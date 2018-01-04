Weitz: Cable Providers' Value Not Reflected In Stock Price

‘Several of our favorites, especially a handful of cable TV and broadband providers, reported earnings and business value growth that was not fully reflected in their stock prices.’.

Weitz Investment Management’s new commentary states the veteran value managers still see value even in this market.

As is well known, it’s been a tough market for active managers, and for value investors in particular. The more popular indexing becomes, the harder it is for active strategies to beat passive funds as the market bids up the values of index-component stocks.

That trend certainly informed the thinking of classic value managers Wally Weitz and Brad Hinton in their new shareholder communication, which sort of apologizes – in a dignified manner – for “portfolio positioning [that] had a negative impact on our relative returns” – despite the fact that their flagship Value Fund delivered returns of 15.55% in 2017 (vs. the S&P’s 19.4%)!

The managers start their letter with the reassurance that “We are proud of the long-term performance that we’ve achieved over the nearly 35 years since we started our Firm.” But Weitz and Hinton can be forgiven for skittishness, given the clear signs of an erosion in investor confidence in actively managed investing.

An article published in The Wall Street Journal in 2013, titled “On Old-School Stock Picker Struggles with Index Craze,” noted that Weitz’s reward for beating the S&P 500 index by 1% on average the preceding 3 years had been a withdrawal of $400 million in investor funds.

But alpha seekers who believe a veteran value investor like Weitz can apply attributes such as intelligence, experience, expertise, wisdom, intuition, patience or discernment to his investing may be interested in his specific stock ideas. Here is a relevant excerpt from his and Hinton’s letter:

Looking ahead to 2018, we would not presume to predict what the stock market will do, but we feel very good about the stocks we own. Several of our favorites, especially a handful of cable TV and broadband providers, reported earnings and business value growth that was not fully reflected in their stock prices. These may well be able to provide above-average returns regardless of general market action. Others that performed well in 2017 and are arguably less cheap, such as Visa, MasterCard, Berkshire Hathaway, Google and Texas Instruments, are expected to continue to grow business value at a rate that should auger well for future returns.”

A perusal of the Value Fund’s top holdings for the period ending September 30, 2017 shows that Liberty Broadband Corp-Class B (OTCMKTS: LBRDB) constitutes the fund’s second largest holding, at 8.1% of assets, followed by No. 3 holding Liberty Global Group (LBTYA) at 5% of the portfolio. Those would appear to be among these value managers’ “favorites… cable TV and broadband providers [whose] reported earnings and business value growth…was not fully reflected in their stock prices.”

Source: Value Matters: Fourth Quarter 2017 Letter to Investors

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.