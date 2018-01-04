The Meteoric Rise In Semiconductor Equipment Stocks Should Moderate In 2018

While pockets of equipment revenues will still be strong, such as memory chips made in Korea, the overall growth slowdown could affect equipment stock prices.

SEMI, the industry consortium, just released its year-end forecast for semiconductor equipment for 2017 and 2018. According to SEMI:

“Fab equipment spending in 2017 totaling US$57 billion, an increase of 41 percent year-over-year (YoY). In 2018, spending is expected to increase 11 percent to US$63 billion.”

Semiconductor equipment companies have seen a meteoric rise in stock prices in 2017 on the back of these hefty revenues. I noted in a January 2, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “How Long Will The Sideway Movement In Memory Stocks Last?” that a downgrade in memory companies Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and Western Digital (WDC) also impacted semiconductor equipment stocks. In effect, stocks prices for four leading companies - KLA-Tencor (KLAC), Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), and ASM Lithography (ASML), have shown no essentially no growth for the past quarter, as shown in Table 1.

Table 1 – 3-Month Stock Prices for Equipment Companies Company Stock Price 9/31/2017 Stock Price 12/31/2017 % Change KLA-Tencor $104.95 $105.07 0.1% Applied Materials $52.08 $51.12 -1.8% Lam Research $185.95 $184.07 -1.0% ASML $170.70 $173.82 1.8%

Stock prices of these four companies have grown since the beginning of 2018 but so too have most stocks, so whether there will continuation of the trend for the past quarter remains to be seen.

Moving back to a discussion of the SEMI forecast, I’ve plotted year-on-year (Y-O-Y) changes in semiconductor equipment revenue changes for the past 10 years in Figure 1 below. Revenues in 2010 were an anomaly, growing 145.2% following several years of downturn during the Great Recession. More significantly, while the 44% growth in 2017 was strong, the 11% growth projected by SEMI for 2018 is not uncommon.

Figure 1

Taking a look at individual companies, I’ve plotted in Figure 2 market shares for the top semiconductor equipment companies for CY 2016 and for the first three quarters of CY 2017. Market share figures are for equipment only, and I've excluded revenues from service and spare parts, and also converted revenues of foreign companies to U.S. dollars on a quarterly exchange rate.

According to The Information Network’s report entitled “Global Semiconductor Equipment: Markets, Market Shares, Market Forecasts,” 2016 market leader Applied Materials lost 1.3 share points, dropping from 28.2% in 2016 to 26.9% YTD (year to date). Gaining share is Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCPK:TOELY) (TYO:TEL), which gained 2.4 share points while rising from 17.0% in 2016 to 19.4% in 2017 YTD. Lam Research gained 1.6 share points and grew from a 19.0% share in 2016 to a 20.6% share in 2017 YTD.

To determine market share movement, Applied Materials competes against both TEL and LRCX in etch equipment (dielectric and conductor) and in deposition equipment (atomic layer deposition [ALD] and non-tube low pressure chemical vapor deposition [LPCVD]). TEL also competes against Screen Semiconductor Solutions, which dropped 1.4 share points, in photoresist track and wet clean equipment.

Figure 2

Investor Takeaway

Investors need to recognize that the salad days of revenue growth in 2017 will not be repeated in 2018. However, there will be sectors and geographic regions that will be stronger than others. One particular area is memory growth in Korea from Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. I discussed in the above mentioned Seeking Alpha article that memory stocks plummeted following a Morgan Stanley downgrade report at the end of November 2017. Why? Increased production capacity will alter the supply-demand dynamics of memory chips and lower average selling prices (ASPs) will result.

What is driving the increase in capacity is the purchase of more equipment to make the chips. What's bad for the memory companies (lower ASPs) would be good for equipment companies, particularly those with key equipment to manufacturer 3D NAND chips.

So, despite the knee-jerk reaction to the Morgan Stanley downgrade on equipment stocks, the flat lining of these stocks may be temporary. But investors must remember that equipment revenue growth in 2018 is forecast to grow only 11%, which is 1/4 the growth of 2017 revenues.

Who are these companies? I used the four equipment companies in Table 1 above as examples of companies with varying levels of exposure to memory and particularly 3D NAND. KLAC has less exposure than the other three, and ASML, the leader in lithography equipment, a bit more. Two companies, AMAT and LRCX, make deposition-etch equipment that are key processing tools for 3D NAND manufacturing. I discussed both companies in the memory space in a July 10, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Semiconductor Equipment Hyper Growth Heading Into Semicon West Trade Show.”

But I also discussed how ASML, with its EUV lithography equipment, could replace the multiprocessing deposition-etch equipment at Samsung Electronics next year. Information can be found in my March 30, 2017 Seeking Alpha article entitled “The Switch To ASML's EUV Lithography Will Impact The Entire Semiconductor Supply Chain.”

A wise investor will probably keep all four companies in his/her portfolio, but with a slowdown in equipment sales in 2018, they might not have equal weight. That’s where market shares, illustrated in Figure 2, are important. Thus, with AMAT losing market share to LRCX, the latter may be a more attractive stock.

Why is market share important? Semiconductor companies purchase what’s called “best-of-breed” equipment because of price/performance. These machines cost many millions of dollars each and many are purchased in a fab to equalize the throughput of wafers per hour. But there are several nuances involved in a purchase. If it is to increase capacity, a semiconductor company will invariably buy more of the same equipment it is already using.

However, if it is a technology purchase, such as moving to a smaller linewidth node, then an intense internal evaluation begins within the chipmaker to find the best equipment to do the job. Not all equipment in a fab is replaced, just equipment to process the critical changes at smaller feature sizes for the updated chip.

Ultimately these technology purchases will become capacity purchases as the semiconductor manufacturer ramps up production. When that happens, more of each type of equipment is purchased. Thus, an equipment company with a technologically-advanced processing tool will further increase market share through the production lifetime of the new node at the chipmaker. This historically would happen every 2-3 years as the chipmakers followed Moore’s Law.

There are, of course, other factors affecting market share. For example, chipmakers sell their chips to end-use customers, such as Apple (AAPL) and if there is less demand for a particular chip, then the chipmaker would not need to make equipment purchases to increase capacity to build more. Thus, if an equipment company had that particular chipmaker as a customer, sales would be reduced and market share would drop. That shouldn’t be the case in 2018, as it should be a continuation of 2017 production, particularly for memory devices by Korean manufacturers and new Chinese memory manufacturers.

