|4.8
|5.1
|4.9
|4
|6.7
|ORCL
|1.59
|20
|14.5
|24.6
|26.2
|LNC
|1.5
|16
|21.9
|29.4
|-3
|30.9
|TRN
|1.38
|9.1
|11.1
|19.1
|14.4
|20.5
|AFG
|1.31
|11.7
|12.3
|12.3
|12.4
|13.6
|IEX
|1.11
|8.2
|10.7
|13.5
|12.2
|14.6
|INTU
|0.98
|13.7
|19.8
|17.9
|18.9
|KAI
|0.86
|10.8
|12.6
|JOUT
|0.64
|12.1
|7.2
|12.9
|MA
|0.57
|15.8
|26
|53
|32.2
|53.6
|ROP
|0.53
|16.7
|20.5
|20.5
|18.3
|21
|LSTR
|0.38
|11.8
|13.5
|10.6
|10.9
|11
Conclusion
I hope you are able to find this information valuable.
Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL,ABT,AFL,AMGN,AMP,AMZN,ANTM,BRK.B,CMI,CSCO,CVS,DEO,DIS,DUK,FB,GILD,GLW,GOOG,HD,JNJ,JPM,KORS,MDT,MO,NKE,O,OHI,PRU,PSA,SBUX,SCHD,SJM,SKT,SPHD,STAG,SWK,T,TGT,TROW,TRV,UA,UTX,VFC,VTR,VZ,WFC,WPC,WSM.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.