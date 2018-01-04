EOG Resources: A Cash Flow Turnaround

2017 turned out to be a great year for EOG Resources (EOG) and the company will likely do even better in 2018. Its stock may outperform its peers since its earnings and cash flows will likely grow significantly on the back of improvement in oil prices and double-digit production growth. Moreover, the company, which has burned cash flows this year, may report positive free cash flows in 2018.

Overall, 2017 has been a great year for EOG Resources. Although oil prices remained below $50 a barrel throughout most of 2017, the company has remained profitable. In the first nine months of the year, EOG Resources earned a net profit of $152.1 million, or $0.26 per share, as opposed to a loss of $954.3 million or $1.74 per share a year earlier. Excluding the impact of one-time items, the company turned a net profit of $247.3 million, or $0.43 per share, from a loss of $885.95 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier. The company benefited from 23.2% increase in the price of crude oil and condensates on a year-over-year basis, though the price still averaged just $48.60 a barrel in the first nine months of this year. The company’s earnings also received support from 7% increase in production to 591,000 boe per day.

However, in terms of cash flow generation, EOG Resources has lagged behind its peers. In the first nine months of this year, the company generated $2.94 billion of cash flows from operations which couldn’t fund its entire capital expenditure of $3.07 billion. As a result, the company faced a cash flow shortfall, or negative free cash flows, of $129.8 million. That was considerably better than last year’s negative free cash flows of $287.6 million but it was a deficit nonetheless. By comparison, a number of its peers, including ConocoPhillips (COP), Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Devon Energy (DVN), have reported positive free cash flows for the first nine months of this year. In fact, some of them, such as ConocoPhillips, have generated enough cash flows to self-fund not only their capital expenditure but also dividends.

That being said, it is important to note that EOG Resources’ management realizes the importance of generating strong levels of cash flows and self-funding the capital expenditure as well as dividends. In fact, William Thomas, EOG Resources CEO, has repeatedly said during previous earnings calls that his company has never been a fan of “outspending cash flow to pursue growth for growth’s sake.” Instead, he has said that EOG Resources wants to balance its cash outflows with cash inflows. And from EOG Resources’ perspective, it has been successful in doing that.

In its cash flow calculations, EOG Resources uses discretionary cash flows (non-GAAP), which excludes the impact of changes in working capital, exploration costs, and excess tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation, instead of operating cash flows (GAAP) that I’ve used above. The company has reported discretionary cash flows of $3.29 billion in the first nine months of 2017 which fully covered the capital expenditure and lead to free cash flows of $230.2 million. The adjusted free cash flows also covered almost all of the dividends expenditure of $289.3 million.

Moving forward, EOG Resources’ cash flow profile will likely improve meaningfully. I believe the company will likely generate strong levels of free cash flows, both on a GAAP and adjusted basis due in large part to three reasons.

Firstly, EOG Resources is well positioned to benefit from improvement in oil prices. The price of the US benchmark WTI crude has climbed 20% since the start of Q4-2017 to its highest level in two-and-a-half years of more than $60 a barrel. The strength has been driven in large part by the efforts of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, who have agreed to extend their production freeze agreement through entire 2018. The recent drop in US oil production to 9.75 million barrels per day for the previous week from 9.79 million barrels per day in the week before has also helped. The decline in inventory levels in OECD nations, including the US where commercial crude oil stocks have fallen by 20% from the historic highs seen in March 2016, has also helped push oil prices higher.

Even a small change in the price of oil can give a major boost to EOG Resources’ earnings and cash flows. That’s because EOG Resources’ production mix is heavily tilted towards crude oil. For the first nine months of this year, for instance, the company’s production mix was 69.4% liquids (mostly crude oil and condensates) and 30.6% natural gas. In addition to this, unlike some of its peers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) and Devon Energy, EOG Resources doesn’t have meaningful hedges in place for 2018. EOG Resources, therefore, has greater exposure to increase in oil prices than some of its peers.

Secondly, EOG Resources is also targeting double-digit growth in oil production from the US. In the first nine months of this year, the company managed to increase its US oil and condensates volumes by 20.6% from a year earlier to 324,300 barrels per day. This has driven the company’s overall production growth. The company has said that it will continue going this way by in the coming years by achieving 15% to 25% annual growth, on an average, through 2020, driven in large part by its low-cost/high-margin oil wells located in the Permian Basin. This puts the company in an even better position to capitalize on the strength in oil prices.

Thirdly, EOG Resources likely won’t significantly increase its capital expenditure in 2018, which should have a positive impact on its free cash flows. The company has set a budget of between $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion for this year, excluding acquisitions. It may slightly increase spending next year if oil prices stay above $55 a barrel, probably in Permian Basin which is its key growth driver and the Woodford oil window which is the latest addition to its portfolio of low-cost/high-return wells. But a major uptake in spending is unlikely considering that its oil production growth is already coming well within its long-term guidance range with the existing budget. This means that while the cash flow from operating activities will likely climb significantly due to the increase in oil prices and production growth, the cash outflows as capital expenditure will only grow modestly. This could push the company to strong levels of free cash flows in 2018.

For instance, a 20% increase in operating cash flows and 5% increase in capital expenditure from 9M-2017 to 9M-2018 can push the company to positive free cash flows of more than $300 million, as per my rough estimates.

EOG Resources stock has been one of the best-performing energy stocks of 2017. The company’s shares gained 6.7% in 2017, easily outperforming its peers which fell by 10.2% in the same period, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP). In 2018, I think the stock will likely outperform again by posting solid earnings growth and reporting positive free cash flows.

