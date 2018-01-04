Dominion Energy Just Hit A Home Run

On SCANA's part, this wasn't surprising, but the real winner from the transaction is Dominion, which is getting attractive cash flow for a discount to its own valuation.

On January 3rd, the management teams of Dominion Energy (D) and SCANA (SCG) announced that the two firms would be merging into one later this year. This move has significant implications for shareholders of both firms, as well as existing customers of SCANA. While SCANA’s investors will get to benefit from a premium buyout price, the real winners are Dominion’s investors.

SCANA gets paid... and so will its customers

The transaction between Dominion and SCANA is simple at face value. In the all-stock transaction, shareholders of SCANA will receive 0.6690 shares of Dominion for each share that they own. With a share price of $80.16 prior to the deal’s announcement, this would have translated into a price for SCANA of $53.62 (management at SCANA claimed the price was $55.35 per share using where shares have traded over the 30 days leading up to the announcement). However, in response to the news, Dominion’s stock fell about 3.9%, pushing the effective price right now to $51.64 per share.

This represents attractive upside for SCANA’s investors. Even after seeing its share price soar 22.6% in response to the news, its stock is still going for just $47.65. This leaves, as of this moment, 8.4% in upside for shareholders. Some of this is undoubtedly the market’s fear that regulators may deny the merger on the grounds of anti-trust concerns (or some other event that may cause one or both parties to pull out), but the remainder is to account for the fact that the firms don’t expect the deal to close until the third quarter of this year (time value of money effect).

*Taken from SCANA

Assuming that the transaction does go through as agreed upon, it will significantly expand Dominion’s reach. As you can see in the image above, SCANA’s operations in North Carolina and South Carolina overlap well with some of Dominion’s pipeline infrastructure and it’s complementary to Dominion’s existing service business to the north (mostly in Virginia and West Virginia). From a customer perspective, the implications are material. The number of regulated electric customers for the combined company will be 27% higher, at 3.3 million, and the number of gas customers will surge 40% to 3.2 million.

*Taken from SCANA

Unlike other all-stock transactions, where the news surrounds the company itself, there’s also a lot on the table for SCANA’s customers. According to the press release regarding the sale, Dominion will also pay out $1.3 billion to SCANA’s SCE&G customers, averaging around $1,000 per residential payer, in order to offset high costs that developed due to SCANA’s nuclear projects. This payment will be made around the 90-day mark following the completion of the sale. In addition, the company has committed to offering a 5% rate reduction to SCANA’s SCE&G customers, which will translate to more than $7 per month. This was driven by a refund of amounts that had been collected from customers already (in the amount of $575 million) and can also be chalked up to lower federal corporate taxes following the current presidential administration’s tax reform bill.

As part of this transaction, management also announced a couple of other items. The firm will be writing off $1.7 billion in assets associated with SCANA’s nuclear business that must now not be paid to the company by customers. Finally, the business said that it will be acquiring a natural-gas fired power station in exchange for $180 million, but that is separate from its purchase of SCANA.

Dominion got SCANA for a good price

It’s impossible to know the full impact of this merger now, but we know, judging by the market’s reaction, that investors in SCANA are happy (but cautious regarding whether the deal will go through) while Dominion’s investors aren’t pleased. After all, Dominion’s shareholders will be effectively diluted because of this transaction by around 13%. Though this is a negative, the transaction as a whole certainly favors Dominion more than it does SCANA.

In all, Dominion isn’t paying the $7.9 billion for the equity in SCANA that they announced. The $1.3 billion is a cost to shareholders as well, and brings the effective purchase price up to $9.2 billion. A fair point to make is that Dominion is also inheriting SCANA’s debt. This is true and the value of that debt, net of $1.01 billion in cash on SCANA’s books, is about $6.64 billion. Put together, this gives us an adjusted enterprise value of $16.42 billion. I’ve never been a fan of the enterprise value calculation because I prefer to assume that management inherits debt, refinances in perpetuity (thereby never truly paying the debt) and focuses on cash flow generation instead. Even so, the metric is valuable for comparing two similar firms whose only material difference is the composition of their balance sheets.

SCG Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

In the graph above, you can see the revenue, net income, and operating cash flow generated by SCANA over the past five years. Sales have fallen since 2014, but net income has largely trended higher, as has operating cash flow. Cash flow, in particular, has been attractive, with the company generating $1.09 billion worth in 2016. In the first three quarters of 2017, operating cash flow totaled $927 million, up from the $679 million seen during the same time a year earlier. Annualized, this suggests operating cash flow for 2017 of $1.49 billion, but for the sake of conservatism and the fact that cash flow generation can be volatile from month to month (thereby introducing a timing error), I’m going to assume cash flow for 2017 that matches 2016’s figure.

D Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

Basing the price SCANA’s investors are receiving off of the equity value plus the $1.3 billion payment to its customers, Dominion is, in effect, buying the firm for 8.4 times operating cash flow. To put this in perspective, Dominion’s $4.13 billion in operating cash flow in 2016 implies a multiple on the firm of 12.5 times (using Dominion’s share price prior to the announcement). Using projected figures for 2017, that number decreases to 11.6 times. If, however, we employ SCANA’s adjusted enterprise value, the price Dominion’s investors are getting the business for grows to 15 times operating cash flow, compared to the 19.1 times that Dominion itself is trading at.

Takeaway

This merger is a big one and, so far, the market doesn’t like Dominion’s side of the deal. That’s a shame because the transaction is beneficial for Dominion’s investors even more than it is for SCANA. Not only is the company getting a steady cash flow generator, the effective “purchase” price is lower than what Dominion itself is trading for. So long as nothing unexpected happens, the deal will add value to Dominion’s investors in perpetuity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.