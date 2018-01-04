Atlas Cloud: A New And Promising Blockchain And Data-Mining Insider Tip

As expected, the crypto and blockchain hype is spreading around the whole planet. Driven by the spectacular rise of Bitcoin and numerous Altcoins, the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies has skyrocketed to nearly $ 700 billion in just a few months. Many exchanges are currently no longer able to open new trading accounts due to the enormous customer rush. At the same time, the trend is now crossing over to the classic stock exchanges, as more and more highly interesting and promising business models and young companies are coming onto the market. In particular, the so-called crypto-miners or data miners promise a very lucrative business model, because someone has to mine the new coins and enter the numerous transactions into the respective blockchains. Backed by the exploding cryptocurrencies, this "data mining" is and remains extremely profitable (especially in fiat money).

Data Miners are the backbone of any blockchain

Data miners are the backbone of any blockchain as they solve cryptographic problems to verify transactions. The purpose of blockchains is to provide internal incentive structures so that they organize themselves decentralized. In order to do this, the miners are paid small fees after verifying the transactions. By verifying the transactions by the miners, the data blocks can be attached to the respective block chain. The respective cryptocurrency is then distributed to the miners as a reward for performing this computationally intensive task. The mining efficiency can be controlled by optimizing the respective ASICs server. Changes in facility hash rate, power capacity, and temperature directly affect the success rate. With an experienced management, mining can be targeted to supply and demand. Also, the higher the price, the more miners are active on the blockchain, which in turn results in a higher network hash rate.

Atlas Cloud with extremely low energy costs

The new data-miner Atlas Cloud Enterprises (OTCPK:ATLEF) operates on a similar business model as HIVE Blockchain HBF (stock market value 590 Mio. CAD). Decisive for the success of a crypto-mining business model is the cheapest access to electricity. In this regard, with less than 3 cents per kWh Atlas Cloud was able to secure the cheapest electricity price access of all "miners". Due to the direct access to the largest hydroelectric power station in the USA (Grand Coulee Dam in Washington State), Atlas Cloud even pays the cheapest electricity price in the world! In comparison, the 9 cents per kWh that HIVE has to pay in Iceland are almost three times as expensive.

Successful acquisition of MKH Electric City Holdings

With the recent acquisition of MKH Electric City Holdings, Atlas Cloud has now secured a 6,600-square-meter facility in Washington State, a few miles from the dam. Here Atlas Cloud plans the development of a server facility with 1,700 special ASIC servers to be devoted to cryptocurrency mining activity. Due to the favorable location, Atlas Cloud will be able to benefit considerably from the extremely cheap power supply. For example, Atlas Clouds energy consumption at this single site will be 3 megawatts and will be provided by the Grant County Public Utility Department. The supply can easily be upgraded to 5 megawatts, which ensures sufficient scalability in the future. In addition to the good infrastructure, the moderate climate with its low salt count enables optimal dry-cooling technology of the mining farm.

Change of business requires approval

Atlas Cloud already operates a server facility in Vancouver, B.C. The existing servers and server location are currently operating as cloud storage infrastructure facility. The Canadian Securities Exchange has determined that the development of the new facility will be considered a fundamental change pursuant to Policy 8 (fundamental changes) as the exchange has determined that the reorientation of the company's business constitutes a change of business pursuant to the aforesaid policy. The change of business will require approval of the exchange and approval of the company's security holders.

Therefore the company intends to seek security holder approval by way of a consent resolution. The company will also be required to complete a disclosure document in support of the change of business which it anticipates being available during the month of January, 2018.

The change of business is subject to approval of the exchange and the company anticipates making the required submissions to the exchange immediately with a view to completing the change of business during the first quarter of 2018.

Market capitalization of CAD 113 million

Based on the recently completed financing, which placed 40 million shares at 0.35 CAD (with a four-month trading lock), Atlas Cloud raised a total of 14 Mio CAD. There are now 110 Mio shares outstanding, resulting in a market capitalization of 115 Mio CAD at a current price of 1.03 CAD. Incidentally, the renaming to Atlas Blockchain should follow soon. Thus, this company name can be better assigned to the booming crypto sector and also avoids a possible confusion with the Hollywood blockbuster "Cloud Atlas".

Significantly cheaper than HIVE

For the next 12 months, Atlas Cloud is planning with revenues of approximately 10.2 Mio USD and an EBITDA of approximately 9.6 Mio USD. Thus, Atlas Cloud would be rated with ca. 11 times pre-tax profit, while the first-mover HIVE is currently valued at much higher pre-tax profit levels. Despite the very low energy costs, this shows significant potential for the new data miner Atlas Cloud. Of course, some of the future growth is already priced into the young crypto stocks, but a general trendchange is not to be expected with this type of market environment. If in doubt, the blatant valuation gap will sooner or later be closed by a rising share price.

Down 33% from recent all-time high

The chart of Atlas Cloud had certainly become pretty overheated the week before christmas. Yet in the meantime Atlas Cloud has significantly reacted back and is now sitting around its solid support zone at 0.95 - 1.10 CAD. During the slower trading days between the years, the market could still exhale a bit more. However, the crypto stocks remain a promising yet risky speculation for 2018 as well. It looks like the ongoing correction is now bringing a good buying opportunity nearly 33% below the recent all-time high.

Conclusion: The future opportunities are gigantic

The party in the cryptomarkets has just begun. Despite the incredible price explosion, market capitalization as a whole is still comprehensible. The exploding demand meets a limited supply. In addition, the new technology stimulates investors' imagination, further fueling the trend. Of course, the hype about the disruptive digital money is running into a bubble in the medium term, and we can expect to see sharp corrections and dramatically rising volatility in 2018.

However, in the coming years the cryptocurrencies are likely to disrupt almost all known businesses. In particular, the finance sector is meeting an extremely strong competitor. The decentralized nature of the cryptocurrencies will make it very difficult for central bankers and politicians to defend themselves with regulation and market restrictions.

A big beneficiary of this development are already the dataminers. Promising companies such as Atlas Cloud can earn on every transaction on the blockchains with their "mining farm". Atlas Cloud seems to be ideally positioned to become one of the leading dataminers in North America. Atlas Cloud is well prepared for the competition with its extremely low electricity prices. On top of that, because the required energy is provided by a hydroelectric power plant, the ecological component of this company is also convincing. At the same time, the new sector "Blockchain & Crypto Stocks" has just startet to come to life.

At the same time investors need to be aware that this stock is very speculative at the moment. One should only invest with a very conservative position sizing approach and only buy into weakness. Chasing rising stock prices is most always a recipe for disaster. Buy low and sell high is the only successful approach in financial markets. Buying Atlas below 1,10 CAD maybe even below 1,00 CAD does fit this fundamental principle. Also note that this tiny stock will be very volatile. Therefore a stop loss does not make sense at this point in time. Therefore you need to treat the whole position as your risk.

