Canadian Dividend All-Stars: 2017 In Review

Happy 2018 everyone! In February of last year I began my weekly coverage of Canadian Dividend All-Stars. Canadian Dividend All-Stars are Canadian stocks listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange that have raised their dividends for at minimum, five consecutive years. My series focused on anticipating upcoming dividend increases and subsequently estimating the amount of the increase. Typically, I would base my estimates on historical data along with current events and with 2017 in the rear-view mirror, let’s take a look at how the year panned out.

ACCURATE ESTIMATES

As mentioned previously, I rely primarily on historical data to anticipate the timing of expected increases and the amount of the dividend increase. I'm happy to report that the results were fairly accurate. Of those expected to raise dividends, 93% came through with a dividend raise, while only 7% failed to announce an increase in 2017. Of note, it became apparent throughout the year that relying on one source for dividend information was not ideal as there were a few times when dividend dates were in conflict or missed and when historical dividend information was incorrect. As the year progressed, I began cross-referencing three different sources for dividend declaration dates and historical dividend trends. Unfortunately, not all companies have comprehensive investor websites that contain this information.

Likewise, my dividend raise estimates also proved to be fairly accurate. Of those that raised dividends, 87% came in either in-line or above my estimates. This leaves only 13% of estimates which came in below expectations. Overall I would consider that a very successful year.

CHANGES TO THE ALL-STAR LIST

This past year saw a number of companies fall off the All-Star list. Some, like Home Capital Group and Amia Inc., where impacted by significant one-time events which resulted in dividend cuts or the suspension of the dividend. Others, given macro-economic conditions, declining or stagnant revenues or a more focused growth strategy, where just not in a position to raise dividends further. Here is a complete list of the 16 Canadian Dividend All-Stars that lost their status going into 2018 and the reason for their loss of status:

Company Symbols Reason DirectCash Payments (OTC:DCTFF)[TSX: DCI] Acquired Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) [TSX: RGL] De-listed Home Capital Group (OTCPK:HMCBF) [TSX: HCG] Dividend Suspended Aimia Inc. (OTCPK:GAPFF) [TSX: AIM] Dividend Suspended Brookfield Office Properties (BOXC) [TSX: BOX.UN] Went Private Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) [TSX: BEI.UN] Dividend Cut Alarm Force (OTCPK:ARFCF) [TSX: AF] Acquired Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [TSX: CJR.B] No Raise Shaw Communications (SJR) [TSX: SJR.B] No Raise Accord Financial [TSX: ACD] No Raise Gluskin Sheff & Associates [TSX: GS] No Raise Alaris Royaty Corp (OTC:ALARF) [TSX: AD] No Raise MTY Food Group (OTC:MTYFF) [TSX: MTY] No Raise Gibson Energy (OTC:GBNXF) [TSX: GIB] No Raise Boston Pizza Royalties Inc. Fund (OTC:BPZZF) [TSX: BPF.UN] No Raise Agrium (AGU) [TSX: AGU] Merger with Potash (POT)

Now that we got the bad news out of the way, there are also a number of new Canadian Dividend All-Stars going into 2018. Here are the 12additions to the All-Star list that have all reached five straight years of dividend growth:

Company Symbols Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)[TSX: BPY.UN] Canadian General Investments (OTCPK:CGRIF) [TSX: CGI] DHC Media Inc. (DHXM) [TSX: DHX.A] Fiera Capital (OTC:FRRPF) [TSX: FSZ] Magellan Aerospace Corp. (OTCPK:MALJF) [TSX: MAL] ONEX Corporation (OTCPK:ONEXF) [TSX: ONEX] Open Text Corporation (OTEX) [TSX: OTEX] Parkland Fuel Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) [TSX: PKI] Premium Brands Holding Corp. (OTC:PRBZF) [TSX: PBH] Supremex Inc. (OTCPK:SUMXF) [TSX: SXP] Toromont Industries (OTCPK:TMTNF) [TSX: TIH] Transalta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF) [TSX: RNW]

Of note, Brookfield Property Partners and Open Text Corporation are dual listed, which means they can be purchased on both the U.S. and Canadian major exchanges.

LOOKING FORWARD TO 2018

As you can see by the number of All-Stars that lost their status in 2017, there is no guarantee that companies will continue to raise dividends. However, the Canadian Dividend All-Star list provides dividend growth investors with a great starting point. There are quite a few intriguing additions to the list this year, and I look forward to continuing my series throughout 2018. I truly hope you find my coverage of the Canadian All-Stars of value and if there is anything further you would like to see that would enhance the series, please drop me a note in the comment section below. Best of luck in 2018!