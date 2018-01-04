ConocoPhillips - Secure Play Focused On Long Term Shareholder Rewards

ConocoPhillips is reducing debt and should see its cash flow growing rapidly. This will enable the company to significantly reward shareholders going forward.

The oil markets are recovering quickly. There is anticipated to be a deficit in oil markets in early 2018 which should support continued strength in prices.

ConocoPhillips has had a difficult time since the start of the crash, especially after the company spun off its downstream assets before the start.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is an American multinational oil corporation with a market cap of almost $70 billion. The company has had a difficult time since it spun off its downstream assets in the form of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX). However, a recovering oil market, combined with impressive assets and financials make ConocoPhillips a safe upstream play to take advantage of rising oil prices.

Recovering Oil Market

Oil markets, after having had an incredibly difficult several years, are finally on the path to recovery.

Demand / Supply Balance - IEA

Happy New Year from the IEA! In 2017, oil prices averaged roughly $54 barrel, or a very respectable 20% increase on 2016. It has already been accepted among oil companies that this will be a slower recovery, and prices won’t recover to $100 / barrel in just a few years. However, even a slow steady recovery will bring a massive increase in profits to investors who take the time to open early positions in oil.

Oil prices hit what was widely viewed as their bottom in early 2016 when prices dropped to less than $30 per barrel. That was roughly the point where the oil surplus peaked. Since then, demand and supply have increased in turn, especially with the OPEC production cut. As a result, going into 2018, a tiny deficit in oil is anticipated. This will support a continued increase in prices going forward.

Current oil prices are at more than $60 per barrel. If they stay at this price for all of 2018, this means an almost 15% average oil price increase for all of 2018. As we will see later, ConocoPhillips is assuming average oil prices of roughly $50 for 2018-2020. That means that ConocoPhillips stands to see a massive increase in profits should prices simply stay where they are for the year.

Fuel Demand Growth - Natural Gas Intel

Overall, global fuel demand is expected to grow going into 2040. Oil demand is expected to grow by 0.7% annually from now until 2040, while gas demand is expectedto grow at 1.6% annually to 2040. That means that the increase in demand we have seen recently can be expected to continue growing over the long-term into 2040 even as renewables become more popular.

This growth means that prices will continue to remain strong and a continued profitable environment for ConocoPhillips to operate in.

ConocoPhillips Impressive Assets

ConocoPhillips has an impressive asset portfolio that it can use to grow production and take advantage of a recovering oil environment.

ConocoPhillips Impressive Assets - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips has worked hard to consistently improve its portfolio since the start of the oil crash. The company has lowered its sustaining capital to just $3.5 billion resulting in a sustaining price of less than $40 / barrel. That means if the company chooses to simply sustain its production, it can be making $20 / barrel at its current rates of production.

The company has a massive resource base of 15 billion barrels. The average cost of supply of these resources are less than $35 per barrel meaning a profit margin of more than $25 per barrel at current prices. That means that ConocoPhillips, as an almost $70 billion company, could earn almost $400 billion on its current assets at current oil prices. These are cheap high production assets that will provide investors cash flow.

ConocoPhillips is also incredibly focused on improving its financial position to deal with a period of drawn out oil prices. The company has divested more than $16 billion of non-core assets and has reduced its debt by almost $20 billion since the start of the crash. The company has returned an astounding 65% of this to shareholders via dividends and buybacks rewarding shareholders.

Going forward, ConocoPhillips anticipates holding on to top-tier cash flow and shareholder payouts that should reward shareholders well.

ConocoPhillips Production Growth - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips anticipates constant production in its conventional and LNG & Oil Sands assets from now until 2020 along with growth in its unconventional production from 220 to 400 thousand barrels per day. That should increase the company’s overall production from roughly 1.1 million barrels per day to 1.3 million barrels per day supported by disciplined investments.

ConocoPhillips has the lowest sustaining capital costs among all U.S. oil independents of $3.5 billion that should keep its production strong. The company plans to add $2 billion of capital investment for cash flow expansion together. Of this, $1.2 billion of new investment will be in unconventional oil to grow production. And the remaining $0.8 billion will be in future major projects.

As an investor, I’d keep my eye on these future major projects. In the unconventionals, the company is managing to grow its production by 1 barrel per day by 2020 for almost $7 thousand per day. The company is putting $0.8 billion a year towards future major projects that aren’t producing anything in 2020. Even assuming twice the cost per barrel, by 2025, ConocoPhillips production will increase by 0.4 million barrels / day.

And an important thing to keep in mind is that part of this $0.8 billion will be put towards exploring existing ConocoPhillips assets. As prices recover and technology improves, billions of barrels of resources could be found in these assets. Combined with rising oil prices this is one of the things that make ConocoPhillips such a top tier investment at the time, even in an environment of slowly recovering oil prices.

ConocoPhillips Financials

Rounding out ConocoPhillips as an investment focused on long-term shareholder rewards is ConocoPhillips financials. ConocoPhillips operates in a recovering oil market, but has impressive assets and is focused on increasing production going forward.

ConocoPhillips Financial Improvements - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

ConocoPhillips is working towards doubling free cash flow by 2020 through a series of operations. This growth in cash flow will enable a significant growth in dividends and share buybacks rewarding shareholders in ConocoPhillips. The company anticipates free cash flow as a percentage of cash flow from operations will grow from roughly 30% to 40%, or a significant improvement in the company’s operations.

At the same time, the company plans to significantly decrease leverage from just over 3x to roughly 1.5x. This having in the company’s dividend will push it towards its goal of a ‘A’ credit rating and decrease its costs on the remainder of its debt. This decrease in interest expenses will give the company more dividends to give to shareholders going forward.

As a result, the company anticipates its shareholder distributions will grow significantly in the coming years. The company’s second priority is shareholder distribution growth and I anticipate as the company continues to grow its earnings that it will also grow its shareholder distributions rewarding shareholders who invest today.

ConocoPhillips Deleveraging - ConocoPhillips Investor Presentation

Looking at ConocoPhillips deleveraging plan, the company is going from more than $20 billion of debt to roughly $15 billion in debt by year-end 2019. This should allow the company to decrease its interest rate from $1.25 billion to $0.85 billion by year-end 2019. That significant decrease in interest will allow the company to increasingly invest in its business and reward shareholders.

The company’s credit ratings is being upgraded allowing the company to more effectively borrow money going forward. That will allow the company to undergo additional expansion while decreasing its interest expenses in the long run. That helps make ConocoPhillips a secure play focused on long-term shareholder rewards. And that makes ConocoPhillips a great investment at this time.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has had a difficult time since the start of the oil crash. Despite this, the company has significant growth potential going forward. The company has an impressive asset base and that asset base will support decreasing costs and 5% production growth annually from now till 2020. That production growth will significantly increase the company’s cash flow.

At the same time, ConocoPhillips is undergoing an aggressive debt reduction program. The company anticipates that this will save it $10s of millions in annual interest expenses along with improving its credit rating. Those savings will translate into direct profits for shareholders and will enable the company to reward shareholders. As we will see, the company’s assets and financials make it a top tier investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, PSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.