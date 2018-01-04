2 Ridiculously Cheap Dividend Stocks For 2019

Cash flow from equities is something I constantly search for as a dividend investor, so I love when I can find attractive plays to add to my portfolio. And in my opinion, it's even better when I can do so by using a portion of my existing dividend income to pick up a decent amount of shares in a relatively short amount of time. These two stocks landed on my radar when I was looking for solid plays in the wafer and solar sectors that didn't have a significant amount of share price appreciation (maybe even beaten down a bit). Read below to see why I think these two stocks are ridiculously cheap.

1. 8point3 Energy Partners (CAFD) I like predictability. And with solar power being one of the most predictable power sources we know of, this points towards predictable cash flow from 8point3 as well. This is because the company currently has long term contracts with several utilities and municipalities like this one in Kern County, California. I believe this stock is cheap due to its current share price relative to the predictable sources of cash flow opportunities it has, but more on that below.

According to its website, San Jose CA based 8point3 Energy Partners is "a growth-oriented limited partnership formed by First Solar and SunPower to own, operate and acquire solar energy generation projects."

Shown above: 8point3's "Macy Project" in California. Source

One of its primary objectives is to generate predictable cash distributions that grow at a sustainable rate. So far the company has achieved this by increasing cash distributions not once, twice, but three times in 2017. One on 03/24/2017, another on 06/26/17, and the most recent increase on 12/20/2017.

8point3 Energy Partners are able to do this by acquiring high-quality solar assets primarily developed by its sponsors that generate long-term contracted cash flows and serve utility, and C&I customers in the United States and other select markets. See the company's Q3 2017 results here.

In addition to municipalities, the company also has operations in the residential sector, like this one pictured below.

Photo Source

8point3 Energy Partners currently owns 5,900 solar installations located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont. It owns 100% of the membership interest in the Residential Portfolio Project Entity that controls these residential solar systems. the systems are then leased to customers under long-term lease agreements.

Chart Source: Yahoo Finance

Down from its IPO price of $21.00, 8point3 Energy Partners currently pays a annualized dividend yield of 7.37%, which is quite attractive considering the underlying predictable cash flow.

On the technical side of this position, I like that the share price stabilized after dropping from $21.00 down to mid 11's which is where it seems it found its support. Running into some resistance every time it approaches $17.00, I think we'll see a retest of this area if the company continues to deliver on its goal of raising its distributions as investors pick up some of this cash cow.

For this reason I believe the stock is ridiculously cheap.

If you're interested in taking a position in 8point3 Energy Partners, scale in over the next few months before they release news on another distribution increase.

2. AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) How many times per day do you view and use a screen for leisure or work? Between televisions, phone, tablet, vehicle displays, and POS systems, I'm guessing it's probably more times that you can count.

Based in Taiwan, the thin film transistor liquid crystal display manufacturer had sales revenue in 2016 of US$10.2 billion and employees more than 43,000 people throughout its global operations spreading across Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the United States, and Europe.

In addition to manufacturing flat panels for use in televisions, desktop monitors, notebooks, tablets, and phones, AU Optronics Corp also manufactures and sells solar materials, including ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

Founded in 1996, the company has won many industry awards on efficiency as its most recent one notes here.

AUO Global Headquarters Hsinchu, Taiwan. Source

AU Optronics currently sports a 4.44% annualized dividend yield and has a market capitalization of approximately $4.06 billion.

Chart Source: Yahoo Finance

The company is currently priced nearly in the middle of its 52 week range of $3.60-$4 .95. The Q3 2017 financial results can be found here.

JP Morgan downgraded the stock to "Underweight" and gave it a sub $4.00 1 year price target of $3.30.

While the share price of AU Optronics isn't expected to fly off the charts, I do think it is a good buy considering the industry it operates in. The company has strong R&D capability and large patent portfolio of 17,600 global patents approved to date. The company was also just added for the 8th consecutive year in a row to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for its efforts on green and sustainable business operations.

At this price, I consider AU Optronics to be ridiculously cheap and a good candidate for a long-term hold. But do understand that the price could very well go lower. In this case, it's best to scale into this position slowly through the year in order to get the best overall price. Learn more about AU Optronics by listening to its informative Q3 2017 conference call.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAFD, AUO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.