A Pair Trade That Has Actually Returned 18.5% In Less Than 9 Months

It is inevitable that the management will have to bite the bullet and reduce the dividend in due course.

We believe that, despite the material fall, there is very little upside in the unit price of Dynagas LNG Partners.

In this article, we would like to follow up to the article that we published on April 26, 2017 and can be found here: Previous Article

This pair trade has returned 18.5% since then, as Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) has declined by 26.4% and Gaslog Partners (GLOP) has increased by 11%. Detailed numbers can be noted below:

DLNG:

Closing price on April 25: $17.23

Dividends received since then: $0.845

Current Price (closing on January 3, 2018): $11.83

Change: -26.4% (dividends have been added to the current price and then divided by the price in April 2017)

GLOP:

Closing price on April 25: $24.25

Dividends received since then: $1.5275

Current Price (closing on January 3, 2018): $25.40

Change: +11.0% (dividends have been added to the current price and then divided by the price in April 2017)

Despite the significant price reduction, we still believe that the unit price of DLNG does not represent any material upside. The current yield of about 14% is an indication that the market expects a dividend cut. In the most recent earnings call transcript, we had the feeling that the management of the company was less assertive than in previous calls about the sustainability of the current dividend level. The possibility of a dividend cut was further appraised by the low coverage ratio in the last two quarters.

We still believe that the current dividend level cannot be maintained in the long run and that the management has to make the hard decision and adjust it to the cash flow ability of the company. We are using below two calculations that support this argument.

Cash Flow Breakeven

According to page 4 of the most recent SEC quarterly report (Q3-2017 MD&A), the company reports 1,642 contracted days with revenues being $102.7 million in 2019, which means $62.5k per day. Assuming that the remaining available days of the year (548 days) are chartered at $70k per day, it means that the whole fleet will generate $141 million of revenues in 2019 or an average time charter equivalent of $64.4k per day.

Looking on the cash outflow for the year, we come up to cash requirements of about $70.7k per day, analyzed as follows (amounts in USD), which illustrates the cash flow burn that the company has to face in less than two years, if it maintains the current fleet size, capital structure and dividend policy.

The above numbers assume that the bond in 2019 is re-financed at the current level of interest rate (6.25%) which we consider very challenging. We believe that the new coupon shall be north of 8% which means about $5 million more of interest cost per year (or about $2.3k per vessel per day).

Debt repayment at a lower pace than the aging of the fleet

In its attempt to maintain the current payout ratio, DLNG has structured its debt at a very low repayment rate. More specifically, out of the $730 million of debt as of September 30, 2017, the annual amortization is only $4.8 million (or 0.65%). If we assume that the fleet value is approximately $1 billion, then the debt amortization is about 0.5% of this value. However, the vessels depreciate by about 4% per year due to their limited useful life. We think that this is not a sustainable long term strategy and there is a significant probability that DLNG will have to return to a normal debt repayment profile in due course which shall put pressure on its ability to maintain the current dividend level.

Finally, the unit price of DLNG does not have support from the Net Assets Value of the company which we calculate at less than $6.5 per unit as of September 30, 2017.

To the contrary, GLOP has managed its capital structure in a more effective manner, in our view. In addition to the steady growth in the last year or so, it still has ample liquidity to grow further, whereas it has access to capital raising through an At-The-Market offering currently available.

In conclusion, this has been a very good trade in 2017. We still believe in the thesis, but the upside potential is more limited at the current levels and therefore, we are reducing substantially the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DLNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Long GLOP.