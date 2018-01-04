Sage Therapeutics Will Keep Up The Momentum In 2018

Cambridge-based Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SAGE) is a neuroscience company that is developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous systems (CNS) disorders. Novel medicines to treat CNS remains risky as exemplified by Sage’s failed Phase 3 STATUS trial in super-refractory status epilepticus (SSRE) as well as Axovant (NASDAQ: AXON)’s failed Phase 3 MINDSET trial in Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Nevertheless, Sage shares have risen an 223% in 2017 thanks to the encouraging clinical trial results for its leading drug brexanolone being treated in modern to severe postpartum depression (PPD) and experimental drug SAGE-217 in major depressive disorder (MDD). Entering the new year with the anticipated milestones, Sage will keep up the momentum and the shares could continue to be soaring.

Brexanolone in Postpartum Depression

Brexanolone is Sage’s most advanced drug candidate to target PPD treatment. It is the aqueous formulation of neuroactive steroid allopregnanolone, which acts as the positive allosteric modulator (PAM) of the GABA A receptor. The level of GABA A receptors is postulated to trigger to PPD, which refers to the major depressive disorder afflicting about 10% - 20% of women after childbirth. The maternal depression is especially problematic for the new mothers who are caring for young infants on top of managing their major responsibilities in work and life. With no approved drugs for PPD, the current pharmacological therapies and psychotherapy, as well as antidepressants in treatment of PPD do not achieve the satisfying the remission of symptoms.

Sage released the promising top-line results with brexanolone in its two Phase 3 clinical trials with one severe PPD group (study 202B) and one moderate PPD group (study 202C). Based on the data, the drug alleviated the depression symptoms from both treated groups with achieved primary endpoints of significant mean reduction from baseline in the scale of HAM-D total score at 60 hours when compared with placebo group. In the 202B study with 122 patients, the mean reduction in the HAM-D total score was 17.7 points in infusion of brexanolone 90 µg/kg/hour vs 19.9 points of 60 µg/kg/hour compared with a 14.0 points mean reduction in placebo group. In the 202C study with 104 patients, women receiving brexanolone improved 14.2 points, 2.2 points better than placebo. However, the significance was not maintained but the reduced effect was throughout the 30 days.

Sage was highly poised for the advantages of brexanolone as it only took effect rapidly at 48 hours and the effects were persistent across 30 days follow-up, as well as the well tolerated safety in these studies. The effect of brexanolone has been consistent throughout the program from the first open-label study to Phase 2 randomized controlled study. The dosage increment from 60 to 90 µg/kg/hour in Study 202B is not in concert with symptom reductions in the readout as Sage mentioned in the conference call that the numeric differences are not significant. In the moderate PPD study group, the loss of significance at 30 days does not initiate any concern in Sage as it is mostly attributable to daunting placebo effect in CNS development. With that greatly positive Phase 3, Sage believed that brexanolone is on the track to be filed NDA in the first half of 2018 and likely to be first-in-class to be approved in the PPD landscape.

SAGE-217 in Clinical Programs

Another clinical trial triumph was derived from the second generation of PAM in the treatment of MDD that impacts about 16 million people in the U.S. The global depression drug market is estimated to reach $18 billion by 2024 with a growing CAGR of 2.6%. Targeting also both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors as brexanolone, SAGE-217’s excellent pharmacokinetic profile allows it for daily oral dosing, which is more advantageous over the i.v. infusion of brexanolone. Sage revealed the successful top-line results from Phase 2 double-blinded and placebo controlled trial of SAGE-217 (30 mg capsule) to treat MDD. Not only did the drug significantly improve the HAM-D scale of 17.6 points compared with 10.7 points in the placebo group, but 64% of SAGE-217 treated patients achieved remission at Day 15. We can glance at the data as below assuming the mean HAM-D total score of 22 for all 89 eligible patients. A figure is worth a thousand words.

Source: Sage Therapeutics top-line data and author

Sage is also developing SAGE-217 for PPD and movement disorders of essential tremor plus Parkinson’s disease (PD). While brexanolone is positioned to set the commercial stance in PPD area to grow Sage as a commercialized company, SAGE-217 will bring more opportunities for future growth. In the first half of 2018, I would expect the similar positive Phase 2 top-line data of Sage-217 in PPD and essential tremor as the next milestones on the horizon.

Other Programs in the Pipelines

Sage continues to establish its robust pipelines to extend the GABA programs of SAGE-324, SAGE-689 and SAGE-105, with possible IND filing of SAGE-324 in 2018 (BMO healthcare conference note), in addition to explore proprietary PAM targeting N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptors that also ubiquitous throughout the CNS. Leading product SAGE-718 is designed for daily oral dose with high selectivity for NMDA receptors. Phase 1 single ascending dose (SAD) study was rolled out early in 2017 to evaluate safety, efficacy and PK effects in healthy adults. The multiple ascending dose (MAD) study will also be initiated in the first half of 2018. The future looks bright for Sage with these advancing programs and future encouraging readouts.

Financials

The current capital resources are now well positioned after a recent closing of $345 million public offering of common stock for a $ 6.8 billion market cap company. The expenditures will be greatly increased in 2018 to support the NDA filing for brexanolone in PPD in the U.S and regulatory filing in the EU along with the future potential commercial launch of the drug. The R&D expense is doubled of $58.3 million in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 in 2016 per the most recent 10-Q. Sage is also forecasting a significant increase of cash outflows in the other multiple clinical programs in development.

Risks and Competitive Landscape

Although the positive data is delivered and multiple programs were developed to drive the incremental de-risking for its clinical trials (i.e. Sage-217), regulatory risks will always be present for fairy young biotech companies with no approved drug in the market. Other risks include the disappointing clinical data, regulatory setbacks and commercial shortfalls due to inexperience to execute the product launch.

The emergence of competition with brexanolone and SAGE-217 will be Ganaxolone from Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) in the PPD market currently in Phase 2 study. The extremely similar chemical structures and mechanisms of actions may pose fierce rivalry for the market.

In Conclusion

Positioned itself as a leader in CNS areas where there are huge unmet medical needs in different indications, Sage is delivering the overall positive outcomes as reflected on the surged shares in 2017. I believe the momentum will be continuing in 2018 with the aforementioned milestones in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAGE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.