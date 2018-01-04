This Pot ETF Is Flying High: The End Of Another American Prohibition

Alternative Harvest ETF tracks an index of global stocks that are engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products.

State of California recreational marijuana sales started with the new year on Monday the 1st. MJX flies high.

Marijuana stocks are in rally mode after California's long anticipated first legal recreational sales week sets into full swing.

But California isn't feeding this frenzy all alone. As many of you may already know, five other U.S. states have already jumped in on the action: Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado and Massachusetts are all lighting up.

In fact, a study just released by marijuana industry report from ArcView Market Research called "US Legal Cannabis: Driving $40 Billion Economic Output" stated that "the legal marijuana industry may have been a key factor in lowering Colorado’s unemployment rate to one of the lowest in the nation."

The same report also mentioned that "the legalization of adult-use sales in California will lead to the creation of nearly 99,000 cannabis industry jobs in the state by 2021, about a third of all cannabis jobs nationwide, and 146,000 jobs overall when indirect and induced effects are considered."

These estimates don't seem too far off when you see the images of lines formed both outside and inside the overcrowded and under-supplied recreational shops that opened just a few days ago.

For example, below is a picture of a shop in Oakland California that opened its doors to over 250 people crowded outside.

I found the image above to be strikingly akin to the end of an earlier U.S. prohibition:

“The total economic output from legal cannabis will grow 150% from $16 billion in 2017 to $40 billion by 2021,” Arcview Market Research said. “U.S. consumer spending on legal cannabis in 2021 of $20.8 billion will generate $39.6 billion in overall economic impact, 414.000 jobs, and more than $4 billion in tax receipts.”

So how can investors get in on the end of another historic prohibition?

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF: (MJX) According to the fact sheet, MJX is the first pot-focused ETF in the U.S., and its up over 39% year to date. This smoking hot pot ETF tracks the The Prime Alternative Harvest Index - a compilation of 30 global holdings that are engaged in the legal cultivation, production, marketing or distribution of cannabis, cannabinoids or tobacco products. The index launched on December 18th, 2017 and goes through reconstitution quarterly (March, June, September, December).

The Index Methodology according to Prime Indexes: "The index provides investors with a product that enables them to take advantage of both event-driven news and long-term trends in the cannabis industry as well as the industries likely to be influenced by the medicinal and recreational cannabis legalization initiatives taking place in many locations globally."

Here is a complete list of holdings found inside MJX:

Although marijuana investing is still fairly new, you can see that MJX holds a few notable equities such as Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG), the $6.242 billion company that sells its fertilizers and related products worldwide. Or Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM), the tobacco giant that operates in markets from California to Tibet.

The other holdings you may not be so familiar with, but don't be fooled, there are some large players in the industry on this list. Take Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF) for example: the $5.52 billion market cap medical marijuana giant headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Or Insys Therapeutics (INSY), a specialty pharmaceutical company based out of Chandler, Arizona. The company markets a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. Currently, the company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes.

The number one holding in MJX is the Cronos Group Inc. (OTCPK:PRMCF), the Toronto based marijuana invesment firm with a $1.3 billion market capitalization. The firm primarily invests in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana in Canada.

As you can see from the chart, MJX is, and will continue to be a volatile play. But the patient long-term investor can see the light at the end of the tunnel as the state laws that prohibit marijuana slowly fall like dominoes. Many states have already decriminalized or lowered penalties associated with the use and possession of marijuana.

The bottom line: MJX might be the best way to enter into this sector if you don't have the time to diligently watch individual companies in the progression of the marijuana movement. And as with all ETFs, its a great way to diversify. MJX also pays an annualized dividend yield of 2.46% which can be quite powerful if set to reinvest.

If you're looking for an additional ETF that will give you exposure to this booming industry, look into HMLSF.

