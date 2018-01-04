Chimera Investment Corp.: Time To Buy The Drop?

Chimera Investment Corp.'s (CIM) shares have dropped towards $18 again lately, making a potential long position more appealing. I think today's reward-to-risk ratio and valuation level are way more attractive than the ones we have seen in April 2017 when shares hit their last 52-week high. Today, income investors seeking a high-yield income vehicle with robust dividend coverage and a more reasonable valuation may want to place Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares on the watchlist, or even pull the "buy trigger". An investment in the mortgage REIT comes with an entry yield of 11.1 percent.

I closed my long-position in Chimera Investment Corp. about a year ago as I was increasingly concerned about the mortgage REIT's valuation, and about what seemed to be overly optimistic investor sentiment in the high-yield sector. As a matter of fact, I warned of the fast rate of price appreciation in the mortgage REIT sector in a piece published in April last year, titled "Chimera Investment Corp.: Be Fearful When Others Are Greedy," just before Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares hit a new 52-week high.

That said, though, I think the recent dip is a good opportunity to reevaluate Chimera Investment Corp., and decide whether a long position makes sense again at today's price point.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares have been exposed to considerable volatility in the last year. The share price today sits ~13.4 percent below its latest 52-week high at $20.90.



Source: StockCharts.com

The good news is that Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares have become a little cheaper thanks to the most recent price drop, yet the mortgage REIT's dividend coverage stats remain robust. In fact, there is a good chance Chimera Investment Corp.'s management will hike its going dividend rate of $0.50/share in 2018. Based on Chimera's considerable excess dividend coverage, I can see management lift its quarterly cash dividend by $0.01-$0.02/share, reflecting a potential increase of 2-4 percent.

Source: Achilles Research

Chimera Is A Lot Cheaper Than In April 2017

Chimera Investment Corp. is no longer as expensive as it was nearly a year ago. Today, Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares cost investors seeking high, recurring dividend income ~7.3x Q3-2017 run-rate core earnings.

And here's how Chimera Investment Corp.'s price-to-book ratio compares against Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC).

CIM Price to Book Value data by YCharts

What To Expect In 2018

There is a very reasonable chance in my opinion that Chimera Investment Corp.'s management will increase its quarterly cash dividend in 2018, but probably not by too much. Again, my estimate is for a $0.51-$0.52/share quarterly cash dividend going forward. I could also see Chimera Investment Corp. pay a special dividend, instead of raising its quarterly cash dividend, under the condition that the mortgage REIT maintains its high degree of excess dividend coverage.

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares will likely remain as volatile in 2018 as they were in 2017, which will benefit opportunistic income investors with cash in the bank.

Your Takeaway

Chimera Investment Corp.'s shares sell for just a little more than 7x Q3-2017 run-rate core earnings which is a reasonable multiple for a mortgage REIT with this good dividend coverage. I expect management to hike its quarterly cash dividend in 2018 by a couple of pennies, and even a special dividend is entirely within the realms of possibility as long as Chimera Investment Corp.'s dividend coverage holds up. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.