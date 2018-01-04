31 Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Dividend Next Week

There are 10 increases this week including one Dividend King.

The data is provided by David Fish's U.S. Dividend Champion spreadsheet in conjunction with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq.

The CCC list is the exhaustive list of U.S. companies that have a proven record of raising their dividends every year. Companies must demonstrate 5+ years of consecutive dividend growth.

This is the list of dividend stocks from the popular U.S. Dividend Champion, Challenger, Contender ("CCC") list that are going ex-dividend next week.

Introduction

The information presented below was created based on combining the "U.S. Dividend Champion" spreadsheet compiled by David Fish hosted here with upcoming dividend information from the Nasdaq. This meshes metrics about companies with dividend growth history with upcoming dividend payments (and whether those payments are increasing).

What this provides is an opportunity for an investor to buy more shares prior to an upcoming ex-dividend date.

The List

This list highlights the companies with a minimum 5-year dividend growth history.

The data is sorted by the day (ascending) and then the streak (descending). Be aware that for any stock going ex-dividend on a Monday (or Tuesday if Monday may be a holiday), you must own it by the prior Friday. This is why the timeliness of this article is critical.

Name Ticker Streak Current Yield Ex-Div Date Increase Percent Streak Category Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 25 0.53 1/8/2018 17.71% Champion Mastercard Incorporated (MA) 7 0.57 1/8/2018 13.64% Challenger Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 6 1.81 1/8/2018 Challenger Banner Corporation (BANR) 5 1.82 1/8/2018 Challenger WGL Holdings IncCommon Stock (WGL) 41 1.76 1/9/2018 Champion Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) 36 3.59 1/9/2018 **** Champion AT&T Inc. (T) 34 5.21 1/9/2018 2.04% Champion Brady Corporation (BRC) 32 2.11 1/9/2018 Champion General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 14 3.34 1/9/2018 Contender Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 13 4.5 1/9/2018 Contender OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) 11 4.07 1/9/2018 Contender Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 9 1.59 1/9/2018 Challenger Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) 8 1.5 1/9/2018 13.79% Challenger Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) 7 2.63 1/9/2018 **** Challenger UDR, Inc. (UDR) 7 3.23 1/9/2018 Challenger Intuit Inc. (INTU) 7 0.98 1/9/2018 Challenger Kadant Inc (KAI) 5 0.86 1/10/2018 Challenger Johnson Outdoors Inc. - Class A Common Stock (JOUT) 5 0.64 1/10/2018 Challenger Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 52 1.89 1/11/2018 10.59% King Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 19 2.68 1/11/2018 Contender Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) 15 2.9 1/11/2018 Contender Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) 13 0.38 1/11/2018 **** Contender American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 12 1.31 1/11/2018 Contender IDEX Corporation (IEX) 8 1.11 1/11/2018 Challenger Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) 8 2.79 1/11/2018 Challenger Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 8 3.5 1/11/2018 6.09% Challenger City Holding Company (CHCO) 7 2.62 1/11/2018 4.55% Challenger Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 7 1.38 1/11/2018 Challenger AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 6 2.56 1/11/2018 10.94% Challenger Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5 1.8 1/11/2018 5.66% Challenger RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) 15 2.24 1/12/2018 6.90% Contender



Field Definitions

Streak: This is years of dividend growth history sourced from the U.S. Dividend Champions spreadsheet. Here are some definitions to clarify the fields.

Current Yield: This is a snapshot of roughly what the current yield as of the time of writing. This is not a forward yield if the company in question has raised its dividend.

Ex-Dividend Date: This is the date you need to own the stock by.

Increase Percent: If the payment amount is being increased in this payment, this is the size of that increase.

Streak Category: Lastly, this is the overall dividend history classification of the company.

King: 50+ years

Champion/Aristocrat: 25+ years

Contender: 10-24 years

Challenger: 5+ years

Notes

The new year has started off with a bang with several large dividend increases already announced!

ORI's $1 dividend is a special dividend, the payment for the past 4 quarters has been $0.19 for reference.

ETH is also paying a $0.50 dividend which includes the regular quarterly $0.19 and the special amount of $0.31.

LSTR is also paying a special dividend in the amount of $1.50. The regular amount has been $0.10.

Additional Metrics

Here are some additional metrics related to these companies, including yearly pricing action and the PE ratio. This table is sorted exactly the same as the table above.

Ticker Current Price 52 Week Low 52 Week High PE Ratio Percent Off Low Percent Off High ROP 262 184.3 267.83 38.03 41% Off Low 3% Off High MA 153.82 104.01 154.65 35.76 46% Off Low 0% Off High DGX 99.25 90.1 112.97 20.76 9% Off Low 12% Off High BANR 54.99 50.71 62.75 18.7 8% Off Low 11% Off High WGL 85.99 73.53 86.89 22.99 16% Off Low 1% Off High ORI 21.18 17.92 21.56 15.46 17% Off Low 1% Off High T 37.65 32.55 43 18.19 15% Off Low 10% Off High BRC 39.25 31.7 40.5 20.74 23% Off Low 2% Off High GIS 58.73 49.65 63.73 21.51 18% Off Low 6% Off High VZ 52.43 42.8 54.83 13.44 22% Off Low 3% Off High OGE 32.65 32.54 37.41 17.09 New Low 12% Off High ORCL 47.71 38.38 53.14 20.47 21% Off Low 10% Off High LNC 77.56 61.45 78.74 12.14 26% Off Low 0% Off High ETH 28.9 26.45 37.75 25.13 8% Off Low 24% Off High UDR 38.34 34.41 40.71 123.8 11% Off Low 5% Off High INTU 159.16 111.9 161.44 42.12 41% Off Low 1% Off High KAI 97.93 56.15 114 28.97 75% Off Low 12% Off High JOUT 62.7 31.25 76.18 17.68 96% Off Low 16% Off High HRL 36 29.75 38 22.78 20% Off Low 4% Off High NWFL 32.85 21.26 35.72 19.83 54% Off Low 5% Off High CBRL 165.26 141.75 170.5 19.93 12% Off Low 5% Off High LSTR 104.3 80 107.6 28.89 30% Off Low 2% Off High AFG 107.06 82.68 109.43 13.76 29% Off Low New High IEX 132.84 88.29 135.7 34.06 48% Off Low 2% Off High PDCO 37.23 32.07 48.3 22.29 14% Off Low 21% Off High MAA 99.48 92.5 110.95 47.05 8% Off Low 9% Off High CHCO 67.12 58.8 74.9 17.48 13% Off Low 9% Off High TRN 37.58 25.01 38.25 25.05 49% Off Low 1% Off High ABBV 99.95 59.27 100.09 24.31 65% Off Low New High ABT 58.92 38.98 59.2 45.97 50% Off Low 0% Off High RGCO 25.95 16.63 31.99 30.29 58% Off Low 15% Off High



Tickers By Yield (With Growth Rates)

I know some people are interested in yield plays, so this table is sorted descending by yield. This also includes some of the historical dividend growth rates as a bonus. Additionally, the "Chowder Rule" has been included. That is the current yield plus the 5-year dividend growth rate.

Ticker Current Yield 1 Yr DG 3 Yr DG 5 Yr DG 10 Yr DG Chowder Rule T 5.21 2.1 2.1 2.2 3.3 7.4 VZ 4.5 2.2 2.8 2.9 3.5 7.4 OGE 4.07 10 10.3 9.6 6.2 13.7 ORI 3.59 1.3 1.4 1.4 1.9 5 MAA 3.5 6.1 6 5.7 3.7 9.2 GIS 3.34 4.3 6.4 8.8 9.8 12.1 UDR 3.23 5.4 6.5 7 -0.6 10.2 CBRL 2.9 4.4 10.3 27.4 22.9 30.3 PDCO 2.79 8.5 10.3 13.6 16.4 NWFL 2.68 4.8 2.7 3.6 4.5 6.3 ETH 2.63 0 17.4 16.3 -1.9 18.9 CHCO 2.62 2.9 3.9 4.7 3.8 7.3 ABBV 2.56 12.3 15.5 RGCO 2.24 7.4 5.5 4.4 3.6 6.6 BRC 2.11 1.2 1.6 2 3.7 4.1 HRL 1.89 17.2 19.3 17.8 16.3 19.7 BANR 1.82 18.1 12.4 89.6 2.6 91.4 DGX 1.81 12.5 11.7 21.5 16.2 23.3 ABT 1.8 1.9 6.4 1.9 5.7 3.7 WGL 1.76 4.8 5.1 4.9 4 6.7 ORCL 1.59 20 14.5 24.6 26.2 LNC 1.5 16 21.9 29.4 -3 30.9 TRN 1.38 9.1 11.1 19.1 14.4 20.5 AFG 1.31 11.7 12.3 12.3 12.4 13.6 IEX 1.11 8.2 10.7 13.5 12.2 14.6 INTU 0.98 13.7 19.8 17.9 18.9 KAI 0.86 10.8 12.6 JOUT 0.64 12.1 7.2 12.9 MA 0.57 15.8 26 53 32.2 53.6 ROP 0.53 16.7 20.5 20.5 18.3 21 LSTR 0.38 11.8 13.5 10.6 10.9 11

Conclusion

I hope you are able to find this information valuable. I'm open to any suggestions you may have to make this more valuable. You can signup for text or email dividend alerts on my site Custom Stock Alerts.

