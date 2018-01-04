Review Of The Current Investment Landscape

As we close the books on 2017 and transition into a new year, we’d like to present a brief review of the investment landscape in which we currently operate. Our assessment can be summed up as follows: there has been a slight improvement in fundamental macroeconomic indicators, but this has mainly been achieved by unsustainable increases in debt levels, enabled by what remains extremely accommodative monetary and fiscal policies across the globe. The other main consequence of these policies has been the suppression of volatility, as well as a persistent increase in asset prices, leading to one of the most expensive markets in history. This has been further amplified by the fast-changing structure of financial markets, which has created positive feedback loops within the system, further hindering price discovery and sowing the seeds for future financial instability. Human nature being what it is, this has resulted in a high level of complacency amongst investors, who have become increasingly unwilling to recognize the numerous market anomalies that exist today. We’ll aim to conclude by highlighting a number of inflections points we see on the horizon, and advising investors to exert caution in today’s market.

Fundamental macroeconomic indicators

According to estimates by the OECD, real (inflation-adjusted) GDP for the US economy is expected to grow 2.2% in 2017 versus 1.5% in 2006, with further acceleration anticipated in 2018 (see Figure 1 in the Appendix). Looking at other key geographies (Figure 2), both Europe and Japan are also showing signs of economic recovery, with the EU expected to grow at a similar pace as the US, while Japan is still growing well below 2%. Finally, emerging market economies such as Brazil and Russia are experiencing a return to positive growth, helped by a recovery of the energy sector; while China and India’s slowdown appears to be stabilizing at about 6.5%. All in, global real GDP growth is expected to come in at 3.6% in 2017, versus 3.1% in 2016. So, the good news is that the world economy is showing signs of accelerating real GDP growth, with a return to more synchronized growth between major developed and emerging countries.

The unemployment rate, as shown by Figure 3, is now at about 4%, which is historically low and generally considered to be close to full employment. But the labour participation rate (Figure 4) has remained stagnant, which highlights the structural weakness of the US labour market, namely the amount of ‘discouraged’ workers that are considered to be outside of the labour force, as well as the increasing number of part-time jobs over the past two decades, both of which amount to an understatement of official unemployment statistics.

The US manufacturing sector paints a fairly similar picture to the broader US economy. Both industrial production and durable goods order (ex. transportation) have trended upward throughout the year, as shown by Figures 5 and 6. But both indicators remain below pre-recession levels, nearly 9 years into an economic recovery, which points to the rather sluggish growth we’ve had throughout that period. Thus, capacity utilization (Figure 7) remains below the 80% mark, which can be seen as the point at which companies consider capital spending for new production capacity. At the end of the day, in a world where real growth is only about 3% (and slower still for most developed economies), companies can aim to meet most incremental demand via productivity improvements, and without having to undertake large investments in new productive capacity.

How is the all-important US consumer doing in all of this, bearing in mind that consumption accounts for nearly 70% of total US GDP? Again, on the surface, most indicators have trended positively and presumably point to a sustainable economic recovery. This is best exemplified by retail sales, which have steadily recovered since 2009, as shown by Figure 8. Taking a closer look at 2017 data through to September, one can observe that despite a noticeable slowdown in auto sales, total retail sales have continued to increase at a decent rate, and the winter holiday shopping season has had a strong start. Moreover, we can also take comfort in the fact that real median household income has finally started to increase, surpassing both its 1999 and 2007 peaks last year (Figure 9). Still, to put this into perspective, this shows that the level of real median income has stayed stagnant for the better part of 20 years.

In closing, it would be disingenuous for us not to acknowledge the positive trend in many fundamental macroeconomic indicators as evidence of accelerating economic activity. That fact is undisputable. But what is open for discussion is whether the means by which are we achieving this growth are sustainable. That is the question we aim to focus on in the next section.

Monetary policy & debt

In our 2016 Annual Report, we identified central banks’ experiment with radically unconventional monetary policies as the root cause of many unintended consequences, including asset price bubble formation, excessive debt accumulation, and increasing wealth inequality, to name a few. We also stated our belief that central banks were of course right to act decisively during the financial crisis of 2008, but questioned whether they should still be so active, so many years into a recovery, and what that implied about the actual state of the global economy.

Let’s briefly examine that latest policy changes of major central banks, both in terms of interest rates and asset purchases. As shown by Figure 10, short-term interest rates remain extremely low, and negative in most European countries as well as Japan. Once again, we want to reiterate our belief that the theoretical concept of negative interest rates is an absurdity, whose cost/benefit is unfavourable. As demonstrated in all countries that have taken interest rates negative over the past couple of years, it has failed to meaningfully spur growth and inflation (see Figure 11).

Looking at the situation across major central banks, only the Fed has begun a slow and gradual process of interest rate normalization over the past year, taking short-term rates up to 1.5% this December. Thus far, there is little indication of other central banks following the Fed’s lead in the near-term. Furthermore, there are serious question marks about how far central banks can normalize interest rates, in view of the increase in interest payments on debt that it would generate.

The other aspect of monetary policy that central banks are likely to focus on is gradually shrinking their balance sheets, by unwinding their asset purchase programs. Here again, the Fed has taken the lead, starting this past October to let some of its bonds mature without reinvesting proceeds - at a rate of US$ 10b a month, gradually increasing to US$ 50b a month. It will be interesting to see how this unfolds, as a deleveraging of that magnitude will undoubtedly have a meaningful impact on financial markets. Still, it is important to note that on balance, 2017 has remained a year of large monetary accommodation. As shown by Figure 12, the combined total assets of major central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, and PBOC) have increased in excess of 12% yoy to over US$ 19.7 trillion by November 2017. Most of that monetary stimulus was undertaken by the ECB (+35% yoy), the BoJ (+12% yoy), and the PBOC (+10% yoy). So, while the unwinding of the Fed’s QE program may be getting most of the attention, it is key to acknowledge that the world economy has still benefitted from massive monetary stimulus this past year.

Central banks’ total assets represents the amount of ‘base money’ on which credit is extended to both the public and private sector. And of course, whenever credit is extended, debt is created on the other side of the transaction. As a result, one can convincingly argue that central banks’ policies over the past decade have been a large facilitator of debt accumulation to unsustainable levels. Let’s take a look at how debt levels have evolved over the past year.

Figure 13 displays the breakdown of total US non-financial debt for 2016 and 2017 (estimates) by category. All in, total debt continues to make all-time highs, both in absolute terms (US$ 49.1 trillion) and as a percentage of GDP (256%), increasing 4% year-on-year. The rate of growth in total federal debt has slowed marginally, although that promises to be short-lived, with the budget deficit widening throughout the year. Moreover, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the recent passing of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act is expected to add an incremental US$ 1.5 trillion to the deficit over the coming decade. To put this into perspective, that’s US$ 150 billion a year, which is equivalent to a 20%+ increase to the current budget deficit of US$ 665 billion per year.

Households have continued accumulating debt at about the same pace of about 3.5% a year, maintaining a stable ratio of debt to GDP. In fairness, US households are now in better shape than they were a decade ago, as their exposure to mortgage debt has come down to more acceptable levels. Having said that, student and auto loans remain a cause for concern, and the evolution of credit card debt is something to keep an eye on. On balance, we are not particularly encouraged to see the evolution in the personal savings rate, which has been trending downward for a number of years and has dropped below 3% in late 2017 (Figure 14). This implies that the average level of disposable income (ex. capital gains on financial assets and real estate) that is put aside as a nest egg for retirement is well below recommended levels. Furthermore, it is important to note that due to widening income inequalities, the savings rate of earners in the lower percentiles of the income distribution is much lower than the national average rate, and likely negative. Thus, a meaningful segment of the population is actually living beyond its means, going further into debt as time passes.

Finally, corporations have continued to increase borrowings at an accelerating rate, up 6.5% to US$ 14.3 trillion in 2017, which represents an all-time high of about 75% of GDP. There are a few factors at play here that are worth mentioning. The first is that debt obviously remains a very cheap source of financing, thanks to artificially-low interest rates from central banks. Second, corporate profitability levels are currently at an all-time high, which affords additional room for financial leverage, as measured by standard metrics. Last, and perhaps most importantly, corporate debt offers a cheap source of capital to perform stock buy-back programs and mergers & acquisitions, which is an effective way to increase short-term earnings per share in a low-growth economy, the very thing executives are incentivized to do.

Let’s close this section on monetary policy & debt with a brief mention of China, which we already singled-out last year for its unprecedented accumulation of corporate and financial debt. Before we start, to be clear, we are actually quite optimistic about the Chinese economy long-term. But we believe that given the rather reckless manner in which it has built an enormous banking system (both official and ‘shadow’) over a very short period of time, it will likely have to go through a credit cycle at some point in the years to come. One area of particular concern is the astronomical rise of wealth management products (WMPs), which have grown at a CAGR of over 50% over the past decade from practically nothing to nearly US$ 4.5 trillion in 2016 (Figure 15). These financial products, which are mainly sold to Chinese retail investors, have become a major source of wholesale funding for banks (instead of what would normally be deposits from customers), estimated at about 30% of total funding. We have a number of clear worries about this development of China’s financial system. First, these are sold to investors as ‘guaranteed return’ financial products that offer fixed rates of return well above regulated interest rates for deposits. As reported by Bloomberg, WMPs sold this November advertised an average annualized yield of close to 5% versus the one-year deposit rate of 1.5%, according to Chengdu-based research firm PY Standard. Second, there is a clear liquidity mismatch between most WMPs sold to investors and the assets they ultimately fund. Most WMPs are invested in illiquid assets with maturities in excess of one year, while they themselves have an average maturity of approximately 3-4 months. Last, and in a manner which is reminiscent of the US subprime debacle, Chinese banks have been engaged in the practice of ‘pooling’ and cross-selling WMPs to each other. In short, these products create a clear moral hazard for investors, as well as a high level of financial, liquidity, and contagion risk for China’s banking system. So much so, that this November regulators moved to scrap the fixed-return model, and instead have investors bear the risk of losses from non-performing loans. But this will only be effective as of mid-2019.

In conclusion, excessive debt accumulation fuelled by unconventional monetary policies has continued to be the main engine of global growth this past year. It is certainly easier to ‘grow’, especially when measured as output, when given a blank check of practically free money. But as Dr. Lacy Hunt rightly asserts, ‘debt is an increase in current spending in exchange for a decline in future spending, unless the debt generates an income stream to repay principal and interest’. Regrettably, our ongoing accumulation of unproductive debt places us in an increasingly precarious position.

Valuation levels

Undoubtedly, the policies of central bank over the past decade have led to a one of the most expensive markets in history. Let’s briefly review valuation levels across asset classes in key geographies.

Starting with bonds, which is arguably the most distorted market, given central banks’ direct involvement in setting artificially-low interest rates and purchasing assets in the open market: as shown by Figure 16, the yields on 10-year government bonds across key geographies remain extraordinarily low (and even negative or close to 0% in the case of Switzerland and Japan). Expressed as implied P/E ratios, government bonds are trading at ludicrous multiples: 40x for the US, 238x for Germany, and 2’000x for Japan. Furthermore, the historically low level of insurance against default that investors demand on riskier bonds, such as corporate high-yield (also referred to as ‘junk’) bonds, is yet another sign of high valuation levels and low risk premiums. As Figures 17 and 18 display, US and EU high-yield spreads currently stand at 3.6% and 2.8% respectively, close to the previous lows of 2007. Putting aside cryptocurrencies for the time being, many commentators argue that of all financial assets, the clearest signs of overvaluation are currently in bonds.

Equity prices are of course tied to bond valuations, as government yields are typically used to measure the ‘risk free’ rate of return, a key component to estimating the discount rate used to value equities (if one employs the CAPM model, which we do not recommend). As Warren Buffet once stated, ‘interest rates act on financial valuations the way gravity acts on matter: the higher the rate, the greater the downward pull’. Hence, equity prices have also been meaningfully impacted, albeit more indirectly, by the monetary policies of central banks. Whether one looks at trailing (2016), current (2017), or forward (2018) P/E multiples for major indices (Figures 19 and 20), one can see that the valuation levels of equities are stretched. That is particularly true of certain geographies, such as US and Swiss equities, as well as a number of sectors, including technology. On the other hand, one can point to the fact that emerging markets and Europe appear to be priced more attractively, in relative terms. We also want to remind readers that corporations are currently operating at elevated profit margins, after 9 years of cost cutting and operational improvements in an altogether low-growth environment. Thus, current P/E ratios arguably understate the extent to which equities are expensive. Two of our favourite valuation metrics that address this issue are the Shiller P/E, which takes a 10 year average of earnings in order to smooth out cyclicality, and the ratio of total market capitalization to GDP. As shown by Figure 21, the Shiller P/E for the S&P 500 currently stands at 32.5x, up from 26.5x a year ago. That currently places it in the 95th+ percentile, or nearly the most expensive it has been for over a century. Likewise, the ratio of total US market capitalization to GDP is approaching 135%, which is close to the all-time high of 1999 (Figure 22).

One argument commonly used to justify equity valuation levels is that they are still cheap compared to bonds. The argument goes: if rates stay low, then equity valuations aren’t that stretched. That is true. The 12-months forward earnings yield on the S&P 500 is over 5%, which is more than twice the 10-year Treasury yield, a large gap by historical standards. But let’s assume that interest rates do indeed stay low. Now, that could be the result of i.) continuing central bank intervention, or ii.) the natural interest rate (equilibrium between demand for loanable funds and supply of voluntary savings) actually being that low. If it is the former, then equities are likely expensive due to an artificially-low discount rate. And if it is the latter, then what is the bond market telling us about the growth prospects of the world economy? It is discounting a fairly low-growth environment going forward, which is contrary to what equities appear to be pricing in. We therefore find it rather unconvincing to justify current equity valuations by arguing that interest rates will stay as low as they are today, whether forcedly or naturally.

Overall, from our perspective, both bonds and equities look expensive as we move into 2018. The same is true of all major assets classes, including real estate. One might even go further and suggest that certain markets, such as Canada and Australia, are flashing clear red flags.

Positive feedback loops and financial instability

While record debt levels and expensive asset valuations are a cause for concern, perhaps equally worrisome is the manner in which money flows are changing the very structure of financial markets (and that regulators appear to be entirely unconcerned about this). Monetary interventionism by central banks has created an environment of suppressed volatility and a relentless run-up in asset prices, resulting in a clear moral hazard for investors. This has incited capital to flow towards certain investment products and strategies, including passive index funds & ETFs, risk parity & volatility-driven funds, and trend-chasing algorithms, in what can be seen as one of the largest migrations of money in history.

Since 2005, the cumulative flow of capital into passive index funds & ETFs amounts to a staggering US$ 2.2 trillion, nearly all of which has been withdrawn from actively-managed mutual funds (Figure 23). According to Fasanara Capital, there is a now close to US$ 8 trillion (incl. leverage) in assets invested in passive investment strategies (Figure 24). Passive index funds & ETFs alone account for US$ 4 trillion, or some 30% of mutual fund assets in the US. According to some estimates, they currently represent close to 90% of traded volume in US equities, up from about 7% in the early 2000s. This is a very meaningful development, and investors would do well to consider its implications.

Before doing so, it is worth clarifying that the question here isn’t whether active or passive is a better ‘way’ to invest capital. Earlier this year, we wrote a short piece on the pros and cons of active vs. passive investing (found in our Blog section on Seeking Alpha), in which we praise passive investment products for their low cost, although we do warn that they also entail some risks. That is the focus of this discussion: how are passive investment flows changing the structure of financial markets, and what risks does that create for investors?

We see two main issues with this remarkable change in the structure of financial markets. First, passive investment flows that allocate capital irrespective of underlying business fundamentals, valuation, and risks, do not contribute to the competitive pricing of assets, and therefore hinder price discovery.

Second, and perhaps most importantly, most of these strategies have something in common: they tend to produce positive feedback loops that amplify and self-reinforce price changes, creating a divergence from equilibrium prices. Consider index funds & ETFs: market capitalization (or free-float) is typically the main determinant of capital allocation. Thus, the higher the price of a given stock goes, the larger the amount of capital that is allocated to it. To what extent does this distort market prices? While that is difficult to estimate, we can find some indication by comparing the total return of an index fund and an ‘equal weight’ version of that index. For instance, looking at data from January 2017 through to November, one can see that the S&P 500 index had a total return of 17.5%, versus 13.0% for the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, or a 4.5% gap (Figure 25). Not that equal weighing would be a more efficient way to allocate capital, but this example clearly illustrates the way in which index funds & ETFs distort market prices. This, in turn, can create the illusion of diversification (the combined market cap of the top-5 stocks in the S&P 500 index - Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Facebook - is up sharply and now accounts for nearly 14% of the total index), and it should also be noted that the liquidity of some ETFs is yet to be tested in a major bear market. Likewise, risk parity & volatility-driven funds make direct use of volatility as a measure of risk in order to determine leverage. The lower the volatility, the higher the amount of leverage that is allowed. Last, trend-chasing algorithms are, well… the very definition of a positive feedback loop.

In short, we are worried that these huge passive flows have created an increasingly one-sided investment community, in which everyone has essentially been forced into being long-only, fully invested (or even levered up), and relying on subdued volatility and ever-rising bond & stock prices in order for them to be successful. But what happens when these extraordinary monetary policies are finally reversed by central banks?

Market anomalies and signs of complacency

In closing, we would like to highlight a number of market anomalies and what we consider to be clear signs of complacency. Beyond the evidence that we have already presented throughout this report, these anecdotal facts further support the viewpoint that investors ought to be cautious of the current market environment.

There is still over of US$ 8 trillion in bonds that yield a negative return, or about 13% of global debt.

The Bank of Japan owns almost 80% of the entire Japanese ETF market, and nearly 40% of Japan’s government debt.

The Swiss National Bank’s balance sheet is now in excess of 125% of GDP. The stock price of the SNB has more than doubled in 2017.

The level of margin debt to buy stocks on the S&P 500 is at an all-time high of some US$ 550b, or US$ 260b net of credit balances (Figure 26).

In May 2017, the SEC approved the first quadruple (4x) leveraged ETF.

The amount of ‘covenant-light’ loans outstanding are more than double what they used to be in 2007.

The VIX, which measures how volatile investors in options on the S&P 500 expect it to be over the next 30 days, is at an all-time low, hovering around the 10-mark for one of the longest periods in history. This indicator is often rightly referred to as the ‘complacency index’.

Argentina (which has defaulted 5 times this past century) issued a 100-year bond at 8% in summer 2017, barely a year after its last default. It was oversubscribed by 3.5x.

Private equity: Softbank this year raised nearly US$ 100b for the largest-ever PE technology fund.

The price of Bitcoin has increased by a factor of over 50x since the start of 2015 (see our recent SA article on the topic).

Investment landscape - conclusion

The long-term causes of our current predicament are well-known to all. For some years now, demographics, the falling productivity of credit on excess indebtedness, and technological advances have been the main drivers of low inflation and sluggish growth in most of the world’s economies. When the financial crisis of 2008 ensued (itself the result of the kind of excesses that we’ve described throughout this whole section), it led to a global recession that threatened to create a large deflationary adjustment. Central bankers responded by turning to their usual playbook, but took it to a whole new level.

That was the birth of extraordinary monetary policies like zero interest rate policy (ZIRP), negative interest rate policy (NIRP), and quantitative easing (QE) on a massive scale. Fast-forward nearly a decade to early 2018, and interest rates remain near record lows. Central banks have printed close to US$ 15 trillion in liquidity, a completely absurd number if one really thinks about it, which has caused volatility to collapse and asset prices to rise to unprecedented levels. These actions have also facilitated the accumulation of debt to unsustainable levels, as well as meaningful changes in the very structure of financial markets.

Looking ahead, one of the main risks is that central banks are now aiming to gradually reverse these policies, both in terms of normalizing interest rates and unwinding their balance sheets. The Fed has slowly raised rates for over a year now, and this October started the process of shrinking its balance sheet. According to estimates from JP Morgan, while 2018 will remain a year of global monetary expansion thanks to the ECB, BoJ, and probably the PBOC, next year may witness the first year of ‘shrinkage’ in over a decade. This is of course the right thing to do, only just so very late in an economic cycle. But it would be naïve to think that this will not have an impact on volatility and asset prices. Moreover, with such a large portion of assets and traded volume having moved to value-agnostic investment strategies, we are concerned about the kind of market reaction that may happen when liquidity injection from central banks turns negative.

It’s been nearly a decade since the last financial crisis, and it appears many investors have slowly come to capitulate, gradually becoming convinced of the fact that the current market environment is the new norm, and that it will perpetuate itself forever. No more volatility, no more falling prices. Just a smooth and steady upward ride. We, on the other hand, acknowledge the abnormality of the current market environment, and are of the opinion that it simply can’t go on indefinitely. Fundamentals may have somewhat improved over the past year, but the recovery of the world economy remains fragile and largely based on unsustainable foundations: namely irresponsible monetary policies and excessive debt accumulation. While there is a high level of uncertainty regarding what happens next, we try to stick to the following simple principle: the less attractive valuation levels are, the more cautious we tend to be. Overall, as we enter 2018, the current investment landscape remains one that warrants prudence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: Oyat is long numerous individual US and non-US listed stocks. The information enclosed in this article is deemed to be accurate and reliable, but is not guaranteed to or by the author.