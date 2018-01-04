The Sequel Delivers: Activision Blizzard Continues To Grow

A new year comes, and another chance arrives to secure the alpha generated by Activision Blizzard (ATVI). In a year marked by the growth of new competitors like Bluehole Studios (known for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds), and the public's focus on microtransactions in the industry (which ATVI was scrutinized for), ATVI continues to hold its position as a stalwart in the industry. Its latest title, Call of Duty: WWII has had 12M players active at its peak, a clear sign that their COD franchise is as popular and reliably successful as ever. In 2018, ATVI will look to expand this active user base, along with growing the communities for its other games like Overwatch, Hearthstone, and Destiny 2. The current price, $64.31, is within 4% of the 2017 52-week high, $66.73. With the expected growth of the company, this high will likely be beaten once more, a trend going since 2012.

Market Discussion & Outlook

As opposed to its industry and market cap rival EA (EA), ATVI is in a much sounder position moving into the next few years. The eSports scene continues to swell globally, and between the two companies, ATVI seems to be the only one poised to capitalize on this growth. Their Overwatch League is currently in their inaugural season, with the regular season set to begin this January (2018). Big name investors and leaders in the traditional sports industry are investing in this league, such as Robert Kraft of the NFL's New England Patriots.

The organizing of this league is a signal of the strength of the IP, Overwatch, as well as ATVI's ability to create blockbuster franchises. Overwatch is effectively replacing their old faithful World of Warcraft franchise as a key revenue driver. By no means is WoW dead, in fact, they've been able to revitalize player interest recently with their latest DLC. But franchises and titles, no matter how good, eventually get stale. Fortunately, for gamers and investors, ATVI is set to continue to deliver quality gameplay experiences alongside producing content for this same population to consume. This entertainment ecosystem that they're building is how I expect the company to continue delivering value moving into the new year, and into this new era of the gaming experience.

With that said, EA's position in the eSports scene and in the greater gaming industry is much more tenuous. Outside of their core sports titles, they don't have a solid footing in the content creation side of the industry or in the eSports/competitive market. From a content perspective, ATVI has more games that people want to watch. Twitch statistics show that out of the Top 25 most watched games, EA only has FIFA, while ATVI has 4 titles on the list.

Out of the top 20 eSports games by earnings from last year, EA holds only 2 on this list, and of those, only FIFA has the global appeal that could be used to scale up. The earnings of pro players are an important factor for determining the success of the companies that produce each game. The more money there is to be made by playing your game, whether from tournaments, sponsorships, or content creation, the more users are likely to convert to your community. With more users, then, comes the opportunity to make them permanent fixtures in your community and increase their lifetime value to the company. On a holistic level, this kind of activity typically means that a company simply has better games, an indicator of their continued success down the road versus competitors. Fortunately for ATVI investors (and unfortunately for EA investors), the company is in a dominant position relative to public peers, although Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) could be a barrier to its expansion in Asian markets.

Fundamentals

A simple overview of ATVI's financials can tell you that they're still fundamentally-solid as a company. The only long-term debt concerns they have are from the King acquisition, which is being successfully paid for over time, as reflected in the company financials. As with many tech companies, ATVI carries a fair amount of risk because of their goodwill and net intangible assets, the combination of which makes up for a material part of their balance sheet. The company has a healthy current ratio of over 2, so near-term operations are not in any danger of stopping nor does there appear to be any liquidity issues.

Although we can't be sure of the exact amount that Q4 will bring in, historically, ATVI's revenue has shown seasonality that favors strong revenue generation in this quarter. The assumption is that its late-year sales figures will be bolstered by the holiday spending season alongside the simultaneous release of new games by the company (in Q4 2017 and this year, the key title is Call of Duty: WWII).

Operating margins are still growing, but they're not expanding at the same rate as previous years. Since 2015, the yearly growth has been trending downward from 11%. I'm assuming about 4% for 2017, with modest growth being tempered by the payback of the remaining King acquisition debt. My expectation for continued long-term growth is based on ATVI successfully paying off this debt, freeing up more of it's generated revenue per year while continuing to create value through its games.

Technicals

Your entry period in this stock has been around this time for the past few years. "This time" translates to between Q4 and Q1, so around December or January, and definitely prior to their 10-K earnings release. This is the event that will trigger secular growth: the release of this information to the public. The company is sitting in the mid-50s on the relative strength index, as opposed to being in overbought territory for most of the year starting in February. Once this indicator reaches around 35, the trend reversal begins, as shown by historical data.

Taken from Yahoo! Finance

If you want to maximize your potential gain at a technical level, you'll need to identify the local minimum of the share price within a given 52-week range. Since 2015, the annual growth phase has started following an approximate 20% erosion of the share price. Each time this has happened, the price went on its annual rebound. Of course, there is no guarantee that this will necessarily be the case this year, as the share price is currently being buoyed by the strength of ATVI's titles and negative press elsewhere in the industry.

If you're good with losing a little bit before still realizing a great return, buying this stock now (i.e. in January) is your best entry point. I'm firmly in favor of a continued bullish case for ATVI for the next 3 years, so I like a buy-and-hold strategy here. Alternatively, you can keep in mind that the local annual maximum of the company's share price has historically appeared late Q3/early Q4, so you can look to collect your profits when in that range. A 3-quarter trade or a 3-year investment, I like this stock for either.

Valuation

I used a similar DCF analysis as last time to determine my implied share price for ATVI. Here, I prefer to use a 'going concern value' methodology, since the company doesn't have many related companies to create a reasonable comparable universe with. I calculated a WACC of ~8.1%, which I used to then discount my projected cash flows, leading to an enterprise value of $66.5B and an implied share price of $80.76. At the current price, this is potentially 28% of value that remains to be captured.

Final Thoughts

In 2017, Activision Blizzard's stock returned 74%. The current signals in the market suggest that the company's share price will continue this expansion in 2018. With all eyes on the inaugural season of its Overwatch League, ATVI is expanding into fresh territory. If its content proves to be as addictive as its gameplay, then the company will be positioned for further growth driven by a new revenue stream that its public competitors will struggle to match. For 2018, look for ATVI to maintain its status as a dominant player in the gaming industry.

