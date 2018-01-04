Exxon Vs. Chevron - A Dividend Investor's Analysis

Introduction

During the last few months shares in oil and gas producers have attracted more positive attention, which is welcomed by investors like myself who have accumulated these shares during the past three years. As one would expect this leads to debates over which company presents the superior investment opportunity, with ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) being common choices. Both of these well-known heavy-weight descendants of standard oil are very similar companies, making them great candidates for comparison.

Image Source: CNN Money

When looking back at 2017 there is no debating that Chevron shares have outperformed those of its larger rival Exxon. However, should investors who are currently looking to add oil and gas shares, choose Chevron over Exxon? I have seen other articles that believe so, however I respectfully disagree and would like to present my analysis of why I believe at this point in time Exxon is a preferable investment to Chevron. My analysis is done through the eyes of a long term dividend focused investor as this is the basis for how I select my investments. I’m not going to cover the outlook for the oil market in 2018 as there is already plenty said on this topic elsewhere and all I will say is that I’m cautiously optimistic.

Image Source: Google Finance

My table below summarizes the information that I will be discussing in this article, green highlighting indicates the better result. The selection of measurements I believes gives an adequate overview of their performance, valuation, solvency and liquidity.

Table Source and Calculations: My own work and are based on share prices as of close 31-Dec-2017.

Table Figures: Exxon Q3 10-Q, Chevron Q3 10-Q, Exxon 2016 Annual Report, Chevron 2016 Annual Report.

*Note 1: Unless otherwise stated I do not include asset sales in free cash flow calculations.

*Note 2: Operating profit is defined for this purpose as income before income tax + interest expense + taxes other than income (sales taxes).

*Note 3: Annualized numbers are YTD numbers extrapolated out for the entire year, e.g. $11,330 for 3 quarters = $15,066 full year. I do this as these metrics are normally measured against a company’s full year profit, however we do not have the Q4 profits yet and full year 2016 was too long ago.

Financial Performance

The first measurement I took was of their operating and net margins, which I believe shows no material difference between the two companies. However this is not the case when I compare their return on assets, invested capital and shareholder’s equity, with Exxon having considerably more favourable returns. I believe this a material difference and indicates that Exxon is of a higher quality and likely run more efficiently than Chevron.

To be fair to Chevron, one consideration is that they have been constructing several large projects, such as Gorgon LNG and Wheatstone LNG. Projects such as these have been quite expensive and these expenses are capitalized as assets. However since these projects are either still ramping up production or still to be finished, their associated income has not yet materialized in a meaningful manner. Therefore this would increase the value of their assets and invested capital, but not as yet equally increase their income. This may explain some of their under-performance, however I remain skeptical that it could account for all of such a large variation. Take ROIC as an example, to match Exxon they would have to increase profit by ~50% without any increase to invested capital.

Looking at the Dividends

Since I’m a long term investor I place a high importance on a company’s dividend payments, as do many of my fellow investors and in this spectrum I believe Exxon is a superior choice. At the time of writing, both company’s trade with a very similar trailing dividend yield, 3.68% for Exxon and 3.45% for Chevron. Since they are very close the tie breaker will come down to safety, coverage and growth potential.

As per my table, it is clear that Exxon’s dividend is far safer and better covered with free cash flow, with coverage (YTD) of 121% versus Chevron’s 74%. Looking ahead into 2018 I expect that this situation will continue with Exxon’s capital expenditure budget increasing from $22b to $25b. Combining this with an annual dividend payment of $13b (4.2b shares x $3.08) means they’ll need to generate $38b of operating cash flow to cover both payments. Chevron’s capital expenditure budget is decreasing from $19.8b to $18.3b next year, combined with an annual dividend payment of $8.2b (1.9b shares x $4.32) requires $26.5b of operating cash flow for full coverage.

Judging by their aforementioned performance in the first nine months of this year I believe it will be a push but still manageable for Exxon to cover all of the dividend. Without the $3b increase to capital expenditure it would be easier to manage. On the other hand I feel there is a decent probability that Chevron will fall just short of covering the entire dividend. Obviously the oil price will play a very important role and my opinion assumes that oil prices average around the $55 level whilst refining margins stay around the same as this year. If oil prices continue to increase than this will be a moot point as both should cover their payments without any issues. However on the other hand if oil prices fall again, I believe Chevron will bleed a lot more cash than Exxon, due to their less diversified business.

The final dividend consideration is growth potential and since Exxon has better dividend coverage I believe there is greater scope for dividend increases in the coming years than for Chevron. The additional growth in cash flow that they receive (compared to Exxon) from new projects should go towards covering the current dividend payment, not increasing it by a material amount. Therefore I believe any extra growth in Chevron’s dividend will be quite further down the road and will just be playing catch up to Exxon. Additionally if the oil price rises further for an extended period of time, a similar situation should occur.

Relative Valuation

At the end of the day I believe both companies are of a high quality and therefore for myself, valuation is a very important factor. Examining the different valuation metrics in my above table shows that Exxon is noticeably cheaper in all respects aside from price to book value. Does Chevron’s extra growth justify a valuation 25% greater based on current earnings, 20% more based on reserves and 75% more based on free cash flow yield? In my opinion, no it does not, especially considering that Exxon is a safer investment and consistently produces higher returns on invested capital.

I personally place the highest weighting on the free cash flow yield when valuing a company and while I consider price to book value a useful measurement, it is of a secondary importance. This is because I make investments based on the company’s ability to generate cash for me, not based on how much accountants say their assets are worth.

The reason I have not included any earnings forecasts is because I believe that due to the volatile nature of the sector any forecast past the next quarter is too unreliable to be worthwhile considering.

Solvency, Liquidity and Balance Sheet

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the sector for any length of time that Exxon has a wonderful balance sheet and credit rating, with Chevron not being far behind. This is captured in the data points in my above table and I believe that both companies face no foreseeable solvency or liquidity issues. The one area where Chevron manages to top Exxon is with the current ratio, however considering all other factors I don't believe this is enough to dethrone Exxon’s top position.

Company Growth

A final note I would like to make is regarding Chevron's projected growth, as we can see on page 11 of their November 2017 presentation most of their capital spending and hence earnings growth will come from upstream investments. Looking at page 8 of this same presentation it can seen they are forecasting around 2.9MMBOED of production in 2020. This is only a ~7.5% increase from their current production levels of 2.7MMBOED. This is a decent increase, however considering they are trading with (in my view) at least a 20% higher valuation than Exxon, I find it a little underwhelming. Furthermore as can be seen in Exxon's annual report, they also have a large number of projects, both upstream and downstream which I believe will continue to slowly grow their business.

Conclusion

To conclude, by choosing Exxon I believe investors are getting a higher quality business, at a cheaper valuation, with an industry leading balance sheet topped off with a better dividend profile. Will Exxon share outperform those of Chevron in 2018? No one knows for sure, but I believe Exxon presents better value for a conservative long term investment. Therefore I personally rate Exxon a buy, which I personally back with my own money as I recently bought my first Exxon shares for ~$83.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.