Tesla Reports Record Deliveries: Model 3 Ramp Up Continues Gear Up For 2018 Surge

Tesla Reports Record Deliveries: Model 3 Ramp Up Gears Up For 2018 Surge



On January 3rd Tesla (TSLA) released its delivery data for Q4 2017. The company reported a record number with total deliveries of 29,870 vehicles. Most notably, Tesla showed stronger than expected demand in its Model S, and Model X divisions, as quarterly deliveries grew by 27% on year over year basis.



However, it wasn’t all good news for Tesla. Model 3 deliveries came in at just 1,550 for the quarter, slightly lower than expected. In addition, the company pushed back its benchmark production goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week another 3 months. The company now believes it will reach a rate of 2,500 Model 3s per week at the end of Q1, and will achieve a production rate of 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of Q2 this year.



Despite the slightly discouraging Model 3 developments, reaction in Tesla’s stock price was largely muted. In after-hours trading shares only declined by about 2%, which put them right back to where they traded at in the previous session. More importantly, Tesla’s stock remains firmly above its major support level of $280-$300, and is extremely unlikely to breach this level, even with some elements of this latest data point missing estimates.



To the contrary, once the market digests the underlying numbers it is likely that Tesla’s delivery data will be construed as being quite positive. It clearly illustrates robust demand for Tesla’s current flagship models, Model S and Model X vehicles. Furthermore, the report shows that drastic improvements are occurring with respect to Model 3 production, and all though the ramp up is accelerating at a slightly slower pace than was previously expected, it will still arrive at its destination relatively soon.



Delivery Snapshot



Total Deliveries: 29,870

Model S: 15,200

Model X: 13,120

Model S/X Combined: 28,320

Model S/X: 27% increase from Q4 2016, and up by 9% from Q3 2017

Model S/X full year deliveries: 101,312 vehicles, 33% increase from full year 2016

Model 3: 1,550 delivered, 860 in transit to customers, total produced 2,425 (consensus 4,000-5,000)



Excluding the Model 3, overall Q4 delivery numbers appear very favorable. Demand for Model S and Model X vehicles is not stagnant or declining like some market participants had feared. In fact, we see the opposite, robust growth in this area. Moreover, demand is not likely to go anywhere but continue to grow in this segment. The bottom line is that these cars sell really well, especially the Model S.



Did You Know the Model S is the Most Popular Luxury Sedan in America?



The Model S is building a dominant market share lead in the U.S., a trend that could expand into other markets and regions going forward. In 2017 the Model S significantly outsold its nearest competitors. In fact, through October, consumers bought more Model S vehicles than Mercedes S Class, and BMW 7 Series combined. Model S sales roughly matched Mercedes S Class, BMW 7 Series, and Lexus Ls totaled. By the end of November Tesla gained even a greater lead, selling roughly as many Model S vehicles as the next 3 competing models combined, S Class, 7 Series, and Porsche Panamera.



In addition, S Class and 7 Series sales were down massively, 49%, and 27% through October on a yoy basis, strongly suggesting that the German luxury automakers are indeed losing significant market share to Tesla.



This is important, because it illustrates that Tesla automobiles can become market leaders in their respective automotive segments. If Model S can become the bestselling automobile in one of the most competitive luxury automotive markets in the world, it means that it can replicate this success in other markets as well, Europe, China, etc.



Furthermore, if the Model S can demonstrate that it can outsell competitors in its segment, then it should not be terribly difficult to imagine that Model 3 will be able to replicate similar successes. The evidence suggests that the Model 3 could achieve a comparable level of dominance in the small and mid-sized luxury sedan sector.



Model 3 Ramp Up Slows Slightly



Ideally Tesla would have reaffirmed that the company was on track to reach its benchmark production rate of 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of Q1. However, this appears to be an overly optimistic goal. Tesla did confirm what I see to be as the next best thing, the company stated that “major progress was made addressing the bottleneck issues and that the Model 3 production rate increased significantly towards the end of the year”.



The company specifically mentioned that it ramped up production capacity consistent with 1,000 vehicles per week in the last couple of weeks of the year. Furthermore, Tesla claims that it built more Model 3s in the last 3 weeks of the year than it did in all 4 months prior to December 9th. This is a remarkable achievement, and puts the company on track to begin 2018 with a production capacity of 1,000 Model 3s per week.



Tesla now believes it will reach production capacity of 2,500 Model 3s per week by the end of Q1, and a production rate of 5,000 Model 3s by the end of Q2.



Is the Ramp Up Revision a Bad Thing?



I don’t necessarily see the slight pushback in the timing as an overly negetive development. The important factor is that Tesla is already capable of producing 1,000 Model 3s per week in addition to the thousands of the Model S and Model X units the company rolls out on a continuous basis. Expecting Tesla to increase production 5-fold in a 3-month window seems overly ambitious. Such a sharp ramp up could lead to unintended consequences, such as subpar quality and other negative issues.



The Model 3 delivery miss and slightly slower ramp up are also not that significant in the greater scheme of things. The Model 3 is a multiyear project, (possibly decade even), and a several month push back in full production capacity is not going to play a crucial role in the long run. What is more important is that Model 3s are being produced at an accelerated pace and are beginning to arrive at the doorsteps of their consumers.



In addition, I am not sure why analysts were expecting 4,000 – 5,000 Model 3s to get delivered in Q4 in the first place. How can the consensus be that high or that narrow when Tesla clearly stated it was having significant issues with the Model 3 rollout, and was not able to produce a consistent number of vehicles week in and week out? My projections were for 1,500 – 3,000 deliveries for Q4, as I provided this range in my Marketplace article a few days ago. Once again I want to reiterate that it is crucial that Tesla is producing roughly 1,000 Model 3 units per week going into 2018, as this number will continue to increase throughout the year.



2018 Model 3 Projections



Q1: 1,000 units per week = 13,000

Q2: 2,500 units per week = 32,500

Q3: 5,000 units per week = 65,000

Q4: 7,000 units per week = 91,000

2018 Total Model 3 units = 201,500

Average Model 3 selling price = ($47,500 EST)

2018 Model 3 projected revenue: 201,500 X $47,500 = $9.57 billion



2018 Model S/X Projections



In 2017, combined Model S and Model X deliveries came in at 101,312, a yoy increase of 33%. Granted, Model X production was not in full capacity for the first two quarters of 2016. However, on a quarterly yoy basis deliveries were still up by 27% for the combined Model S and Model X segment. Therefore, growth is very likely to continue this year. Perhaps not at 33% or 27%, but I think a 15% growth rate for the Model S and Model X segment is more than reasonable, conservative even for 2018. A 15% growth rate would provide Tesla with deliveries of roughly 116,500 Model S and Model X vehicles this year.



Average Model S and Model X selling price was roughly $91,500 in Q2 2017 (Q2 2017 automotive sales revenue of $2.014 billion divided by 22,000 Model S and Model X deliveries). I will use this modest average estimate for this year’s projections.

2018 Model S and Model X projected revenue: 116,500 units X $91,500 = $10.66 billion



Tesla's Other Businesses



Automotive leasing: $1.2 billion (2017 Q3 revenues: $286 million)

Energy generation and storage: $1.4 billion (2017 Q3 revenues: $317 million)

Services and other: $1.6 billion (2017 Q3 revenues: $304 million)

(Revenue estimates generated using very modest growth rates consistent with past years' performance)

2018 Total Revenue Outlook



Automotive leasing: $1.2 billion

Energy generation and storage: $1.4 billion

Services and other: $1.6 billion

Model 3: $9.57 billion

Model S and Model X: $10.66 billion

2018 Tesla Total Revenues: $24.43 billion



2018 Profit Outlook



Due to temporary margin compression associated with the Model 3 ramp up, Tesla is not likely to record a net income in 2018. However, the company should improve its gross margin close to its longtime average of roughly 25%. Perhaps not in 2018, but down the line once Tesla’s economies of scale capabilities materialize the company should be able to recover gross margin to 25%-27%, likely even higher.



For now, I expect Tesla’s gross margin to normalize at around 22% for 2018. This should provide a gross income in the amount of roughly $5.37 billion for Tesla this year. The revenue projection of $24.43 billion represents a revenue increase of about 110% from last year’s $11.68 billion estimate and a gross profit surge of about 135% on a yoy basis from 2017’s $2.3 billion estimate. Right now, the stock is trading at just slightly over 2 times my revenue projections for this year, which makes it look relatively cheap, considering the enormous market share and profit potential Tesla has going forward.



