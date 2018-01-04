When Was The Market Right For AutoZone, At $500 Or At $750?

AutoZone (AZO) has been on a roller coaster during the last 12 months. The stock plunged from $800 a year ago to $500 in the summer but it has now bounced back to $750. Therefore, it is only natural for investors to wonder whether the market was correct when it priced the stock at $500 or it is correct now, at $750.

First of all, it is important to understand the reasons behind the roller coaster of the stock. AutoZone initially plunged because it missed the analysts’ estimates by a wide margin for two quarters in a row. That performance was particularly disappointing, as the company had beaten the analysts’ estimates for more than 12 consecutive quarters. Even worse, the auto parts retailer ended its exceptional streak of 41 consecutive quarters of double-digit growth of its earnings per share [EPS].

Given the absence of meaningful growth of same-store sales and earnings, the market panicked and concluded that the high-growth era had reached an end for the company due to the heating competition. In particular, as Amazon (AMZN) had announced last year its intention to become more aggressive in auto parts, the market feared that the online giant was severely harming the business model of AutoZone.

Nevertheless, AutoZone has posted decent results in the last two quarters, as it has managed to grow its same-store sales by 2% and has exceeded the analysts’ estimates. Consequently, the stock has posted an impressive rally since its bottom in the summer and is now only 7% off its all-time high. Therefore, the big question is whether the market was completely wrong when it priced the stock at $500 and the storm has passed for the stock.

Although AutoZone has grown its EPS in the last two quarters, it has essentially failed to grow its earnings and hence the 7% annual EPS growth has almost entirely resulted from share repurchases. It is also remarkable that the company grew its same-store sales by 2% and its total sales by 5% but it failed to see this growth in its bottom line due to its escalating costs. This is in sharp contrast to the performance of the company in the past, when revenue growth resulted in much higher earnings growth thanks to the economies of scale and the leverage of the business model.

The fact that higher sales have failed to increase the earnings shows that the company is facing heating competition in its business. Part of the increased expenses has resulted from the efforts of the company for increased frequency of delivery of auto parts. AutoZone has engaged in these efforts in order to satisfy and thus retain its customers but these efforts take their toll on the bottom line. Moreover, the CEO of the company recently mentioned the detrimental effect of minimum wage hikes on the margins of the company and stated that these expenses would continue to burden the margins for the foreseeable future.

It is also important to note that the CEO of the company dismissed the threat of Amazon by claiming that auto parts have been sold online for more than a decade without affecting the performance of AutoZone. He also added that most customers greatly appreciated the pieces of advice of the employees of the company and hence they were not likely to simply purchase their auto parts online from Amazon. However, while AutoZone certainly offers a much greater service than Amazon to its customers, not all customers need professional advice to replace their auto parts. Even worse for AutoZone, the best customers are those who do not need professional advice and hence they do not occupy the time of employees. This is the exact category of customers that is most likely to resort to Amazon thanks to its competitive prices.

Of course the majority of customers will remain in AutoZone thanks to its professional service so the sales of AutoZone are not likely to plunge. On the other hand, even a limited bleeding of customers is likely to negatively affect the growth trajectory of AutoZone. This is already evident in the last four earnings reports of the company. To be sure, while the company had grown its EPS at a double-digit rate for 41 consecutive quarters, it has failed to grow its EPS at a double-digit rate and has failed to grow its earnings in each of the last four quarters. Even worse, its management has not identified or has not revealed the reason for its inferior performance. This is a major point of concern, as a prerequisite for a remedy is the identification of the problem.

As the stock price has almost completely recovered, some investors think that everything is rosy for the company, just like in the past. However, given the above issues, investors should realize that the high-growth era is probably over for the company, at least for the foreseeable future. On the other hand, when the stock plunged to $500, the market certainly overreacted. To be sure, at that level, the stock was trading at a forward P/E of 11, which is extremely low, particularly for a well-managed company with the record of AutoZone. In other words, the market was predicting fast erosion of the business of AutoZone due to the threat of Amazon but that fear did not prove correct.

At the current stock price of $750, the stock is trading at a forward P/E of 15.9. This is a much more reasonable valuation. The shareholders of AutoZone may have got used to even richer valuation levels but they should realize that the company has grown its EPS only thanks to its share repurchases in the last 12 months. Moreover, the company carries a significant amount of debt. More precisely, its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $10.4 B. On the one hand, this amount of debt seems manageable, as it is only 8 times the annual earnings. On the other hand, if the earnings plunge due to any unforeseen headwind, this amount of debt will greatly burden the company. In other words, the leveraged balance sheet increases the exposure of the company to any unforeseen headwind. Therefore, the current valuation of the stock seems reasonable.

To sum up, the market overreacted when it sent AutoZone down to $500. The current stock price of $750 seems much more reasonable, as the company is still growing its EPS, even thanks to share buybacks. On the other hand, the business prospects are not as rosy as they were a year ago. More precisely, the high-growth era seems to have reached an end and the company is facing increasing competition and is thus spending increasing amounts of money to defend its market share. Therefore, its shareholders should closely monitor the business performance of the company in the upcoming quarters.