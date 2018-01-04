Jardine Matheson Has Another Great Year

Jardine Matheson (OTCPK:JMHLY) is one of the favorite ways to invest in Asia. This old school conglomerate has Western style management with most of its investments in Asia. The company has been around since 1832 but doesn’t get too much of a following in the U.S.

The stock trades for $68.85, there are 375 million shares, and the market cap is $25.8 billion. Since I last wrote about Jardine, its stock is up 12.8% not including the dividend. Last year’s dividend was $1.45 which has been increased to $1.52. The current dividend yield is 2.2%. Not bad.

There is a confusing crossholding with Jardine Strategic (JDHLY), which holds 57% of Matheson. This was set up in the 1980s to thwart a hostile takeover. Crossholdings are common in Japan and Hong Kong. Jardine owns shares in five publicly traded companies: Hong Kong Land with a 50% interest worth (OTCPK:HNGKY) $8.3 billion, Dairy Farm with a 78% interest worth (OTCPK:DFILF) $8.4 billion, Mandarin Oriental Hotels with a 74% interest worth (OTCPK:MNOIY) $1.9 billion, Jardine Cycle & Carriage with a 74% interest worth (OTCPK:JCYGY) $11.96 billion, and Jardine Lloyd Thompson with a 42% share worth (OTCPK:LLTHF) $1.65 billion. Two wholly-owned divisions, Pacific and Jardine Motors, are probably worth $2 billion or so. This totals $34.21 billion.

The subsidiaries have their fingers in many pies. Hong Kong Land is the largest real estate company on the island with lots of commercial and residential. It also has many properties in China and Singapore. Dairy Land owns Seven Elevens, supermarkets, and even operates a few Ikeas throughout Asia. Mandarin Oriental is arguably one of the most prestigious hotels in the world with 31 locations. Cycle and Carriage owns auto dealerships all across Southeast Asia. There are interests in Pizza Hut, Komatsu dealers, engineering, construction, elevators, and the list goes on and on. He is a link to an article released last year. Read the company magazine Thistle to get a better idea.

Jardine was founded in 1832 by Scottish immigrants. As I’ve written before, the famous James Clavell novels Taipan and Noble House are based on Jardine. I’m reading Gaijin which also is tied into Clavell’s famous novels, the most famous of which is Shogun. The company is still run by the Keswick’s, heirs to the founders.

Underlying profit for the first six months (ending in June) was up 20% to $765 million. One must always look at underlying profit in Hong Kong as changes in real estate value show up in revenues and earnings. Hong Kong Land was strong with sales of residential condos in Hong Kong (a super expensive market). Jardine Motors did well with auto sales in China. Dairy Farm’s earnings were mixed and the Mandarin Oriental’s earnings were down with a renovation of a hotel in London. According to the Annual Report, 52% of sales come from Greater China, 43% Southeast Asia, and 5% UK and the rest of the world.

A reading of the latest edition of the Thistle is quite impressive. Maxim’s, a division of Dairy Land, has won the exclusive rights to operate Starbucks in Singapore. Jardine Cycle & Carriage has purchased a 10% interest in Vietnamese dairy operator Vinamilk. Jardine Lloyd Thompson has acquired a Belgian specialty insurance broker, Belgibo. Ikea is opening a new store in Hong Kong. The list of recent achievements goes on and on. Jardine has an incredible foothold in Asia going back almost 200 years. Mandarin is looking at selling a hotel that’s been in the company since the 1840s for up to $3.8 billion.

Morgan Stanley has a price target of $63 back in September and thought Jardine would do poorly against its index. The analyst thought the stock was expensive based on its PE of 15 versus an historic PE of 12.4. Jardine would be a tough stock to follow as a Wall Street analyst as it has so many moving parts.

Let's discuss some of the risks in buying Jardine. The first is that the stock is illiquid. Because of this issue, it can be tough to sell if you own many shares or the markets begin to drop. Another issue is that Jardine uses Hong Kong accounting standards. These are difficult to understand and quite different for the U.S. investor. Asian markets can be notoriously volatile. In 1997, the Hong Kong markets fell over 20% in three days. Do you think Jardine sold off too? Yes. Another risk with Asian stocks is that there is a higher chance (in my opinion) for fraud and malfeasance. The Asian markets are not as developed as the U.S. markets with Dodd-Frank and other rules. Having stated this, I believe that the Keswicks run a pretty clean shop which is why I invest in Jardine.

I love Jardine but would not buy at this time. I think Asia is too frothy. We owned about 10 years ago but sold during the financial crisis. I’d buy again at some point as a like the investing in Vietnam and Malaysia. Asia is so volatile and has been strong for a while. When Asia sells off, it sells off big.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.