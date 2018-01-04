National American University Holdings' (NAUH) CEO Ronald Shape on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

National American University Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUH) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call January 4, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us. Yesterday's earnings release is available at the Investor Relations Section of National American University's or NAU's website at www.national.edu.

In addition, a recording of this call will be made available at NAU's website for the next 30 days. National American University Holdings also has an accompanying slide presentation available in PDF format on the NAU website, which we will reference during this call.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call and any accompanying information discussed herein contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the business prospects and results of National American University Holdings' Inc. Such risks are detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Regarding the disclaimer language, I would also like to refer you to Slide 2 of the presentation for more information. Specifically, the Company expects to file its fiscal 2018 second quarter results on Form 10-Q tomorrow, and encourages all investors to read all of the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a thorough review of NAU's business and financial results.

Let me quickly note a brief disclaimer that the Company operates in two business segments; the Academic segment, which consists of the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral education programs; and Ownership in and development of multiple apartments and condominium complexes from which it derives sales and rental income.

The Academic segment is where the company derives the largest portion of its business revenues. For the Company's fiscal 2018 second quarter, the Academic segment generated revenue of $19.4 million and the Company's Apartment and Condominium segment generated $593,000 in revenues.

With all that, now I’d like to turn the call over to Dr. Ronald Shape, President and CEO of National American University Holdings. Please go ahead, Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thank you Adam, and welcome everyone. I would like to take a moment to recognize several of our executive leadership team many of whom are on the call this morning. Dr. David Heflin, our Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Lynn Priddy, Provost and Chief Academic Officer; Dr. Bob Paxton, President of Strategic Initiatives and External Relations; Mr. Anthony De Angelis our Chief Information Officer; Mr. Paul Sedlacek, our Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel; and Mr. John Woolsey, Vice President of Human Resources and Development.

I would also like to welcome a couple of newcomers to the leadership group; Mr. David Castle, Vice President of Marketing and Enrollment Management; and Mr. Tony [Inishmore], Vice President the College of Military Studies. In addition we have several other leadership individuals across our system on the call this morning.

During this morning's call I will discuss our areas of strategic focus and provide an update on key investor highlights and business strategies. Dr. Priddy will provide an update on our academic initiatives, and then Dr. Heflin will provide an overview of our financial performance and focus. We will then conclude with the question-and-answer session.

For those of you following along in the slide deck, Slide 3 through 8 outline the key areas of focus on enrollment. Although we have discussed all of these items on past calls, I would like to provide an update on Q2 performance and some insight into Q3. In particular I will discuss our continued focus on building up online operations, optimizing on ground operations, expansion of our military operations, continued growth of our Canada operation, and finally an update on the launch of our Monthly Start Calendar.

Moving to Slide 4, we've provided some additional insight on our focus to fortifying our online operations to support the growing preferential ship in our student population to online programs and courses. As noted on this slide, we have fully launched our second online enrollment center in Kansas City, Missouri and will continue to scale this operation to meet the growing online demands of our students. As we have shared before, we feel the Kansas City market will allow us to scale a much larger employee population thereby allowing us to grow and support a larger online student base.

Likewise we will continue to support the online operations that are currently housed in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Rapid City operation continues to perform extremely well but we have not been able to scale it to the desired level.

As noted on Slide 5, we continue to identify ways to maximize our ground operations by consolidating operations in certain markets and reducing costs accordingly. We feel this process is critical to the long-term health of the organization and it will allow us to maximize both human and physical capital in these markets while providing more comprehensive student support services.

We remain focused on ensuring our students have the resources they need to be successful. And although we initiated the process in late Q2, it will continue for several months and we will most likely not realize initial benefits until the spring term in full benefits until we are able to eliminate the cost associated with the least expenses.

Moving to Slide 6, we continue to work on expanding our military operations through the anticipated asset purchase of Henley-Putnam University which remains pending receipt of required regulatory and accreditation approvals expected during the first quarter of calendar 2018. We feel strongly that with the additional programs and strategic security counterterrorism, we will be better positioned to respond to the growing demand of military students for expanded educational opportunities.

As we await the remaining approvals and we have begun the process of building HPU's curriculum into our D2L learning platform and working with the faculty and staff of HBU to ensure we are well-positioned for a smooth transition and the ability to market these programs as soon as possible post-closing.

Finally as noted on this slide, we continue to see healthy growth in our College of Military Studies and anticipate this growth will continue with the Henley-Putnam University transaction, the leadership of Mr. Tony Inishmore and the guidance of the military advisory board.

Slide 7 outlines our continued focus to expand and grow our Canada operations. We continue to develop dedicated staff in Minnesota to support our Canadian student enrollments. In addition, we continue to build strong relationships with many institutions in Canada to assist our students with degree completion opportunities. We believe these relationships provide a less competitive means to enter the Canadian market and will allow NAU to be viewed as a partner and a solution oriented institution versus a competitor.

Furthermore, we feel this approach will provide for a longer-term and more stable environment for NAU to operate in. As noted in the chart, we continue to see strong demand for our programs in Canada and anticipate this growth will continue.

As noted on Slide 8, we have launched our Monthly Start Calendar with the first start being on October 2. We are excited about the opportunity this new calendar will bring to the University by allowing us to better meet the needs of our students.

In addition, we believe the Monthly Start Calendar will bring greater discipline to our operations and ensure our processes are in sync with the demands of our students by providing increased flexibility to start when they are ready. Finally, given that the monthly starts are built on a standard 11 week quarter system, we will be able to build the student cohort numbers over time to further maximize efficiencies.

For example the students recruited into the October 2 start will now be joined by those students recruited into the January 2 start to further enhance the size of the cohort. This process will repeat itself as we go forward.

On Slide 9 we've provided an update on the status of transfer agreements and teach outs. First in November we entered into a transfer agreement with an institution to provide approximately 800 of their students with degree completion opportunities with NAU. We are in the process of working with this student group to enroll in a special term that will start on January 8 and transition into our normal Calendar B with the April start. We will have additional information on the number of students who elected to participate in the transfer agreement and complete their degree with NAU in the next quarterly call.

We also continue to work with several other student groups through teach-out arrangements and although we are very pleased with the success of these students in completing their degrees, the student population of this group continues to strength as the students graduate in larger numbers.

Although Dr. Heflin will provide greater insight on our results for the second quarter, I have outlined some highlights on Slide 10. While revenues for the quarter did decrease as a result of lower enrollment, the impact was partially offset by increased revenues from students taking advantage of the NAU Tuition Advantage plan which we introduced in March 2017.

Secondly cash flows used in operating activities in the fiscal 2018 second quarter improved to 700,000 from the first quarter of 2.9 million. Finally net loss in the second quarter was further impacted by campus impairment expense of over 1 million and the loss of the ability to book income tax benefit. For the first six months of FY2018 the loss of the income tax benefit was over 2.5 million.

Slide 11 speaks to a number of transactions related to our strategic enrollment focus that were recorded during the FY2018 second quarter which impacted our bottom line. A number of investors have inquired about the status of future dividends. On Slide 12 we have provided some insight around the company's dividend.

As most of you know, NAUH has been a dividend paying company since we became publicly traded in 2009 and that intent has not changed. However, the company does have a certain order of priority to its areas of focus, as well as how cash flows are managed. Our primary focus remains on providing students access to a quality education at an affordable price than a strong and healthy organization for our employees followed by providing a financial return to our shareholders through stock appreciation and a dividend.

In line with this focus, the cash flows generated from the company are used to pay taxes, reinvest in the business and provide a dividend to shareholders. As such and as we work to realign the operations of the company to incur a strong and healthy institution, we are focusing cash flows and operations and will revisit the distribution of dividends when the company's profits return to acceptable levels.

Moving to Slides 13 and 14, you can see that fall 2017 credit hours totals were down 3.9% over the same period last year which is an improvement over the past several terms. Total student headcount was down 13.8% primarily due to declines in our continuing education and undergraduate diploma divisions. We expect to continue to see the student headcount numbers decline in our continuing education division as we focus our resources on the areas I mentioned earlier.

We remain pleased with our graduate student enrollments with a year-over-year increase of 17.8%. In addition, we are pleased with the improving credit our numbers driven by our Tuition Advantage plan and the launch of the Monthly Start Calendar.

As I mentioned on the last call, we did see some pressure on our doctoral enrollments for the fall quarter with student headcount being down 8.2% year-over-year. However, we welcomed a new cohort during the term and are on target to start another cohort in the spring term. We remain confident that we will return to positive enrollment growth in the doctoral category as the interest remains strong.

Slide 14 provides a historical student enrollment by credit hour comparison, as well as the current projected credit hour enrollments for winter 2017/2018. For the fall term students enrolled in 59,080 credit hours which exceeded our projection of 56,250 credit hours, this increase was primarily driven by the launch of our Monthly Start Calendar which allowed for two additional starts in October and November to be reflected in these numbers.

Also as noted earlier on Slide 8, the unearned revenue for these starts will have a positive impact on revenue for future terms. For example, the unearned revenue from October and November starts will be reflected in Q3. We are projecting 57,750 credit hours for the winter term which is down approximately 7.8% over the winter term last year.

We anticipate the continued successful student completion of the teach-out programs will translate into additional year-over-year pressures on these enrollment trends over the next several terms which we expect will be partially offset by the addition of the Monthly Start Calendar and the added enrollments through transfer agreements.

Moving to Slide 15 we have provided an update on the most recent regulatory filings with the U.S. Department of Education. Regulatory compliance remains one of our nonnegotiable and we are very pleased to report in August that the University's 90:10 ratio has continued to improve with the most recent results being 82.6 which is down from the previous year's 86.9.

During the fiscal 2018 second quarter, our independent compliance auditors completed the annually required audit of our federal student aid program administration in which once again there were no findings.

As noted on Slide 16, our strategic academic focus remains on persistence and completion, curricular evolution and successful course completion. The University has built a technology platform called TEAMS 3 to measure student progress which ensures immediate engagement by faculty and staff when a student is not progressing as he or she should. We believe this technology will help to support our focus on improving persistence and completion.

In addition as we continue to see our students shift through our online programming, we are investing in and improving upon our online course delivery platform through D2L BrightSpace. Dr. Priddy will share more on these efforts shortly.

Looking forward we remain focused on executing our key growth strategies and ensuring quality through our strategic academic focus. We will continue to provide additional insights as to the development of these initiatives as we move forward.

Next Dr. Priddy will provide an update on our academic operations.

Lynn Priddy

Thank you, Dr. Shape, and good morning, everyone.

Slides 18 and 19 build on Dr. Shape's earlier comments related to graduate and undergraduate education and the accelerated implementation of learning and student success technologies.

TEAMS 3 of a proprietary system provides real-time data on individual students, faculty and advisors from overall persistent to actual daily engagement within the online course room. Based on the original predicted indicators, TEAMS 3 is now building data analytics and intelligence to deployment across our system. The system shows a stat and risk level of every student sliding those students who receive a C, fail to attend, follow a cumulative GPA or are unengaged in a discussion.

TEAMS 3 also document faculty and advisory engagement with students alluding deans and others on lack of support, timely assessment or responsiveness to students thus supporting an entirely new online high contact high engagement course and program experience.

A comprehensive redesign of online courses and programs a.k.a. D2L BrightSpace and Daylight aligns with TEAMS 3 for intrusive advising and real-time data to ensure substantive and interactive engagement throughout a course. The prototype for online courses embeds different modes of learning sequences that require peer-to-peer and faculty to student interaction, multi term assignments and assessments and customized learning topics that allow students to deepen their knowledge of a chosen career while mastering the broad and specific course and program competencies and learning outcomes.

The new D2L prototype includes full mobile functionality and integrated career and learning support services as well as some options for embedded apprenticeships overseeing or engaged in by employers. These two efforts along with other key academic deliverables all focus on ensuring students engage, learn, persist and complete.

In fact, with these new investments and new policies, processes and an academic culture that increasingly values agility, innovation, successful course completion rates continue to improve.

A third set of data pulls across all institutional systems to portray system wide educational and institutional effectiveness on specific quality, efficiency and productivity metrics. NAU is one of 20 institutions invited by the Higher Learning Commission to participate in Lumina Foundation Grant on defining and testing data related to student success.

As a result, NAU is in a yearlong process of examining variables that affect institutional, educational and student success and are refining its data definitions and methodologies on student learning, persistence and completion. The refined definitions and methodologies provide greater transparency and accuracy on the degree and learning pathways of our students.

As indicated in the prior investor presentations, we are refining all of our student success data using these refined definitions and related metrics. The new data points will be presented across time early in 2018, so as to be comparable to previous terms and years.

NAU is committed to developing and launching high demand online program as demonstrated by the proposed consolidation of Henley-Putnam University into NAU which will accelerate the expansion of the College of Military Studies and the enrollment growth already underway. The asset purchase will provide if approved three additional master degrees, one doctoral degree and 31 undergraduate and graduate certificates in terrorism and counterterrorism, cybersecurity, intelligence analysis, strategic security, military focus immersive language certificate and protection management.

Finally, core to all these initiatives is NAU's longstanding commitment to performance based curriculum with the capacity to be unbundled into competencies that can be customized to businesses and personalized to students all while remaining within the traditional core structure of higher education. Using this curricular structure and revised policies, the university has re-envisioned the way its credentials, program and courses can be aligned to streamline degree path from diplomas to masters' degrees entering at any point along the continuum.

The redesign involves all undergraduate and master's offerings including nursing, legal studies and information technology programs which now include embedded certifications, new areas of emphasis such as cybersecurity and later to direct degrees.

For example, NAU's Bachelorette programs now offer up to 13.5 graduate credits toward multiple aligned masters degrees at NAU. Further, nursing students or nurses in the field who may bring in RN or an associate degree in nursing can complete a direct path through the bachelors to the Master of Science in Nursing.

Whereas many institutions evaluate on how to limit and control transfer credit and prior learning assessments, NAU has developed a distinctive ability to apply transfer credits to degree programs minimizing credit loss and assuring improved degree progression for students. NAU will continue to re-event the trend to experience, expertise homed for serving displaced students from closing institutions.

Because more than 70% of all NAU students bring transfer credit an experiential learning that can be evaluated for credit, the university has now tested and will fully implement new processes for optimizing credit for prior learning also available at any point on the degree continuum.

Supporting these processes are new transfer and residency requirement practices that maximize credit for previous college work, relevant military and other training, international transfer, articulated credit and prior learning from work experience. In addition, NAU has streamlined entry testing and consolidated entry courses.

As a result of these new processes and policies, students particularly military have received an average of 30% more transfer credits toward degrees at NAU then in previous years. As reported previously, the redesign of programs has included the integration of co-requisite remedial and the new quantitative reasoning math course sequence.

Based on work from the data project in achieving the dream, these entry process changes have reduced the high failure rated entry, have allowed students to be more successful academically in their third courses including math and have promoted quicker entry into the field focused courses most working adults seek.

Accompanying these revisions are parallel efforts to expand student tutoring, mentoring, intrusive advising and career services, as well as library, writing and math, one stop assistance. A full mobile friendly application allows students to engage from anywhere via any smart device.

Slide 20 details the impact the transfer and teach-out agreements have had on NAU's spring, summer fall and winter terms. Working with state educational regulators, the U.S. Department of Education and programmatic and regional accreditors the university has now served more than 3,100 unduplicated headcount students from closed institutions.

As of winter 2017, these students enrolled in more than 60,000 credit hours. Finally, the proposed asset purchase of Henley-Putnam University would accelerate both the launch of high demand programs and enrollment in the college and military study.

Slide 21 provides the breakdown of the university students by academic area and by degree offering for the fall of 2017 terms. Academic offerings and degrees are consistent with previous quarters with a trend in increased enrollment in Master's completion program.

Notably, the percentage of students in the academic area of nursing is directly attributable to the 250 plus students still remaining in the Career Point College vocational nursing diploma program and the associate of science nursing program. Excluding these students the distribution of academic programming during this term showed solid signs of enrollment stabilization in undergraduate programs and steady increases in graduate programs.

Slide 22 demonstrates revolving gain from increased focus on student persistence and learning success. Course completion remains stronger than it has been in the previous two years. Year-over-year persistence continues to trend consistently upwards since 2015 contributing to the stabilization of continuing enrollment.

Some data fluctuations are merging in the transition to monthly starts. However the strong and improving course completion by our students is clear. Year-over-year, undergraduate course completion rates in fall 2017 showed continued improvement increasing from 90% to 92% with graduate remaining high at 96%. Both exceeded their benchmarks to 85% for undergraduate and 90% for graduate respectively.

Our strong course completion rates are reflection of our continued efforts to integrate faculty student mentoring and other engagement strategies into all online courses. We believe the revision to remedial, entry courses and math offerings have also impacted new and continuing students significantly improving successful completion of college success, math and writing courses.

The work in Lumina project and Higher Learning Commission persistence academy continues to provide the data support for NAU’s engagement, persistence and learning efforts. Current assessment of learning results indicate that 80% of students are achieving key program learning outcomes with significant improvement noted by the business and veterinary technology programmatic accreditors. The academy at Lumina work are too pronged providing data that identifies which strategies are successful with which student and shifting the university student success data from static historical reports to predictive analytics that flag and report on four levels of student risk tied to seven factors.

The analytics and weekly data indicators are new re-entry and continuing student engagement, attendance and academic success. Campus and central teams respond with interventions designed to impact student course, term and degree persistence, learning and completion.

Although we continue to focus on enrollments, we balance those efforts with an equally important focus on working with our current students and guiding them to ultimate completion. We will continue to collect and analyze relevant data to ensure that we are encouraging and assisting our students to persist in their program of study, which will ultimately allow them to achieve their educational goals.

Now I'd like to turn it over to David Heflin, who will provide an overview of our financial performance.

David Heflin

Thank you, Dr. Priddy and good morning. I will begin by sharing highlights from the second quarter. I would encourage each of you to review our press release the Form 10-Q that will be filed tomorrow in our investor deck for specific details. In the course I’ll be happy to take questions during Q&A.

As shown on Slide 24, revenue decreased to $20 million in the fiscal year 2018 second quarter from $22 million for the same period last year representing a 10% decrease. Our academic segments total revenue decreased to $19.4 million from $21.7 million in the prior year period primarily due to decreased credit hours and lower book sales resulting from lower enrollment.

Cost of educational services is down from $6.5 million to $6.4 million and SG&A is down from $15.4 million to $15.3 million. The investment and the strategic priorities mentioned by Dr. Shape earlier impacted the universities expenses. The impact of these expense initiatives in the second quarter totaled $1.3 million compared to $400,000 for the same initiatives in the same quarter of the prior year.

We continue to work on improving our operating efficiencies to make sure our cost aligned with our current enrollment numbers. As such we will be consolidating some of our physical locations in the coming quarters which Dr. Shape noted in his remarks.

Moving to Slide 25, net loss attributable to the company for the fiscal year 2018 second quarter was a loss of 3.8 million or $0.16 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding compared to a net loss of $800,000 or $0.03 per diluted share based on 24.1 million shares outstanding in the prior year period.

The net loss in the second quarter was impacted by additional charges to the valuation allowance that the company recorded against its deferred tax asset. This non-cash charge reduced the benefit from income taxes of our operating losses and was the result of the company's assessment of the realizability of its deferred tax assets over certain period of time.

This incremental valuation allowance prevents the recording of current income tax benefit associated with current operating losses. While these losses are eligible for net operating loss carryforwards, the University does not recognize a tax benefit on the books in deferred tax asset associated with these losses.

A primary factor in the assessment since the company is in a cumulative loss position over a three-year period in November 30, 2017. This valuation allowance can be reduced or reversed in the future as the company returns to profitability.

The company's LBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018 decreased to $2.3 million compared to EBITDA of $300,000 in the prior year period. A table reconciling LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday's press release.

Slides 26 and 27 show financial highlights from the first six months of fiscal year 2018 compared to the first six months of fiscal year 2017.

The National University Holdings revenue for the six months ended November 30, 2017 decreased to $39.8 million from $43.1 million for the same period last year. Again this decrease was primarily driven by lower enrollment.

SG&A expenses for the six months ended November 30, 2017 was $30.8 million or 77.4% of the total revenue compared to $31.9 million or 74% of the six month ended revenue for the period ended November 30, 2016.

During the first six months of fiscal year 2018, the company reported a net loss attributable to the National American University Holdings of $7.6 million or $0.31 per diluted share based on 24.2 million shares outstanding compared to net loss attributable to the University of $2.8 million or $0.12 per diluted share based on 24.1 million shares outstanding in the prior year period.

LBITDA for the first six month of fiscal year 2018 was negative 5 million compared to LBITDA of 1.2 million in the prior year period. Again a table reconciling LBITDA to net loss can be found in yesterday's press release.

Moving to Slide 28, the balance sheet highlights can be found on Slide 28 for the period ending November 30, 2017. Cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities totaled $8.7 million, working capital totaled $4.4 million, the University has no outstanding lending debt and stockholders equity totals $21.4 million or approximately $0.88 per diluted share. Our balance sheet has taxes receivable of $2.3 million that will be received in the current fiscal year.

As indicated on Slide 29 during the first and second quarters of fiscal year 2018, the company cash in available-for-sale investment balance declined by $7.5 million. The company paid out $2.2 million dividends in the first two quarters. In addition the company invested 800,000 during the first quarter to complete payment for the construction of the Arrowhead View Apartments.

The largest contributor to the decline in cash during the year was cash flows used in operation of $3.7 million, $1 million of which was the result of the lease termination payment. As we continue working to better align our expenses with our current enrollment in income levels, we're excited about these strategic initiatives we have discussed this morning and we believe these efforts will serve to strengthen the finances and future of our university.

With that, I will turn the call back to Dr. Shape.

Ronald Shape

Thanks Dr. Heflin, and thanks Dr. Priddy. Operator, we would be happy to take questions at this time.

Ronald Shape

Thanks operator, and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. We are available to answer any additional questions you may have. You're also welcome to contact our Investor Relations firm, The Equity Group. We look forward to speaking with you again during the fiscal 2018 third quarter results conference call. Thanks everyone.

