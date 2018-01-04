Misconceptions And Preferred Investing: How The Cumulative Preferred Is Affected By A Dividend Suspension

NM preferreds are a prime example of this and continue to increase in value as each dividend payment is missed.

To be a successful preferred investor it is often more helpful to understand the intricacies of preferred investing than the actual companies whose preferreds you are contemplating placing an investment in. I am a prime example of this as many of my followers know well. Admittedly, of all of the SA contributors, I am probably the least knowledgeable, especially when it comes to understanding the numbers and even the business models of the companies I write about. Yet my followers also understand that, given all my obvious shortcomings, I usually get it right and that I have prospered as a preferred investor. I've accomplished this because my great advantage is that I know more about investing in preferred equities than the vast majority of individuals who invest in the market. I suspect that it has little to do with me being smarter than most; I suspect it's because, for me, preferred investing is not an appetizer or dessert - for me, it's the whole meal.

As a New Year's treat, I have decided to devote this series of articles to the Misconceptions, Misrepresentations, and Misapprehensions of Preferred and Wannabe Preferred Investors.

The first misconception I want to discuss is the conventional belief that when the dividend of a cumulative preferred is suspended, the value of the preferred is seriously damaged. This might be true if the issuing company goes bankrupt, but the reverse is true if it ultimately survives. In fact, as the number of missed dividend payments mounts, ironically, the value of these shares increases as well, although their perceived value usually takes a serious hit.

At the outset, when a company is faced with an existential threat and is forced to suspend its preferreds' dividends, the reality and the perception of that reality are exactly aligned. There is little doubt that the company is facing a money crunch and has a real need to preserve its limited financial resources. Normally, the first move is to cut or eliminate its common dividend payments when the common actually pays a dividend. When this happens it's normal for the common share price to fall along with the company's perceived value, but not much else of damaging consequences.

The same could be said when its non-cumulative preferred dividends are suspended; however, the suspension might be met with additional penalties, such as the most common one that proscribes the common shareholder from receiving a dividend payment until the preferred dividend payments have been restored. However, with cumulative preferreds, those missed payments are still owed the holder of those preferred shares, and that total amount owed will continue to mount with each additional missed payment. Therefore, in addition to all the other penalties, real and perceived, suffered by the common and non-cumulative preferred shareholders, the company remains responsible for those missed cumulative payments and derives no benefit at all by their suspension.

Consequently, with each missed payment, the actual value of the cumulative preferred increases regardless of the fact that the interest earned by that particular preferred, as set down in its IPO prospectus, might or might not earn additional interest after a set number of payments are missed.

Imagine that you own a cumulative preferred that was issued with a coupon yield of 8% at $25.00/share, meaning that you would receive yearly dividend payments totaling $2.00/share. Or 2/25 = 0.08%. Now let's imagine that this company is having a very difficult time and finds it necessary to suspend its cumulative dividend. Two things will immediately happen. The share price will fall precipitously and dramatically. That par value of $25.00/share will quickly fall to single digits and with it the intrinsic value of its preferred yield will just as dramatically rise. Navios Maritime Holdings (NM) preferreds NM-G & NM-H illustrated this in my May 25, 2016, article, Navios Maritime Holdings Revisited...

... when I wrote:

Risk/reward? I see relatively little risk at the current prices should the company go belly-up.

This was met by the following response in the attached comment section of that article:

If NM goes belly-up, these preferreds are worth 0. Not saying the risk-reward is bad on this thing, but this statement is pretty misleading.

To which I responded:

Misleading? At the moment, shares of Navios preferreds are trading at approximately $3 - $3.50 per share, which means the current yield on the H series is: 2.15625/3.00=71.8% a Herculean yield. Additionally, if the company survives the drybulk fiasco, its preferred share price will return to within a normal preferred range of 23-25 dollars, which means your shares would have appreciated by approximately $20.00. I buy in lots of 1000 shares, consequently, I would have gained $20,000 in appreciation and $2,156.25 per year in dividends. I know the dividend has been suspended, but it's cumulative, meaning if and when they resume payments NM has to make up all the missed payments. Bonanza Time!! My risk, worse case scenario, a loss of $3,000. You do the math.

I was met with the following objections:

There is 0 yield as long as dividends are suspended and there is no guarantee of reinstatement. Whatever you choose to invest is completely at risk. Risk alone and risk vs. reward are two entirely different functions. Purely subjective opinion on my part - How the moving parts of all of her companies interact and how AF may choose to alter that interaction at any moment is too unclear to me. While the author counsels due diligence, the overly optimistic tone of this piece does not suggest the kind of objectivity that I am seeking. I have enough difficulty keeping my own excessive optimism and yield chasing in check. There are currently a number of similar opportunities. Some suggest investing in a basket of them and that your gains should exceed your loses when everything shakes out. I would prefer to try to identify ones (if I can find any) that seem to be the most affected by guilt by association rather than accurate analysis of fundamentals, ability to survive, and future prospects. I'm still looking, but NM preferred shares do not seem to me to be good bets.

Another of my followers responded with the following:

Norman, a question on the missed dividend payments, if you know the answer. If I bought the preferred shares now, (considering I hold them until they start paying pref divi's again, for this question) would I get all the missed dividend payments, since they were suspended, or only the missed dividends since I bought my shares. In other words, if someone sold there shares to me now, are they giving me their suspended dividends along with it? Or will that seller eventually get his dividends that were suspended sometime in the future, even though he sold before they started paying again, assuming the seller held long enough to qualify for a suspended dividend.

I answered:

As the holder at the time they start paying, you get all the missed payments from the first missed payment onward. You score like a bandit; that's the reason why these preferreds skyrocket the moment preferred investors realize the existential threat has passed. Talk about catching a falling knife, try catching an ascending rocket.

Although that opportunity remains available and grows richer with each missed payment, at their current prices the original risk I wrote about has also increased dramatically as a result of their increased share prices. Since then NM's preferreds have rebounded nicely and an investment then would have earned the investor a tidy return even though those preferred dividends remain suspended. I state this because at any time those who bought as I suggested could have sold those shares for a tremendous profit at any time and have foregone the gathering missed dividend payments that continue to mount.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % NM-G 1/28/19 2.1875 16.52 2.1875/16.52 13.24 NM-H 7/8/19 2.15625 16.32 2.15625/16.32 13.21

Both offer tremendous yields, but that's before you factor in the 8 missed dividend payments that are cumulative and still owed the holder. Although I didn't do the math considering the inclusion of the missed dividend payments as a factor of the final dividend yield you can expect, 2.1875 X 8 = 17.50 will be added to the ongoing total of missed dividend payments owed the holders of the G and 2.15625 X 8 = 17.25 for the B. And these totals will increase with each additional quarterly missed payment.

And on a final note, after the sixth missed payment, I believe the interest earned on each will be increased by a 1/4 point. You might want to review the IPO prospectus to determine exactly how the increases will be figured.

Let's discuss a similar opportunity, although not as profitable and certainly riskier because of the prices its preferreds currently command. The company in question is Gastar (GST), its preferred offerings are GST-A and GST-B, whose cumulative dividends are currently suspended as well.

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % GST-A 6/23/14 2.15625 18.00 2.15625/18 11.98 GST-B 11/15/18 2.6875 19.28 2.6875/19.28 13.94

Both offer tremendous yields, but that's before you factor in the 5 missed dividend payments that because they are cumulative are still owed the holder. Although I didn't do the math of factoring in the missed dividend payments and the effect they would have on the effective dividend yield you can expect to earn, be assured that if and when paid your capital gain will be increased by 2.15625 X 5 = 10.78 (the current total of missed dividend payments that are owed the holders of the GST-A). This formula: 2.6875 X 5 = 13.44 applies similarly to GST-B. Be assured that the above totals will increase along with each additional monthly missed dividend payment.

Now, with the price of oil steadily increasing and GST showing improved drilling results, here's a risk/reward ratio that might be of interest to the preferred investor not afraid of the increased risk these preferreds offer. The point of this article demonstrates that cumulative preferreds actually increase in value with each additional missed payment. This also happens in lockstep with both the perceived and real risk that the investor will assume with their purchase.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GST-A, NM-H, NM-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.