Ascena Retail: Run!

Image credit

Ascena (ASNA) has been what I think is fair to characterize as an unmitigated disaster in the past few years. The company has gone from an average, run-of-the-mill conglomerate of clothing chain brands to one that made an ill-fated acquisition and is now struggling for profitability and relevance. ASNA has been unable to reinvent itself and the company's 1st quarter highlighted many of the issues it is facing. There's a plan to dig itself out of the hole it is in but to my eye, the rally that took place in December looks like a chance to get out.

The assortment is all wrong

Total sales have declined for a while now as ASNA wasn't all that great before the consumer-driven slowdown in apparel sales a couple of years ago, and is suffering all the more for it. Comps were down 5% in Q1 after a weak Q1 last fiscal year as well as ASNA had the distinction of seeing all seven of its brands produce negative comp sales. That's literally as bad as it can get and it seems management thinks the fall off in consumer interest was due to "fashion missteps." The problem is that this has been going on for many quarters, not just one, and that getting fashion right is the only thing that matters if you're an apparel retailer. Getting that wrong means you aren't very good at your job and that's where ASNA is right now. This should scare anyone that thinks the stock looks attractive at these prices; no apparel retailer can survive if they cannot offer produces people want. Moreover, given that fashion in particular is often fast-moving, it can be difficult to fix fashion missteps for retailers. We've seen this time and again with apparel retailers that struggle once they get behind trend; it is tremendously difficult to get out of that cycle if consumers have judged your offerings to be unfavorable. I think it is fair to say that is where ASNA is right now. ASNA's challenge is to convince consumers that its brands are fashion-relevant because right now, even management is saying they aren't.

Margins were a bright spot, but it was short lived

Gross margins were actually up in Q1 on stronger gross margins in the Value segment, partially offset by lower gross margins in the Premium segment. The fact that gross margins were up at all in Q1 means ASNA is doing a good job of maintaining pricing power, which isn't something you'd necessarily expect a struggling retailer to do. After all, the knee-jerk reaction to lower comps is generally to offer promotions and discounts, but ASNA seems to be eschewing that in favor of waiting for a recovery in sales on its own. Having gross margins north of 60% means that, importantly, ASNA isn't going to go out of business anytime soon. That's plenty to finance its selling and G&A costs indefinitely and if you're one of the faithful that believes a turnaround is coming, that gives you hope.

Despite this, guidance for Q2 was terrible and ASNA said it is going to close hundreds of stores in the coming quarters. That's a good thing because it will ostensibly close the worst performers and what is left should be in much better shape. That being said, the company will obviously be meaningfully smaller by the time those closures are complete and thus, it won't be worth as much, all else equal.

Two things scare me

However, there are two things that scare me out of wanting to take a flyer on ASNA here. First, the company still has $1.6B in debt, or roughly three times its market cap. That's a crushing, debilitating amount of debt and it means ASNA probably will never get to a point where it has financial freedom to borrow. That's probably a good thing considering the last time it tried that, it ended up with Ann Taylor, but still, a company with that much debt has its hands tied.

Second, gross margin guidance for Q2 was about 500bps lower than what the company produced in Q1. Management says it is rejiggering the assortment and that's a prudent thing to do considering comps are in the tank, but ASNA cannot afford gross margins in the 55% area. Its selling, distribution, D&A and interest expenses add up to about 60% of revenue so anything less than that means ASNA is burning through money. If the gross margin dip proves transitory, ASNA may have a leg to stand on. If it doesn't, well, you know the rest.

The stock isn't even cheap anymore

The other thing is that the stock isn't even cheap here. It is going for 18 times this year's earnings amid an extremely tumultuous situation. There exists the possibility that ASNA finds some secret sauce to get out of its jam but right now, that is a long way from happening, if ever. The December rally that saw the stock move up 15% or so has made the valuation worse and to a point where I think it is time to take your money and run if you own it. Q2's gross margin number and subsequent guidance are the most important things to focus on with ASNA right now and if indeed a turnaround is coming, you needn't chase the stock here; you'll have plenty of time to buy it for $1 or $2 in the coming quarters.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.